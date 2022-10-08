CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 Motorola Edge 30 range
The Motorola Edge 30 range has something for everyone, with six superb, class-leading models from $699 to just over $1,000.
Motorola Edge 30 range
While individual models have different feature sets, many include:
- 10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screens (most competitors have 8-bit, 16.7 million colour screens)
- Wi-Fi 6 (6E on 30, Neo and Pro)
- BT, NFC and Dual-band band GPS
- Qualcomm aptX BT codecs
- Stereo Dolby Atmos capable speakers
- USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 alt DP for Motorola Ready For Desktop and cabled screen mirror to TV
Edge 30 Ultra
This is the latest flagship. The main upgrades from the Pro include the 6.7″ 144Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 (slightly faster), 12/256GB, 200+50+12MP rear camera, 60MP selfie and spectacular 125W USB-C and 50W Qi charging. Website
Edge 30 Pro $999
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (smartphone review) is a value flagship at $999, but it is on special, so hunt down a bargain at JB Hi-Fi.
It has a 6.7″ 144Hz OLED, Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 8/128GB, 50+50+2MP rear camera, 60MP selfie and 68W capable charging. Website.
Edge 30 Fusion 5G, 6.55” 144Hz pOLED $899
This gets the Qualcomm SD888+ 5G SoC, 8/128GB, 50+13+2MP rear camera, 32MP selfie, and 68W Turbo USB-C charging. Website
Edge 30 Neo 5G, 6.28” 120Hz pOLED
This gets a Qualcomm SD 695 5G SoC, 8/128GB, 64+13MP rear camera, 32MP selfie, and 68W USB-C charging. It is the first collaboration with Pantone for its Very Peri purple colour. Website
Edge 30 5G $699
Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone (smartphone review). Website