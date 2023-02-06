Swann CoreCam PRO 2K Spotlight Security Camera
The Swann CoreCam PRO 2K Spotlight Security Camera provides high-definition colour video both during the day and at night.
The camera features
- 2K (4MP) sensor
- 100° wide angle view
- Swann True Detect Thermal/Heat-Sensing motion detection to 8M
- Night colour or IR mono to 15m
- 32GB micro-SD local storage and optional at extra cost Swann Security cloud storage
- 6000mAh battery and micro-USB to micro-USB-A charge cable (charger not included)
- 2-way audio (efficacy depends on Wi-Fi signal strength and any lag caused by smartphone remote access)
- Wi-Fi 2.4GHz connect up to 20m from a router or mesh satellite.
- IP65 weather resistant (under eaves etc.) for indoors or outdoors
- Website
- Price: $229.95 or $279.95 with Solar panel bundle
Swann supports CyberShack, and we publish relevant information as a reader service.
Swann CoreCam PRO 2K