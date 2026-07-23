TCL C8L & TCL C7L Hands-on Comparison: SQD-MiniLED is Amazing!

TCL’s C8L and C7L represent the two SQD-MiniLED models in the brand’s C-series lineup, and they’re quite similar. The C8L sits as a premium mainstream model, while the C7L is a feature-packed value model.

The two TVs share the same platform, processor family, stand design, and even the same remote. The comparison between them primarily lies in the panel quality.

Both are excellent televisions, so the question worth answering is whether or not the C8L offers a noticeable increase in quality from the couch.

I’ve had hands-on with the C8L and C7L 75-inch models for a couple of weeks, getting to know the highlights each model has to offer.

Here are the key differences between the TCL C7L and C8L.

TCL 75C8L TCL 75C7L AU RRP (75 inches) $3999 $3295 Panel WHVA 2.0 Ultra HVA 2.0 Pro Dimming zones (75 inches) 2584 1352 Peak HDR brightness (claimed) 5500 nits 3000 nits Audio output 200W 60W HDR formats Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG AU sizes 65, 75, 85, 98in 55, 65, 75, 85, 98in

You’ll notice differences are derived from the panels themselves. At 75 inches the price difference is just over $700 at RRP; the question worth asking is whether or not it’s worth it.

The short answer is that the TCL C7L is an excellent television and the better value model for most households. However, the TCL C8L is worth the extra money for discerning viewers who care about things like blooming, colour consistency, and maximum dynamic range.

As a footnote on TCL’s numbers, most marketing headlines are derived from the 98-inch models, which explains the peak brightness and dimming zone count discrepancy.

TCL C7L

Setup & First Impressions

Setup is identical for these two TVs. The box helpfully stands up on its own, but at 75 inches you’ll definitely want a second person to help you wrestle it out of the box so you can attach the foot.

The stand attaches with four screws onto the back and eight screws into the bottom. That helps it feel sturdy and secure. The foot also conceals a cable routing channel that helps with a clean aesthetic.

If you’d prefer a wall-mounted solution, TCL provides VESA mounting options. The C8L uses a 400×400 six-screw mount, while the C7L uses a 300×300 four-screw mount. Neither model comes with a bracket or hardware.

When it comes to digital setup and sign-in, the Google TV platform makes it streamlined and easy. The screen displays a QR code you can scan to sign in with your Google account and get started.

Design & Aesthetics

Straight out of the box, the two TVs are difficult to tell apart. Both are a little thicker than you may expect if you’re coming from an older edge-lit set or a slim OLED TV, though not to any detriment once the TV is sitting in your room.

TCL C8L: notice the bezel is flush with the panel

The C8L is a little more polished, but you have to get up close to see why. TCL calls the design “Border-Free Vision”, and it means the panel sits flush with the bezel, eliminating the visible margin around the image.

TCL C7L: notice the gap between the panel and bezel

The C7L uses a more conventional bezel arrangement that might help to reduce manufacturing costs. From a few metres away on the lounge, it would be difficult to tell them apart from the design alone.

Life With the TCL C8L and TCL C7L

I’ve been watching a lot of content over the past few weeks, including 4K UHD Blu-rays, streaming at 1080p and 4K, YouTube videos, and everything in between.

Positives

Google TV is one of the easier smart TV platforms to use, with a wide ecosystem and an interface that stays out of your way for the most part.

Both the TCL C7L and C8L carry Google TV’s home screen recommendations and promotional content. In my time with them, the recommendations have not gotten better, but I have few complaints about the platform itself.

Interface navigation is very snappy. Both models turn on and off quickly and it’s fast to scroll through content or across the keyboard. They also offer flexible voice control.

Negatives

I noticed some visual artefacts on the C7L appearing when an overlay was on screen displaying text and playback controls. However, this may be an issue with the platform rather than the TV.

The C8L would occasionally drop its connection to my AV receiver, which I would fix by switching input to refresh the connection. I suspect the receiver itself rather than the TV, but it’s worth mentioning for completeness.

Both the C7L and C8L are marketed as having anti-reflective treatments, but these are a far cry from matte display performance. If you’re in a less-than-ideal environment, you can expect to see reflections in dark scenes.

Display Performance

The SQD-MiniLED panels on both models provide an excellent viewing experience. They have outstanding contrast with OLED-like black levels, without the headaches OLED comes with like lifespan and burn-in concerns.

TCL has proved its MiniLED technology can stand up against premium brands and come out looking just as good, if not better.

Panels

The newer WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel on the C8L provides wider viewing angles, which can help significantly if you have an oddly-shaped lounge that doesn’t allow for direct viewing.

At an angle, blooming is less evident on the C8L, while bright objects on a dark background show a slightly more visible halo on the C7L.

That’s not to say the C7L is bad; it’s still more than adequate for most real-world content and I would think the majority of viewers would be perfectly happy with it.

Picture Modes

Out of the box, the Standard picture setting feels punchy and a little cold. My preference became the Movie setting, which maintains strong dynamic range but produces more realistic colours.

The other available modes are handy to flip through. When I felt I needed to, I could switch to Filmmaker Mode to see if the picture improved.

Vivid and Sports modes push the contrast way up and look pretty unrealistic, so I found myself staying away from them for the most part.

Intelligent mode automatically adjusts the picture based on the content you’re watching and your room’s lighting conditions. I preferred to maintain my own control over the TV settings, but Intelligent is a solid option if you’d rather not think about it.

Brightness & HDR

Both TVs produce excellent brightness in good viewing conditions. In moderate to dark lighting like nighttime or with curtains drawn, both offer an outstanding experience. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content looks great.

It’s when viewing with daylight in the room from a side window that the C8L provides a better experience. Its average brightness means a better picture when dealing with possible reflections in the room, such as with bright walls.

Both are bright enough to make you squint a little in a dark room, but the C8L’s higher brightness earns its place under some circumstances.

Dolby Vision IQ is available on both TVs. It uses the ambient light sensor in the TV to adjust the picture based on your viewing environment.

In a dark room while winding down at night, both dim down enough to watch without causing any eye strain.

Colour

The C8L and C7L use a 5-nanometre Ultra Colour Filter, which TCL claims improves pixel-level colour accuracy. The brand’s other Mini LED models including the C6L use a less refined filter.

The result is that both sets feature exceptional colour gamut coverage, better accuracy, and an even image. If you’re willing to go to the effort of calibrating the display, these TVs have the hardware to deliver an extremely lifelike picture.

In synthetic tests and and on interface elements that display a block of colour, the C8L’s WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel looks more even from edge-to-edge.

Upscaling

While both models feature the same processor family, upscaling performance looks quite different. In lower quality content, the C7L doesn’t deliver the same upscaled output.

The C7L produces visible gradient banding on low-quality sources like streaming service interfaces and lower resolution or broadcast quality content.

On the other hand, the C8L provides cleanly upscaled content without noticeable oversharpening or added noise. If you regularly watch broadcast content, this is a key feature to look for.

Motion Handling

Motion smoothing looks a little more realistic on the C8L. The denser backlight grid helps to track objects across the screen more precisely.

The platform provides very granular control over the motion handling settings to suit your preferences, but I didn’t find myself needing to adjust anything drastically.

I noticed a few ghosting issues on both panels in particularly tricky content, but it was definitely the exception rather than the rule.

Audio

The C8L offers 200W maximum power on its audio system, which provides a little more headroom with better bass and excellent clarity.

The C7L provides a decent audio experience out of the box with better bass than you may expect, but its 60W peak power limits its high volume performance.

Both would benefit from a soundbar or a discrete hi-fi system, but if you’re comparing them on the built-in audio alone, the C8L wins.

TCL C7L

Practical Considerations

Connectivity differs a little. Both models provide four HDMI ports and the same two USB-A ports, one 3.0 and one 2.0. The C8L runs all four HDMI ports at full 2.1 spec, while the C7L offers two at full 2.1 and two capped at 60Hz.

Software support runs through the Google TV platform, meaning these TVs are some of the first in line for new features.

The central foot design is sturdy, but it takes a bit more depth than a few other options I’ve seen. It might be worth checking if your entertainment unit is deep enough for the TV before you commit.

Value & Alternatives

As reviewed, the 75-inch and 85-inch models have a difference of just over $700 at RRP. At 65 inches, the gap is just over $500, while at 98 inches the gap balloons to over $2000; that’s where the C7L becomes an obvious choice.

Measuring purely on dollars per dimming zone, the C7L comfortably wins. The extra money spent on the C8L buys you slightly better contrast, reduced blooming, cleaner motion, and wider viewing angles.

It’s a noticeable difference, but ultimately the C7L remains the better value pick.

The obvious rivals from other brands are the Hisense RGB Mini LED models and Samsung Micro RGB. Both of these chase the top-line brightness and colour stats from a different direction, but in my view the TCL panels are better value.

If you can still find them, discontinued C8K and C7K stock is great value, but there’s not a significant price gap and the hunt is getting more difficult.

TCL C8L

Would I Buy Them With My Own Money?

The TCL C7L: yes. As a value option, it’s difficult to argue against. Its predecessor was an internet darling for its price-to-performance ratio, and the new model only improves on the formula. Rating: 4/5.

The TCL C8L: also yes, and this is the model I would pick of the two. It delivers a visibly better picture in ideal viewing environments, which I found warranted the increased price. Rating: 4.5/5.