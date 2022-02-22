Samsung Freestyle 2022- The portable big-screen

The Samsung Freestyle 2022 portable projector could change your movie night. Say hello to the Freestyle projector – a portable 100-inch projector with a tiny footprint.

It is a lightweight, compact projector that can cast a 1080p FHD image up to 100″. The stand gives you 180° rotation, while the automatic image adjustment corrects for tilt, focus and scaling. Image quality is commensurate with such a small device – up to 550 lumens (about 160 nits or less than a typical PC monitor) and it works best in a dark room with a matte white wall or dedicated projector screen. The 5W 360° mono sound is suitable for smaller rooms.

CyberShack is yet to review this product so our observations are made relative to similar portable projectors.

Samsung Freestyle 2022 Model SP-LSP3BLAXXY (series 3)

Website Product Page Price $1295 From Samsung approved retailers Harvey Norman, Domayne, Bing Lee, Videopro, Officeworks Warranty 12-months ACL More CyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

Base Specs

Resolution Maximum FHD 1920 x 1080 16:9. Does not upscale Light LED (20,000 hours life after which you dispose of the projector)

It is a single DLP projector Lumens 550 equivalent to 160nits PC monitor

Can display HDR material downmixed to the DLP capability

100,000:1 – good black levels Screen From 30-100” (at 2.604m) using a 1.2:1 ratio Focus Fixed focal length with powered focus Keystone Manual digital keystone correction Sound Single (mono) down-firing 5W speaker with 360° output

Decodes and downmixes up to 5.1 Dolby Digital Plus and downmixes to mono Bluetooth BT Audio for headphone or external speaker use OS Samsung SMART TV and Samsung TV Plus with Bixby support Mirror Smartphone to Freestyle with Screen Cast (Wi-Fi direct) Connections HDMI 1.4, BT 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5 and Remote control Power 240V. The unit draws DC 20V/2.5A/50W in use. Can use a 65W Gan Charger or USB-C power bank. Size 95.2 x 171.4 x 95.2 mm x 800g plus power cable

So what does that all mean?

The Samsung freestyle is a low powered single-chip DLP LED projector designed for portability. It is not bright enough to compete with day or office light but it is fine in the dark.

It runs from the supplied USB-C adapter or a 20V/2.5A/50W (or more) USB-C PD power bank for portability (no run time provided)

Samsung’s Smart TV experience is built-in and screencast using Wi-Di (Miracast, not Chromecast) is supported. Or plug in a Chromecast with Google TV 4K (review) and you have the full Android TV experience and Chromecast.

Connecting to the Freestyle is easy. Use HDM or pair with Bluetooth to connect your phone and extra speakers, and stream content straight from your phone with the SmartThings app. If you have a Samsung device, it’s as easy as tapping your phone anywhere on the Freestyle to mirror your screen.

The SmartThings app turns your phone into a remote control for the projector, so you can easily find your favourite content, control the screen and change image settings easily.

Available accessories include a special carrying case to protect the Freestyle from the elements, and skins to personalise your projector.

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Freestyle 2022 has its place

Buy this if you want a portable projector experience as long as you are aware of its limits.