Motorola g14 2023– a g-series at $229!

The Motorola g14 2023 shares the g-series heritage for well-built, reliable, value-and-feature-packed smartphones. At $229 in Steel Grey or Pale Lilac vegan leather, it is one to consider if you are on a budget.

To bring a phone in at that price, you can’t expect the kitchen sink! But this is pretty good!

6.5” 2400 x 1080, 405ppi, 20:9, Panda Glass protected, LCD screen (compromise is 60Hz)

UNISCOC T616 12nm System-on-a-Chip. (Speed benchmarks here but similar to Qualcomm SD670)

4GB LPDDRX4 and 128GB UFS 2.2 and microSD to 1TB.

4G Cat 7 with hybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD

Wi-Fi 5 AC/BT 5.0/NFC/L1 GPS/USB-C 2.0

Dolby Atmos decode stereo speakers and 3.5mm 4-pole port

Primary wide 50MP (bins to 12.5MP) wide f/2.0, .64um bins to 1.28um + 2MP f/2.4 Macro, 1080p@30fps

Selfie 8MP f/2.0, 1.12um, 1080p@30fps

500mAh battery 5V/2A/10W charger inbox (compromise will be slower charging). It will charge at 15W with a third-party charger.

161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm x 177g

$229 from Harvey Norman, Australia Post, JB HiFi, The Good Guys, Big W, Bing Lee, Amazon and motorola.com.au.

Website

Android 13 and Motorola My UX overlay and features.

Retail purchase 12-month warranty (Telco 24 months), One Android upgrade and three years of bi-monthly security updates. 1+1+3.

CyberShack’s view – Motorola g14 2023 – good value and few compromises

From a specifications viewpoint, it surprises with Panda Glass screen protection, Dolby Atmos decode stereo sound, 5000mAh battery and NFC (not expected at this price). Having 4GB RAM means it runs pure Android, and the UNISOC processor performs similarly to the Qualcomm SD670.

From a value perspective, it is very competitive with the $279 Motorola g22 – cheap and cheerful – why spend more?

CyberShack Motorola news and reviews

Motorola supports CyberShack, and this is presented for reader interest.

Post Horizontal Banner