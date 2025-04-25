Windows 10 EOL (end of life) options – risk it, upgrade if you can, or buy a new computer

Windows 10 EOL (end of life) options include risking using a vastly insecure operating system, upgrading if you can, or buying a new PC/laptop. There are no half measures.

First, a few facts

Windows 10

Launched on 29 July 2015

End of Life (updates and security patches) will finish on 14 October 2025. The latest version is 22H2.

You could upgrade almost any Windows XP (2001), Vista (2007), or 8 (2012) PC for free. Meaning that even very old and insecure ‘metal’ was upgraded and is way past its use-by date.

It was a new Windows, focusing on a better user interface and increased security.

Over its life, some 4070 CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) were identified. There has been a quantum increase over the past few years as cybercriminals using AI found new exploits.

Windows 11

Launched 5 October 2021.

‘The last version of Windows’ (meaning it has regular upgrades and patches. The latest version is 24H2.

It was for Intel 8 th Generation Core (2017). AMD Ryzen 2 nd generation (2018) or Qualcomm SD850 (2018). These have a UEFI (BIOS) and Trusted Platform (TPM) 2.0 module to allow hardware/operating system security not available in earlier Windows.

Generation Core (2017). AMD Ryzen 2 generation (2018) or Qualcomm SD850 (2018). These have a UEFI (BIOS) and Trusted Platform (TPM) 2.0 module to allow hardware/operating system security not available in earlier Windows. Total CVEs are 600 – way more secure than Windows 10

Other minimum upgrade conditions included 4GB RAM, a 1GHz 2-core CPU, 64GB storage, an 8-bit 720p display, and an internet connection to verify these conditions during setup.

You can verify free upgrade eligibility Download the PC Health Check app.

If your PC cannot be upgraded

You can continue to use the PC until it dies. If you run a basic paid Antivirus/Malware program like Trend Micro Maximum Security or Norton Antivirus Plus and use a VPN (read Do you need a VPN? (Virtual Private Network guide)), you will be safe against most attacks. However, starting 10 October, you may be vulnerable to new CVE discoveries.

If your PC can be

Windows Update will show the upgrade and automatically use your Windows 10 licence key. There is only one problem with this upgrade: Any pre-existing hardware or software issues may still exist. Some very old apps and hardware (serial and parallel port connected) may not work. Some esoteric hardware may lack Windows 11 drivers. This method allows you to roll back to Windows 10.

The best method is a clean install of Windows 11. That is only for the tech-savvy (read How to clean install Windows 10/11). You must reinstall all your apps, data, and settings—a clean start.

CyberShack’s view: Windows 10 EOL is long overdue

Imagine the responsibility of ensuring Windows works on potentially up to 25-year-old hardware. Windows 10 could do that, and it was a mammoth responsibility for Microsoft.

Windows 11 supports hardware from 2017. Provided the cybercriminals don’t find a way to circumvent UEFI and TPM 2.0, it should last many more years before the next line in the sand.

While Microsoft will continue to offer the free Defender (read Is Windows Security good enough to foil the bad guys?) it won’t cover CVEs. Windows 10 devices are still serviceable, but you must rely on paid third-party AV/Malware software and VPNs for protection.

Snake Oil

Don’t believe any clickbait headlines that infer old metal can bypass Windows 11 TPM 2.0 requirements. It is all bovine excrement. Some registry hacks allow you to install an old 22H2 version, but Windows Update does not upgrade these.