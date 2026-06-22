Here are the best 2026 EOFY computer, laptop and accessory discounts

We’re drawing close to the end of June, but there’s still plenty of great deals to be had on computers, laptops, and accessories.

Here are a few of the best options we’ve found so far.

EOFY computer deals

D-Link DUF-E01 Dock

The D-Link DUF-E01 laptop dock brings simple connectivity to your monitors and peripherals with just one cable. Plug in the single Thunderbolt 4 cable and your laptop begins charging at up to 60W, extends to up to three external monitors, and connects your keyboard, mouse, and backup storage all at once.

With triple display support over DP 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and Thunderbolt 4, your laptop workflow can benefit from additional screen real estate when you need to lock in and get some work done.

Thunderbolt 4 supports transfer speeds up to 40Gbps for speedy backup to external NVMe storage. The dock also features SD and microSD card slots for simple card offloading for photographers.

D-Link is currently offering the DUF-E01 dock with a $50 discount bringing it down to $549.95.

Asus Zenbook A14

The Asus Zenbook A14 lineup is currently on sale, with the 2025 X1P and X1E models reaching accessible prices and even the premium 2026 X2E model seeing a significant discount.

The Snapdragon platform offers great benefits over standard x86 machines like improved battery life, silent, fanless operation and great performance in compatible software. The Zenbook A14 reaches massive battery life that should see most users getting through a full day without the charger.

All three models are super portable, with the X1E and X2E weighing under a kilogram, while the X1P is still light at just under 1.1 kilograms. They each also feature gorgeous OLED displays with the 2026 X2E model offering 3K resolution for excellent detail.

The X1P model is $500 off reaching $1398, the X1E model is $300 off reaching $1798, and even the current-year X2E has an $800 discount to $2598.

LG 27-inch OLED Monitor 27GS95QE

The LG 27GS95QE monitor provides excellent reflection handling thanks to the matte coating, making it great for brighter offices, overhead lighting, and placement near a window.

It’s got accurate colour coverage right out of the box and excellent motion handling with fast response time and low input lag.

HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports plus FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility up to 240Hz make this a top choice for gamers looking to step into OLED contrast.

The LG 27GS95QE is currently $800 off, bringing it down to $998.

MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

The MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 Ultrawide gaming monitor is an excellent budget entry into ultrawide gaming and productivity.

It’s a 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor that gives you a wide field of view that pulls you into games, and provides side-by-side window options with more real estate than standard 16:9 monitor aspect ratios.

With a 200Hz Rapid VA panel it provides responsive motion and better contrast levels than IPS ultrawide monitors, making it a great choice for dark games and movies.

The MSI MAG 345CQRF E20 is currently $220 off, coming down to $478.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI provides a Lunar Lake Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a 16-inch OLED display, and outstanding battery life thanks to efficient hardware.

The processor is well suited for creative and media professionals with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 400 nits of brightness and respectable resolution.

There’s plenty of ports on board, including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, dual USB-A ports, and HDMI 2.1 for external monitor connections.

The chipset is Copilot+ certified for use with the full WIndows 11 AI feature set on board.

Currently the Acer Swift Go 16 AI is available with a $700 discount down to $1498.