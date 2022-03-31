OPPO Find X5 series for Australia

We can now confirm the OPPO Find X5 series is available here. Three models – Find X5 Pro ($1799), Find X5 ($1395) and Find X5 Lite ($799) can be pre-ordered from 4 April for delivery by 19 April.

We will follow up with a detailed comparison, but for the moment, you will find the three overview sheets at the end.

Here are the key OPPO Find X5 series differences

Find X5 Pro and X5 (L) and Find X5 Lite (R)

Processor/RAM/ Storage

Lite: MediaTek Dimensity 900, 8/256GB

X5: Qualcomm SD888, 8/256GB

X5 Pro: Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 12/256GB

Display

Lite: 6.4”, 90HZ AMOLED

X5: 6.55”, 2400×1080, 120Hz, 10-bit 1.07B colours, AMOLED

X5 Pro: 6.7”, 3216×1440, 120Hz, 10-bit, 1.07B colours, AMOLED

Battery/Charger

Lite: 4500mAh, 65W SUPERVOOC capable

X5: 4800mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC capable, Qi charge

X5 Pro: 5000aAh, 80W SUPERVOOC capable, Qi charge

Camera

Lite: 64+8+2MP and 32MP selfie

X5: 50+50+12MP, 32MP selfie, MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, Hasselblad experience

X5 Pro: Same as X5 with added AI processing in the SD8 Gen 1 SoC

Build

Lite: Startrails Blue, Stary Black, 173g

X5: Black or White Ceramic, IP54, 196g

X5 Pro: Black or White Ceramic, IP68, 218g

Price and availability (Pre-Order: 4-18 April, On-Sale: 19 April)

Find X5 Pro: $1,799

Pre-order Promotion: 1x OPPO Enco X, 1x OPPO Watch Free, 1x OPPO AIRVOOC Charger, 1x OPPO Find X5 Pro Kevlar Case, value $686

Participating Retailers: Vodafone (black only), Telstra, Optus (Black only), JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, Bing Lee, Australia Post.

Website

Find X5: $1,399

Pre-order Promotion: 1x OPPO Enco X, 1x OPPO Watch Free, 1x OPPO Find X5 Kevlar Case, value $557

Participating Retailers: Vodafone (Black only), JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Catch, TeleChoice, Amazon, Bing Lee, Australia Post.

Website

Find X5 Lite $799

Bonus Product: 1x OPPO Enco X, value $299

Participating Retailers: Vodafone (Black only), Optus (Black only), JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Wireless1, Woolworths Mobile, Catch, TeleChoice, Yes Distribution, Amazon, Bing Lee, Australia Post, Retravision.

Website

Full promotion details and T&Cs at oppopromotions.com.au

CyberShack’s view – OPPO Find X5 series is spectacular

As this post goes live, I am at the launch function where OPPO has announced its partnership support of the Taronga Conservation Society. The phones are stunning, but the partnership reflects OPPO’s ongoing good corporate citizen role.

OPPO and Taronga are working together to actively reduce the number of smartphones in landfills through a new device donation program to collect, recycle, and refurbish unwanted phones, tablets, and accessories.

“Every year, millions of smartphones are discarded and end up in landfills. The environmental impact is unfathomable. Every little bit we can do will help to minimise that impact. So we’re encouraging everyone to donate their old, unwanted phones, so they can be properly recycled and diverted from landfills that will create unnecessary waste. We see the partnership as an opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint and amplify the sustainability efforts of Taronga Conservation Society dedicated to preserving our nature,” Michael Tran Managing Director OPP Australia

The partnership is the latest sustainability announcement from OPPO.

Earlier in the year, the brand announced its commitment to building a global supply chain that is safe, accountable and sustainable. A few of the other sustainability-focused initiatives detailed this year from OPPO include:

Plastic usage in packaging material was reduced by up to 95% in 2021 compared to 2019, and about 45% of the packaging material comes from recycled fibre.

To increase product durability, OPPO has introduced the self-developed Battery Health Engine to increase the lifespan of its batteries. With this innovative technology, the battery capacity stays as high as 80% after up to 1600 charging-discharging cycles, double the industry standard.

Establishing service and repair centres across major cities in Australia, allowing customers to return outdated models for OPPO to recycle and reuse. Alongside regularly donating older models to charities and partners.

