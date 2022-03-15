Samsung 2022 TV range – so much choice

There are 13 new models and 48 screen size variations from 32-85” in the Samsung 2022 TV range. These should be in retailers from the end of March.

Now the huge choice can lead to shopper confusion, so in true CyberShack tradition, we will attempt to demystify the cornucopia of TVs.

Samsung 2022 TV range

The letter B after the model number denotes 2022 (it was ‘A’ in 2021). Samsung has adopted HDR10+ (scene by scene) as its highest video codec. It does not decode Dolby Vision (frame by frame); instead, it downmixes it to HDR10 (static metadata – colours set once at the commencement of the content).

All TVs use the new Samsung Smart Hub User Interface over its Tizen OS. This includes ad-supported Samsung TV Plus, most popular streaming channels, multi-view (Neo x 4, QLED x 2), Game mode, Google Duo calls and voice assistants. Details here.

Neo QLED 8K

Let’s start at the top – these are Samsung’s ultimate 2022 TVs comprising two models.

900B 65

75

85” $579

7999

11999 Mini-LED back-light 120Hz refresh

QLED LCD 1 billion colours/tones

HDR 64X Dolby Atmos up-firing

6.2.4 90W RMS

Object Tracking Pro 800B 65

75

85” $4699

6199

8499 Mini-LED back-light 120Hz refresh

QLED LCD 1 billion colours/tones

HDR 32X Dolby Atmos up-firing

4.2.2 70W RMS

Object Tracking+

The basic differences are above. HDR 32X or 64X is a Samsung marketing term and refers to the absolute peak brightness (supposedly 3200 or 6400nits in 1% of the screen), although we are not entirely sure of how much a difference it makes. What we do know is that the panels are different.

Common to both

(and most of these are in the Neo QLED 4K as well)

Neural AI Quantum Processor 8K

AI 8K upscale from 1080p or UHD

Shape Adaptive Light and Real Depth Enhancer

Motion rate 240

One Connect Box*

Dolby Atmos decoder, DTS:X and up to 5.1 Dolby Digital/PCM sound

HDR10+ (scene by scene), 100% DCI-P3

Basic and Pro smartphone Calibration app

Q-Symphony soundbar support to use TV speakers as well (does not increase the number of audio channels) and Space Fit sound

Games mode and 21:9 to 32:9 adjustment (some PC games). Pre-sets for some game types. TVs support VRR, ALLM, HGiG

NFC connect to cast compatible smartphones

Google Duo and Google Assistant support, Samsung Smart Things support

Solar remote

Optional top mount USB-C tracking webcam

Variety of wall mounts including motorised landscape/portrait modes

* All the processing power is in a separate box that provides Ethernet/Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2, 4 x HDMI 2.1 (capable of up to 144Hz but the screen is 120Hz, eARC on #3), 2 x USB 2.0 (5V/.5A/2.5W), RF Antenna and Digital Audio out. This attaches via a One Connect slim cable that carries power and data to the screen.

Neo QLED 4K

These are mini-LED back-lit

95B 55

65

75” $3299

4299

5499 Series 9

Mini-LED back-light

QLED LCD 1 billion colours

Neo Quantum Processor

HDR 32X

Motion rate 200 (55″+)

Ultra-viewing angle Dolby Atmos

Object Tracking Sound+

up-firing speakers 70W 4.2.2 90B 43

50

55 65

75

85” $1899

2299

2999

3899

4999

6999

Series 9

Mini-LED back-light

QLED LCD

HDR 32X

Wide-viewing angle Dolby Atmos

Object Tracking Sound+

up-firing speakers 60W 4.2.2 85B 55

65

75

85 $2699

3499

4499

6299 Mini-LED back-light

QLED LCD

HDR 24X

Ultra-viewing angle Dolby Atmos

Object Tracking Sound

60W 2.2.2

All have

Neo Quantum Processor 4K

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

1 billion colors HDR 10+

Real Depth Enhancer

Smartphone calibration

FreeSync Premium Pro

Game mode, ALLM

Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2, USB

4 x HDMI 2.1, 144Hz (#3-eARC), 2 x USB 5V/.5A/2.5W, RF antenna, Digital Optical

QLED 4K

80B 55

65

75

85” $2299

2999

3899

5599 Direct full array back-light

120Hz QLED LCD colour

HDR12X, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3

No detailed specs – update soon



Dolby Atmos

60W 2.2.2 70B 55

65

75

85” $1999

2499

2999

4499 Series 7

QLED LCD colour

Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum HDR (not 12/32/64), HDR10+

Motion Smoothing Rate 200

FreeSync Premium Pro

4 HDMI (#3 eARC), Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2 Object Tracking Sound Lite

20W 2.0

Active Voice Amp 60B 55

65

75

85 $1499

1899

2499

3999 Series 6

QLED LCD colour

Quantum Processor Lite 4K

Quantum HDR (not 12/32/64), HDR10+

Motion Smoothing Rate 100

3 HDMI (#2 eARC), Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2 Object Tracking Sound Lite

20W 2.0

Crystal 4K (Edge-lit)

BU8000 43

50

55

65

75

85” $899

999

1199

1499

1999

2999 Series 8

Edge-Lit LCD

Crystal Processor 4K

Motion Rate 100



3 HDMI (#2 eARC), Ethernet/Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.2 20W 2.0

The Frame

LS03B 32

43

50

55

65

75

85” $799

1399

1699

1999

2499

3299

4999 Uses Q70B panel 1 billion colours

Quantum Processor 4K

Motion Smoothing 200

New low glare matte finish panel

100% DCI-P3

Quantum HDR (not 12/32/64), HDR10+

One connect box

Art mode

Slim wall mount included

Customisable frames

Art store – 1600+ subscription applies Dolby Atmos

Object Tracking Sound

Active Voice Amp

40W, 2.0.2

Most of the features of the 4K QLED 70B

The Serif

LS01B 43

55

65



$1199

1699

2199 No detailed specs – update soon

The Sero

LS05B 43



$1499 No detailed specs – update soon

The Freestyle portable LED projector

CyberShack overview Samsung Freestyle 2022- The portable big-screen.

Samsung Australia Freestyle website

SP-LSP3BLAXXY Up to 100” screen $1299 FHD 1920 x 1080 LED Projector

DLP single chip

HDR10 static metadata

100,000:1 contrast

550 lumens (160nits)

180° use

Up to 100” screen (at 2.7metres) Autofocus and ToF auto-keystone correction 20,000-hour end-of-life

Remote control

USB-C and Micro-HDMI eARC

Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi direct and BT 5.2 (for casting)

Samsung TV User Interface Range of accessories

– Freestyle case

– Skins

– Coming 32000mAH battery base (it can work off a USB-C PD power bank)

– Coming ES Socket adapter 5W Mono 360° speaker

Having seen it close-up at the launch, it is essential that buyers understand the limits of a portable device – any single-chip LED projector.

It is great in darkened rooms (<100 lumens), but at 550 lumens, it is not quite enough to defeat office lighting. The 5W mono speaker is fine for small room use.

Missing in Action

No mention of the QD-OLED, which is apparently experiencing panel production issues.

The Terrace Outdoor 55/65/75” LST7TA ($3999/4999/6999) is a 2021 model.

CyberShack will review selected Samsung 2022 TVs over the coming weeks and fill in all the missing specs as soon as possible.