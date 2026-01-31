What is the difference between ARM and x86-64 laptop chipsets?

Recent leaks suggest that NVIDIA may be joining the competition with Intel and AMD in supplying processor chipsets to laptop manufacturers.

The major difference that NVIDIA is bringing to the table is that its chipsets are based on the ARM architecture that is popular in Macs, Chromebooks, and tablet-first computers, as well as smartphones and embedded systems.

But what’s the difference between these architectures, and what does it mean for the consumer looking at a new laptop?

ARM and x86 – what are they?

While using your computer, you may have heard the terms x86, x64, and ARM.

Each of these names refers to different families of instruction set architectures that computer processors belong to.

x86 and x64 are closely related instruction set architectures, and represent the most common families of desktop and laptop CPUs today. The x86 instruction set dates all the way back to 1978, when Intel introduced it on the 8086 microprocessor.

x64 is an extension of the x86 architecture that supports usage of more memory. It was released by AMD in 2000 and introduced in 2003 on AMD processors, so it’s often called AMD64. Confusingly, it’s also often called x86-64. The name comes from it supporting 64-bit software.

Meanwhile, ARM processors are most commonly found in mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. Over the last few years, processors belonging to this family are beginning to break into the laptop category as well. ARM processors have been around for a long time, but only saw widespread adoption alongside the advent of smartphones.

ARM processors are one of the most ubiquitous processor families today, being found in billions of devices worldwide.

What do they mean?

The architecture processors are built on essentially determines the types of software that can run on them, and the way the processor executes instructions given to it by that software.

x86 and x64 processors are known as complex instruction set computer processors, or CISC. This ensures that the processor is highly compatible, meaning it can run code that depends on a broader library of instructions.

ARM processors fall into the reduced instruction set computer category, or RISC. This architecture simplifies the instruction set, allowing the processor to execute operations faster.

Some characteristics of x86 and x64 processors typically include broad compatibility for software – especially legacy software – meaning even older programs are likely to run with minimal obstacles. They also can offer slightly higher performance and provide improved memory efficiency, though in real-world use the difference is hard to quantify.

ARM processor characteristics include outstanding energy efficiency and reduced heat generation, making them highly suitable for mobile and portable device applications where heat matters and you’re relying on a battery for power.

Each processor architecture excels at interpreting code written specifically for that architecture. Where needed, an emulation layer can be used to run software written for the opposite processor family, but the experience could be suboptimal.

Which should I choose?

If you’re after the broadest compatibility with existing software you use, x86 and x64 processors will be your best option. PC gamers especially will want to stick with the x86 and x64 architecture, as anti-cheat software often uses the wider instruction set not found on RISC.

If you mainly use your laptop for day-to-day tasks like web browsing, word processing, and social networking services, an ARM chipset may improve your experience. The increased efficiency means you’ll see significant battery life gains and the chassis of the device can be made slimmer and utilise passive cooling rather than a noisy fan.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see support for x86-based software end any time soon, but there’s sure to be a greater move towards ARM support in the desktop and laptop computing space. Gaming giant Valve is reportedly working on increased compatibility with ARM devices as part of its Steam Machine, Steam Deck, and Steam Frame push.

So while x86-64 is here to stay, the advent of ARM processors may only just be beginning.