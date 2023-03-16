Motorola Razr 2022 runout – save $200 on this excellent flip

The Motorola Razr 2022 runout sees $200 shaved off the price from 16 March to 12 April 2023 at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, and Big W.

The Razr 2022 is an excellent Flip phone that considerably beats the Samsung Flip4 Z (at least on paper). Read Motorola Razr 2022 – A full-featured Fab Flip for percipient people. This includes a comparison to the Samsung Flip.

Flips are convenient and more pocketable. The $1399 price gets you industry-leading Snapdragon 8+ performance, 6.7a ” main display and multidimensional sound powered by Dolby Atmos®, unfolding new entertainment and gaming experiences. The Motorola Razr 2022 also features a 50MP instant focus camera with OIS, enabling you to capture shaper and brighter photos anytime.

