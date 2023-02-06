Swann CoreCam PRO 2K Spotlight Security Camera

The Swann CoreCam PRO 2K Spotlight Security Camera provides high-definition colour video both during the day and at night.

The camera features

  • 2K (4MP) sensor
  • 100° wide angle view
  • Swann True Detect Thermal/Heat-Sensing motion detection to 8M
  • Night colour or IR mono to 15m
  • 32GB micro-SD local storage and optional at extra cost Swann Security cloud storage
  • 6000mAh battery and micro-USB to micro-USB-A charge cable (charger not included)
  • 2-way audio (efficacy depends on Wi-Fi signal strength and any lag caused by smartphone remote access)
  • Wi-Fi 2.4GHz connect up to 20m from a router or mesh satellite.
  • IP65 weather resistant (under eaves etc.) for indoors or outdoors
  • Price: $229.95 or $279.95 with Solar panel bundle
Swann supports CyberShack, and we publish relevant information as a reader service.

