Score Big on ECOVACS Black Friday Deals

ECOVACS has redefined home cleaning with a range of intelligent, high-performing robotic vacuum and mopping systems that tackle household messes, so you don’t have to. Known for its forward-thinking technology and precision engineering, ECOVACS has earned a reputation as a leader in the robotic vacuum industry. Providing powerful, smart, and hands-free cleaning solutions. From advanced mapping and navigation systems to customisable cleaning modes, ECOVACS products offer both convenience and cutting-edge technology that meet the demands of modern households.

This Black Friday, ECOVACS is making its industry-leading DEEBOT line available at deeply discounted prices. Available now through to December 2, some of ECOVACS’s best-selling DEEBOT models are available with discounts up to 50% on Amazon and at major retailers. Allowing you to experience premium cleaning technology at a fraction of the cost.

Here’s a breakdown of the featured DEEBOTs on this year’s Ecovacs Black Friday deals. Each offering unique cleaning capabilities to suit different household needs.

Find exclusive Ecovacs Black Friday DEEBOT deals at Amazon or leading Australian retailers, including Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, and JB Hi-Fi.

AMAZON EXCLUSIVES

DEEBOT T20e OMNI – $1999 now $999 (50% off)

Perfect for households that demand both power and versatility, the DEEBOT T20e OMNI delivers impressive 7,100Pa suction power—higher than its predecessor, the T20 OMNI. This model combines powerful OZMO Turbo 2.0 dual mopping with cold water mop washing. And efficiently lifting dirt and grime while automatically raising the mops to avoid carpets. The T20e OMNI also skips the YIKO voice assistant, making it ideal for users seeking streamlined functionality. Its TrueMapping 2.0 technology maps your home in minutes, while its subtle design updates. Featuring a cleaner white finish with less silver—give it a modern look that fits any home aesthetic. With a 5200mAh battery for up to 260 minutes of runtime, this DEEBOT brings high-tech, hands-free cleaning to your home at an incredible Black Friday price.

Cybershack reviewed its predecessor last year, the Deebot T20 Omni and we only had two words – exceptional results. This model builds upon the features available to its predecessors and improves the overall design. Read our full review here.

DEEBOT T30 OMNI – $1749 now $1,199 (31% off)

Compact yet powerful, the DEEBOT T30 OMNI is ideal for tight spaces. With TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping and 11,000 Pa HyperForce suction, it captures debris from every corner. Its all-in-one station empties, cleans, and dries automatically, letting you enjoy a hands-free clean that maintains performance over time.

Cybershack First-Look – It is a value-oriented Gen 5 robot that can do a one-pass whole-home cleaning courtesy of the mop pad lift. Read more on our first look of the DEEBOT T30 OMNI here.

DEEBOT N20 PLUS – $949 now $649 (32% off)

The DEEBOT N20 PLUS is engineered for long-lasting performance with PureCyclone Technology, which achieves 95% dust separation, and ZeroTangle technology for easy maintenance. Its TrueMapping tech covers your home quickly, while 8,000Pa suction power ensures thorough cleaning on any surface.

Cybershack First-Look – Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus is a great Gen-3 entry-level robovac/mop. Read our first look on the Deebot N20 Plus here.

RETAILER EXCLUSIVES

DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI – Now $1,999, Save $500

Retailers- Harvey Norman- White | JB Hi-Fi | Bing Lee | The Good Guys | Robot Specialist | RetraVision | Bunnings |

Available at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and more, the X5 PRO OMNI combines vacuum and mop functions with high-powered suction, making it ideal for mixed surfaces. Its advanced features adapt to each room for the ultimate in-home cleaning. Ecovacs

Cybershack Review – It is a true Gen 5 robot that meets or exceeds our expectations. It would be nice if it were the best, but in this case, let’s just say it’s up there, and you won’t be disappointed. Read our full review here.

DEEBOT T30S COMBO – Now $1,599, Save $700

Retailers- Harvey Norman | JB Hi-Fi | Bing Lee | The Good Guys | Robot Specialist | RetraVision | Bunnings |

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO offers a robust vacuum and mop system with extra savings at Bing Lee, The Good Guys, and other retailers. Its edge-cleaning capabilities, combined with powerful suction, make it perfect for tackling tough dirt on both carpets and hard floors.

DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI – Now $1,299, Save $500

Retailers- Harvey Norman | JB Hi-Fi | Bing Lee | The Good Guys | Robot Specialist | RetraVision | Bunnings |

Designed for modern households, the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI vacuum combines high-powered suction with advanced smart obstacle navigation, ensuring a deep and thorough clean for various floor types, from hardwood to carpets. Its OMNI station handles auto-emptying and mop cleaning, making it low-maintenance. With app control and voice assistant compatibility, cleaning is easier than ever. Grab this deal at top retailers and enjoy a highly efficient clean with minimal upkeep.

These Ecovacs Black Friday deals are an unmissable opportunity to experience ECOVACS’s advanced cleaning technology for less. Whether through Amazon or your favourite retailer, these DEEBOTs make maintaining a spotless home easier than ever.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au