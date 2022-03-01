Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 – vale Book 3
The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 is here. It starts from $2,399 for an Intel 11th Gen ‘H’ series Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics (i7 model). It features a 14.4”, 120Hz screen on a cantilever hinge for laptop, slate and presentation formats.
Or course, we led with the ‘from price’, but here is the ‘to’ price
- i5, 16/256 or 512GB $2,399/2699
- i7 16/512/1TB/2TB NVIDIA GeForce $3149/4049/4649
Add to that the Surface Slim Pen at $189.95 and other essentials.
Microsoft says you can build apps, edit videos, render animations, and enjoy smooth gameplay without breaking a sweat. Yes – that is correct.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|From $$2399 to $4649
Student and teacher discounts may apply
|Warranty
|12-months ACL
|From
|Microsoft Online or Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and approved Microsoft resellers
|More
|CyberShack Microsoft news and reviews
As we are yet to review this device, the details below are from Microsoft. Note that there are enterprise models that we have not included.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 specs
|Display
|14.4” PixelSense Flow 120Hz touch
2400 x 1600 (201 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Nits: supports HRD 500
Contrast: 1500:1
Gamut: Not disclosed by supports 100% sRGB
10-point multi-touch
Dolby Vision decode/downmix
|Processor/GPU
|10nm 3.1/4.4GHz H35 i5-11300H, Iris Xe graphics (80 EU) GeekBench 5 single/multi 1286/4445
10nm, 3.3/4.4GHz H35 i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory, GeekBench 5 single/multi 1400/4869
|Windows
|Windows 11 Home – Pro at extra cost
|Size/Weight
|323.28 x 228.32 x 18.4 (i5/i7 1.75kg/1.82kg)
|Memory
|16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM soldered to the motherboard
|Storage
|Removable SSD: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB SSD not user upgradable
|Battery
|i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage
i7: Up to 18 hours
Microsoft’s tests are achievable, but real-world use is about 4-5 hours less.
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6: AX
BT: 5.1
|Ports
|2 x TB4/USB 4.0
3.5mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Ambient light sensor
|Camera Front
|1080p Windows Hello face authentication
|Audio
|Dual far-field Studio Mics
Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Decode/downmix
|Keyboard and Trackpad
|Backlight Mechanical – QWERTY, full row of F1-F12, Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness
Haptic Touchpad
|Hinge
|Dynamic Woven Hinge for frictionless movement
|In the Box
|i5 65W and i7 102W charger
CyberShack’s view – nice design and lots to covet
Instead of a removable Book 3 style tablet screen, this has a cantilever hinge (like the Acer ConceptD Ezel). Book users will lament that, but the tablet suffered from poor battery life and flaky Magnetic Hinge. This offers a more reliable design.
It has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the Surface Connect port to make the best use of the TB4 port. It still has a three-pole 3.5mm port.
Early international reviews comment on the excellent hinge design, bright, colour accurate, 3:2 screen and keyboard/trackpad (now 1.3” throw mechanical with haptic feedback). They also suggest battery life is shorter than claimed and that the H processor is mid-range in performance.