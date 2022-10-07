CyberShack TV S28:Ep4 Swann CoreCam

The new Swann CoreCam is easy to install, and with a secure screw-in mount, it is simple to place anywhere you need it. There is a solar panel option as well.

It is the latest from Swann, so you may have to ask for it at your Swann dealer. JB Hi-Fi has the single and 2-pack for $179/349.

Connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and download the Swann Security App for Android and iOS. Home security is both low-cost and easy. You can record locally (32GB microSD card) or a rolling 24-hour cloud backup., Or buy Swann’s Secure+ for a 60-day cloud backup with Package/Pet/Vehicle detection, a 36-month warranty and more. Cost $39.99 (1 device) or $129.99 (unlimited devices) per year.

With high-quality 1080p video resolution and infrared night vision, the CoreCam is perfect for indoors or outdoors. IP65 provides weather resistance, so placing them under the eaves is best. As these are rechargeable, you need to place them where you can easily take them down to charge – or buy the very effective solar panel option.

Swann’s True Detect technology uses heat and motion detection to trigger video recording and deliver reliable alerts, minimising annoying false alarms.

Swann CoreCam Fast facts

1080p FHD colour with a 100° wide view

IR mono night vision to 15m

True Detect Heat and motion sensing to 8m

Half-duplex PTT speaker and siren

6000mAh micro-USB rechargeable battery for up to 3 months of typical activations

IP65 – weather resistant

2.4GHz Wi-Fi. 20m distance depends on home construction materials between the camera and router. You may have to use a Wi-Fi extender. Bandwidth 1Mbps

32GB microSD and secure screw-in base inbox

Website (US Site – AU to come)

Price TBA: Single camera $179, 2-pack $349, 3-pack and 4-pack with four solar panels

