Samsung Freestyle 2022- The portable big-screen
The Samsung Freestyle 2022 portable projector could change your movie night. Say hello to the Freestyle projector – a portable 100-inch projector with a tiny footprint.
It is a lightweight, compact projector that can cast a 1080p FHD image up to 100″. The stand gives you 180° rotation, while the automatic image adjustment corrects for tilt, focus and scaling. Image quality is commensurate with such a small device – up to 550 lumens (about 160 nits or less than a typical PC monitor) and it works best in a dark room with a matte white wall or dedicated projector screen. The 5W 360° mono sound is suitable for smaller rooms.
CyberShack is yet to review this product so our observations are made relative to similar portable projectors.
Samsung Freestyle 2022 Model SP-LSP3BLAXXY (series 3)
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$1295
|From
|Samsung approved retailers Harvey Norman, Domayne, Bing Lee, Videopro, Officeworks
|Warranty
|12-months ACL
|More
|CyberShack Samsung News and Reviews
Base Specs
|Resolution
|Maximum FHD 1920 x 1080 16:9. Does not upscale
|Light
|LED (20,000 hours life after which you dispose of the projector)
It is a single DLP projector
|Lumens
|550 equivalent to 160nits PC monitor
Can display HDR material downmixed to the DLP capability
100,000:1 – good black levels
|Screen
|From 30-100” (at 2.604m) using a 1.2:1 ratio
|Focus
|Fixed focal length with powered focus
|Keystone
|Manual digital keystone correction
|Sound
|Single (mono) down-firing 5W speaker with 360° output
Decodes and downmixes up to 5.1 Dolby Digital Plus and downmixes to mono
|Bluetooth
|BT Audio for headphone or external speaker use
|OS
|Samsung SMART TV and Samsung TV Plus with Bixby support
|Mirror
|Smartphone to Freestyle with Screen Cast (Wi-Fi direct)
|Connections
|HDMI 1.4, BT 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5 and Remote control
|Power
|240V. The unit draws DC 20V/2.5A/50W in use. Can use a 65W Gan Charger or USB-C power bank.
|Size
|95.2 x 171.4 x 95.2 mm x 800g plus power cable
So what does that all mean?
The Samsung freestyle is a low powered single-chip DLP LED projector designed for portability. It is not bright enough to compete with day or office light but it is fine in the dark.
It runs from the supplied USB-C adapter or a 20V/2.5A/50W (or more) USB-C PD power bank for portability (no run time provided)
Samsung’s Smart TV experience is built-in and screencast using Wi-Di (Miracast, not Chromecast) is supported. Or plug in a Chromecast with Google TV 4K (review) and you have the full Android TV experience and Chromecast.
Connecting to the Freestyle is easy. Use HDM or pair with Bluetooth to connect your phone and extra speakers, and stream content straight from your phone with the SmartThings app. If you have a Samsung device, it’s as easy as tapping your phone anywhere on the Freestyle to mirror your screen.
The SmartThings app turns your phone into a remote control for the projector, so you can easily find your favourite content, control the screen and change image settings easily.
Available accessories include a special carrying case to protect the Freestyle from the elements, and skins to personalise your projector.
CyberShack’s view – Samsung Freestyle 2022 has its place
Buy this if you want a portable projector experience as long as you are aware of its limits.