Los Angeles may ban single-use printer cartridges

It’s no secret that printers can be incredibly wasteful. The majority of models on the market today use disposable cartridges that are locked down by the manufacturer so you can’t just refill them.

There are several eco-friendly options available like tank-based printers and refillable cartridge models. However, most cheaper models use cartridges made of a combination of materials that require specialised recycling to deal with, inevitably leading to some cartridges ending up in landfill.

To address the issue, LA City Council voted to ban the sale of single-use cartridges within city limits. It’s an obvious solution to reduce waste and is folded into a wider measure that targets other single-use products like vape cartridges, takeaway containers and coffee pods.

The ordinance is yet to be approved, but if passed both first-party and third-party single-use cartridges will be banned from sale in the city.

Do we have similar laws in Australia?

Australia doesn’t yet have an ordinance like this, but there has been legal action surrounding manufacturer’s patent rights over printer cartridges.

The outcome of this action at the High Court was that a patent holder’s rights over a product are exhausted once that product is sold, paving the way for cartridge refilling services to conduct business.

There are robust recycling services like Cartridges 4 Planet Ark that promises zero waste to landfill. Toner cartridges are mostly sent back to the manufacturer while other units are separated and processed into recycled materials for remanufacturing.

Cartridge recycling bins are available at all Officeworks stores as well as a range of other technology and office stores nationwide like participating Australia Post, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi locations. You can find your nearest cartridge recycling location by entering your location here.