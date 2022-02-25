OPPO Find X5 Series – serious flagship challenger

The OPPO Find X5 series is now a reality. The first look shows a range that could take out ‘best of show’ for 2022 Android flagship grade smartphones. However, you may have to settle for Ceramic Glaze Black or White. Where are those sexy colours OPPO is famous for?

OPPO’s focus this year is its partnership with Hasselblad and its new MariSilicon AI NPU – a 16 TOPS dedicated 6nm photography chip. Combined with the co-developed Sony sensor tri-camera it has the power for effective 4K night video!

The secret sauce is its class-leading 6.7” QHD+ 3216 x 1440, true 10-bit 1.07 billion, 120 Hz adaptive AMOLED display. This has a full 10-bit colour path from the screen/photo/storage – something quite special for prosumer photographers. It also has active colour calibration for different light environments. True 100% DCI-P3 coverage (not just wide colour gamut coverage as most flagships claim) means terrific movies.

Add to that (Pro model) the latest Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1; 5000mAh battery; 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge (50% in 12 minutes); 50W AIRVOOC (100% in 47 minutes; 12GB, up to 512GB; and dual 5G SIMs.

Find X5 Series showcases the continued elevation of the Find X series, both its capability and aesthetics. We are raising the bar for flagship smartphone performance with OPPO’s best-ever technology and product experience. Michael Tran, Managing Director of OPPO Australia

MariSilicon and Hasselblad

The 6nm MariSilicon X is the most powerful AI computing power available today. A 4X improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, makes 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone. Each frame is as clean as a still photo.

The three-year Hasselblad partnership for the Find X series is to co-develop leading camera technologies. The Find X5 Pro and X5 benefit from the new Natural Colour Calibration and a Hasselblad Pro camera app.

The Find X5 Pro has the world’s first mobile 5-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) system. Current smartphones use 3-axis or rely on far less effective electronic stabilisation.

Android 12 going on 15

Find X5 5 Pro will receive at least three annual OS upgrades and regular security updates.

Stronger and smarter antenna reception

OPPO Find has continually aced CyberShack’s 4/5G signal strength tests. The Find X3 Pro was CyberShack’s Best Flagship of 2021. In party due to its strong antenna signal strength, making it suitable for rural and regional use. The Find X5 has upgraded 360° Smart Antenna 3.0, ensuring high power and even more stable connectivity.

Warranty and support

OPPO’s 2-year warranty is class-leading, and it has excellent local Australian service. This device is a keeper.

Beyond the phone itself, we have focused our attention on the overall customer experience. Find X5 Series owners can access OPPO’s premium International Warranty Service at more than 2,500 service centres in 62 countries.

OPPO Find X5 series models and pricing

We know that Australia will get the Find X5 Pro. Website here. This is the fastest charging smartphone that you can get in Australia.

The Find X5 (website here) is similar with a 6.55” 2400x1080p, 120Hz, 10-bit 1.07 billion colour AMOLED; 2021 flagship SD888 processor; MariSilicon and Hasselblad tri-camera experience; 8/256GB; and a 4800mAH battery. It supports 30W AIRVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC.

The Find X5 Lite (website here) usually crosses into the OPPO Reno price territory. The main differences are the 6.4” 90Hz AMOLED display; MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC; dual camera (no MariSilicon or Hasselblad camera experience); and 65W SUPERVOOC Charging.

Keep an eye on OPPO’s website for the latest details.

CyberShack’s view – the OPPO Find X5 series shows its ability to produce a class-leading flagship

Yes, you are all wondering how it stacks up against the Samsung S22, S22+ (combo review) and S22 Ultra (review). Until we review the Find X5 series, we cannot definitively tell you.

Many specs look to be class-leading (battery and fast charge), screen (10-bit, 1.07 billion colours), and more base RAM. The camera performance should be outstanding. But the S22 Ultra has raised the bar with the return of 100X Space Zoom (not that it is usable). It will depend on the price.

Our advice – unless Samsung’s pre-order bonuses are the reason to buy, I would wait to see the reviews. And OPPO also offers a generous trade-in program on OPPO, Samsung and Apple. We will likely see bonuses for pre-orders.