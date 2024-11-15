Catch NOW: Samsung’s 24-Hour TGI Black Friday Sale

Today marks the start of Samsung’s first-ever TGI Black Friday sale. It’s a 24-hour-only flash sale offering discounts on popular consumer electronics. This exclusive sale kicks off earlier today at 10 am AEST and is accessible on Samsung’s Australian website and the Black Friday homepage. It’s the first of two flash TGI Black Friday events from Samsung. That comes with unbeatable prices on TVs, refrigerators, monitors, and more.

To shop these limited-time deals, customers must register online to receive a special TGI Samsung shopping code. This code unlocks access to discounts of up to 62% off the recommended retail price across Samsung’s selected consumer electronics.

The Samsung TGI Black Friday sale includes high-demand items at rare discounts, such as

Additional highlights include

  • 43” The Serif QLED 4K Smart TV now 45% off at $714
  • and the BESPOKE Jet Bot Combo vacuum, available for $1,399 with a 30% discount. Storage options like the Portable SSD T7 1TB are also featured, offering a 35% discount at $179.

Other great deals include the 40L Microwave with Dial & Button Control, priced at $179 after 40% off, and the 27” Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor, now $949 with a 36% discount. From smart appliances to flash drives, there’s something for every shopper in this limited event.

With discounts lasting only 24 hours, these deals won’t last! Register today to access the Samsung TGI Black Friday sale and discover the full list of sale items on Samsung.com/au. Don’t miss out—this is a unique chance to grab top electronics at incredible prices.

The full Samsung’s TGI Black Friday sale list with product links can be found below:

  Product & Link    TGI Black Friday Offer  RRP  Deal Price
40L Microwave with Dial & Button Control40% off$299.00$179.00
40L Microwave with Glass Touch Control39% off$329.00$199.00
9kg Smart Heat Pump Dryer35% off$1,699.00$1,099.00
635L Side by Side Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker and Metal Cooling40% off$2,299.00$1,379.00
27″ Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor36% off$1,499.00$949.00
27″ Odyssey G50D 180Hz Gaming Monitor40% off$599.00$359.00
49″ Odyssey OLED G95SD Gaming Monitor30% off$2,699.00$1,889.00
24″ S36D Curved Monitor39% off$229.00$129.00
27″ S36D Curved Monitor37% off$269.00$169.00
55″ S90C OLED 4K TV40% off$2,999.00$1,799.00
43″ The Serif QLED 4K TV45% off$1,299.00$714.00
65″ DU8000 Crystal UHD 4K TV30% off$1,499.00$1,049.00
EVO Plus microSD Card (2020) 128GB62% off$39.95$15.00
PRO Endurance microSD Card 32GB24% off$19.95$15.00
Bar Plus USB Flash Drive 32GB59% off$19.95$8.00
Portable SSD T7 1TB (Red)35% off$279.00$179.00
Portable SSD T7 500GB (Blue)13% off$149.00$129.00
BESPOKE Jet Bot ComboTM30% off$1,999.00$1,399.00

