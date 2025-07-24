Motorola Mid-Range 5G Phones Launch in Australia

Motorola has launched two new devices in Australia that prove you don’t need to spend big for a great smartphone. The moto g86 power 5G and moto g56 5G are the latest Motorola mid-range 5G phones, both packed with powerful features and starting from just $299.

Built for real life, both phones offer IP68/69 water and dust resistance, military-grade protection, and scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Whether you’re commuting, travelling or working remotely, these phones are made to go the distance.

The moto g86 power 5G is all about long battery life and strong performance. It features Motorola’s largest-ever battery at 6720mAh, lasting up to 53 hours. Inside, there’s a fast MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, up to 8GB of RAM (expandable to 24GB), and a bright 6.7″ display for smooth scrolling, streaming and gaming. The 50MP Sony camera with moto ai ensures sharp, vivid shots every time.

The moto g56 5G balances style and strength, with a sleek design and 5200mAh battery that supports fast TurboPower™ charging. It also has a 6.7″ FHD+ screen, Dolby Atmos® sound, and a dual camera setup led by a 50MP Sony lens. With up to 256GB of storage and microSD™ support, there’s plenty of space for your favourite content.

These Motorola mid-range 5G phones are now available at major Aussie retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Amazon. From performance to battery life and durability, Motorola delivers serious value for under $500.