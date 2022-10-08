CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 Motorola Edge 30 range

The Motorola Edge 30 range has something for everyone, with six superb, class-leading models from $699 to just over $1,000.

Motorola Edge 30 range

While individual models have different feature sets, many include:

10-bit, 1.07 billion colour screens (most competitors have 8-bit, 16.7 million colour screens)

Wi-Fi 6 (6E on 30, Neo and Pro)

BT, NFC and Dual-band band GPS

Qualcomm aptX BT codecs

Stereo Dolby Atmos capable speakers

USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 alt DP for Motorola Ready For Desktop and cabled screen mirror to TV

Edge 30 Ultra

This is the latest flagship. The main upgrades from the Pro include the 6.7″ 144Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm SD8+ Gen 1 (slightly faster), 12/256GB, 200+50+12MP rear camera, 60MP selfie and spectacular 125W USB-C and 50W Qi charging. Website

Edge 30 Pro $999

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the value flagship king (smartphone review) is a value flagship at $999, but it is on special, so hunt down a bargain at JB Hi-Fi.

It has a 6.7″ 144Hz OLED, Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 8/128GB, 50+50+2MP rear camera, 60MP selfie and 68W capable charging. Website.

Edge 30 Fusion 5G, 6.55” 144Hz pOLED $899

This gets the Qualcomm SD888+ 5G SoC, 8/128GB, 50+13+2MP rear camera, 32MP selfie, and 68W Turbo USB-C charging. Website

Edge 30 Neo 5G, 6.28” 120Hz pOLED

This gets a Qualcomm SD 695 5G SoC, 8/128GB, 64+13MP rear camera, 32MP selfie, and 68W USB-C charging. It is the first collaboration with Pantone for its Very Peri purple colour. Website

Edge 30 5G $699

Motorola Edge 30 – fantastic value 5G phone (smartphone review). Website