A Windows 11 storage bug could be eating your hard drive space

If you’ve found your PC is mysteriously using up hundreds of gigabytes for no reason, you’re not alone. Microsoft has confirmed a Windows 11 storage bug that eats up hard drive space in a hidden system file.

The problem is in a Windows component that logs application permissions. Its log file, CapabilityAccessManager.db-wal usually sits at around 1.6MB to 4MB, but affected machines running the 24H2 or 25H2 Windows 11 update cause the file to grow unchecked.

Some users have reported the file reaching upwards of 70GB, and in one confirmed case, over 500GB. Microsoft has not listed the problem on its issue tracker although there have been months of user reports. In the latest update, the release notes specify “improved disk space usage” for the file in question.

How to check if your PC is affected

Open Settings

Navigate to System

Navigate to Storage

Click “Show more categories”

Find “System & Reserved”

If your System & Reserved section shows hundreds of gigabytes consumed, you likely have the bug. A normal figure for this section is roughly 40GB or less.

Free tools like WinDirStat and TreeSize Free can confirm the file’s size if you want certainty. The file itself is located in the system drive, so any additional drives are unaffected.

Getting the fix

The fix will arrive automatically in this week’s update. Otherwise, you can grab it early by installing the optional update KB5095093 through Windows Update.

The best advice is not to delete the file directly or attempt to uninstall or disable the Capability Access Manager itself. This could lead to additional errors.

There are no current reports about whether the file will shrink after the fix is applied. When the update lands for the wider user base, reports will come in.

Either way, the update helps to stem the hard drive usage. If you’re running out of space, grab the update and see if you get some storage back.