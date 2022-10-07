CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 LG Series 10 Washer, Dryer and Styler 5

The new LG series 10 includes a 10-and-12-kg ezDispense front-load washer and a 10kg Heatpump dryer. As usual, they have LG’s legendary washing smart, ThinQ for Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, and it works with Google Assistant.

LG Series 10 Washer

Fast Facts

10kg WV10-1410W (White) as 12 kg WV10-1412B (Black) – differences in brackets

660 x 660 x 890mm x 74 kg (660 x 770 x 890mm x 77 kg)

ezDispense detergent and conditioner auto-release and manual dispense

Digital display

Programs:

Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Delicates, Hand/Wool, Sportswear, Duvet

Cold water will heat to 20, 30, 40, 60, and 95°

2-year warranty and 10-year parts on the Inverter Direct Drive motor

5-star Energy Rating (246/299kWh for 365 washes), 86 litre wash (103)

$1499 ($1799)

Fill the auto-dose detergent dispenser once, and wash up to 35 medium loads. It detects the weight of each load and releases a preset dose to suit, saving you the time and hassle of manually filling the detergent dispenser for every load. Do not put powdered, ultra-concentrated or gel detergents in the ezDispense reservoirs.

LG Series 10 10kg heat pump dryer

This is exceptionally efficient, receiving a 9-star energy rating. If you’ve Wi-Fi paired the dryer with a compatible washer, it automatically sets a cycle based on the washing load you’ve got on hand.

Fast facts

Model DVH10-10W (white)

600 x 850 x 690mm x 56kg (1115mm door open)

Digital display and drum light

Programs: Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care, Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Sportswear, Wool, Delicates

Stacking, drying rack and extendable drain kits inbox

ThinQ smart diagnosis (Wi-Fi needed) and series 10 washer pairing

Warranty: 2-years and 10-year parts on Inverter compressor motor

9-star Energy rating and 144kWh for 52 uses

Price: $1999

LG Styler 5 S5MB

Finishing up the laundry, the $3999 LG Styler 5 serves to refresh, deodorise, and steam clothes that aren’t suitable for tumble drying. Garments like suits, dresses, and delicates can all be steamed and dried at home instead of the dry cleaner.

All three appliances can connect to LG’s ThinQ app, which adds smart features to your laundry routine. Check on the status of your washing or drying load, and customise the Styler’s steaming and deodorising routines all from the convenience of your smartphone.

