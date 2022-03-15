Samsung 2022 TV range – so much choice

There are 13 new models and 48 screen size variations from 32-85” in the Samsung 2022 TV range. These should be in retailers from the end of March.

Now the huge choice can lead to shopper confusion, so in true CyberShack tradition, we will attempt to demystify the cornucopia of TVs.

Samsung 2022 TV range

The letter B after the model number denotes 2022 (it was ‘A’ in 2021). Samsung has adopted HDR10+ (scene by scene) as its highest video codec. It does not decode Dolby Vision (frame by frame); instead, it downmixes it to HDR10 (static metadata – colours set once at the commencement of the content).

Samsung Australia TV website.

All TVs use the new Samsung Smart Hub User Interface over its Tizen OS. This includes ad-supported Samsung TV Plus, most popular streaming channels, multi-view (Neo x 4, QLED x 2), Game mode, Google Duo calls and voice assistants. Details here.

Neo QLED 8K

Let’s start at the top – these are Samsung’s ultimate 2022 TVs comprising two models.

900B65
75
85”		$579
7999
11999		Mini-LED back-light 120Hz refresh
QLED LCD 1 billion colours/tones
HDR 64X		Dolby Atmos up-firing
6.2.4 90W RMS
Object Tracking Pro
800B65
75
85”		$4699
6199
8499		Mini-LED back-light 120Hz refresh
QLED LCD 1 billion colours/tones
HDR 32X		Dolby Atmos up-firing
4.2.2 70W RMS
 Object Tracking+

The basic differences are above. HDR 32X or 64X is a Samsung marketing term and refers to the absolute peak brightness (supposedly 3200 or 6400nits in 1% of the screen), although we are not entirely sure of how much a difference it makes. What we do know is that the panels are different.

Samsung 2022 TV

Common to both

(and most of these are in the Neo QLED 4K as well)

  • Neural AI Quantum Processor 8K
  • AI 8K upscale from 1080p or UHD
  • Shape Adaptive Light and Real Depth Enhancer
  • Motion rate 240
  • One Connect Box*
  • Dolby Atmos decoder, DTS:X and up to 5.1 Dolby Digital/PCM sound
  • HDR10+ (scene by scene), 100% DCI-P3
  • Basic and Pro smartphone Calibration app
  • Q-Symphony soundbar support to use TV speakers as well (does not increase the number of audio channels) and Space Fit sound
  • Games mode and 21:9 to 32:9 adjustment (some PC games). Pre-sets for some game types. TVs support VRR, ALLM, HGiG
  • NFC connect to cast compatible smartphones
  • Google Duo and Google Assistant support, Samsung Smart Things support
  • Solar remote
  • Optional top mount USB-C tracking webcam
  • Variety of wall mounts including motorised landscape/portrait modes

* All the processing power is in a separate box that provides Ethernet/Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2, 4 x HDMI 2.1 (capable of up to 144Hz but the screen is 120Hz, eARC on #3), 2 x USB 2.0 (5V/.5A/2.5W), RF Antenna and Digital Audio out. This attaches via a One Connect slim cable that carries power and data to the screen.

One COnnect

Neo QLED 4K

These are mini-LED back-lit

95B55
65
75”		$3299
4299
5499		Series 9
Mini-LED back-light
QLED LCD 1 billion colours
Neo Quantum Processor
HDR 32X
Motion rate 200 (55″+)
Ultra-viewing angle		Dolby Atmos
Object Tracking Sound+
up-firing speakers 70W 4.2.2
90B43
50
55 65
75
85”		$1899
2299
2999
3899
4999
6999
Series 9
Mini-LED back-light
QLED LCD
HDR 32X
Wide-viewing angle		Dolby Atmos
Object Tracking Sound+
up-firing speakers 60W 4.2.2
85B55
65
75
85		$2699
3499
4499
6299		Mini-LED back-light
QLED LCD
HDR 24X
Ultra-viewing angle		Dolby Atmos
Object Tracking Sound
60W 2.2.2

All have

  • Neo Quantum Processor 4K
  • 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
  • 1 billion colors HDR 10+
  • Real Depth Enhancer
  • Smartphone calibration
  • FreeSync Premium Pro
  • Game mode, ALLM
  • Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2, USB
  • 4 x HDMI 2.1, 144Hz (#3-eARC), 2 x USB 5V/.5A/2.5W, RF antenna, Digital Optical
Samsung 2022 TV

QLED 4K

80B55
65
75
85”		$2299
2999
3899
5599		Direct full array back-light
120Hz QLED LCD colour
HDR12X, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3
No detailed specs – update soon

Dolby Atmos
60W 2.2.2
70B55
65
75
85”		$1999
2499
2999
4499		Series 7
QLED LCD colour
Quantum Processor 4K
Quantum HDR (not 12/32/64), HDR10+
Motion Smoothing Rate 200
FreeSync Premium Pro
4 HDMI (#3 eARC), Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2		 Object Tracking Sound Lite
20W 2.0
Active Voice Amp
60B55
65
75
85		$1499
1899
2499
3999		Series 6
QLED LCD colour
Quantum Processor Lite 4K
Quantum HDR (not 12/32/64), HDR10+
Motion Smoothing Rate 100
3 HDMI (#2 eARC), Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2		Object Tracking Sound Lite
20W 2.0
Samsung 2022 TV

Crystal 4K (Edge-lit)

BU800043
50
55
65
75
85”		$899
999
1199
1499
1999
2999		Series 8
Edge-Lit LCD
Crystal Processor 4K
Motion Rate 100

3 HDMI (#2 eARC), Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2		20W 2.0

The Frame

LS03B32
43
50
55
65
75
85”		$799
1399
1699
1999
2499
3299
4999		Uses Q70B panel 1 billion colours
Quantum Processor 4K
Motion Smoothing 200
New low glare matte finish panel
100% DCI-P3
Quantum HDR (not 12/32/64), HDR10+
One connect box
Art mode
Slim wall mount included
Customisable frames
Art store – 1600+ subscription applies		Dolby Atmos
Object Tracking Sound
Active Voice Amp
40W, 2.0.2

Most of the features of the 4K QLED 70B

Samsung 2022 TV

The Serif

LS01B43
55
65

$1199
1699
2199		No detailed specs – update soon 

The Sero

LS05B43

$1499No detailed specs – update soon 

The Freestyle portable LED projector

CyberShack overview Samsung Freestyle 2022- The portable big-screen.

Samsung Australia Freestyle website

SP-LSP3BLAXXYUp to 100” screen$1299FHD 1920 x 1080 LED Projector
DLP single chip
HDR10 static metadata
100,000:1 contrast
550 lumens (160nits)
180° use
Up to 100” screen (at 2.7metres) Autofocus and ToF auto-keystone correction 20,000-hour end-of-life
Remote control
USB-C and Micro-HDMI eARC
Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi direct and BT 5.2 (for casting)
Samsung TV User Interface Range of accessories
– Freestyle case
– Skins
– Coming 32000mAH battery base (it can work off a USB-C PD power bank)
– Coming ES Socket adapter		5W Mono 360° speaker

Having seen it close-up at the launch, it is essential that buyers understand the limits of a portable device – any single-chip LED projector.

It is great in darkened rooms (<100 lumens), but at 550 lumens, it is not quite enough to defeat office lighting. The 5W mono speaker is fine for small room use.

Freestyle

Missing in Action

No mention of the QD-OLED, which is apparently experiencing panel production issues.

The Terrace Outdoor 55/65/75” LST7TA ($3999/4999/6999) is a 2021 model.

CyberShack will review selected Samsung 2022 TVs over the coming weeks and fill in all the missing specs as soon as possible.



