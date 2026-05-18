The new Epson EcoTank printers offer thousands of pages from the box

Today saw the announcement of three new Epson EcoTank models in Australia.

The print-only ET-1910 and the print/scan/copy ET-2910 in white and ET-2911 in black use Epson’s refillable ink tank system and come with enough ink to print thousands of pages from day one.

New Epson EcoTank Models

The new Epson EcoTank printers feature network printing, Wi-Fi direct connection and Apple AirPrint compatibility. They print at 11 pages per minute in greyscale or 6 pages per minute in colour.

Epson includes enough ink for 3600 black pages or 6500 colour pages. Even if you print regularly, the included ink keeps you covered for a long time before you need to spend any more.

The ET-1910 is a print-only model while the ET-2910 and ET-2911 are colour variations that add scanning and copy functions.

EcoTank Benefits

Epson claims a 90 percent savings over cartridge-based printers based on its own testing.

That means that using the printer doesn’t feel like bleeding money as much as it does with cartridges.

There’s a real environmental benefit to switching to tank-based printing, too. The majority of printers today use disposable, single-use cartridges that are locked down by the manufacturer.

These cartridges require specialised recycling methods and inevitably, some cartridges end up in landfill as a result.

Tank-based models circumvent the problem since you fill them yourself from a bottle. That means much less plastic wastage and better sustainability.

ET-1910

Who should consider an Epson EcoTank?

EcoTank printers are flexible enough for the home office where you don’t need fast print volume.

Plus, if you’ve ever been burned by a dried out cartridge printer after a long time sitting idle, the EcoTank models are more resilient against this.

The EcoTank ET-1910 is a great option that offers straightforward printing, while the ET-2910 or ET-2911 is the one to go for if you need scanning and copying functions.

The print-only model comes in at $299 while the scan/copy ones come in at $399. They’re available now on Epson’s website and in technology retail stores nationwide.