Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 – vale Book 3

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 is here. It starts from $2,399 for an Intel 11th Gen ‘H’ series Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics (i7 model). It features a 14.4”, 120Hz screen on a cantilever hinge for laptop, slate and presentation formats.

Or course, we led with the ‘from price’, but here is the ‘to’ price

i5, 16/256 or 512GB $2,399/2699

i7 16/512/1TB/2TB NVIDIA GeForce $3149/4049/4649

Add to that the Surface Slim Pen at $189.95 and other essentials.

Microsoft says you can build apps, edit videos, render animations, and enjoy smooth gameplay without breaking a sweat. Yes – that is correct.

Website Product Page Price From $$2399 to $4649

Student and teacher discounts may apply Warranty 12-months ACL From Microsoft Online or Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and approved Microsoft resellers More CyberShack Microsoft news and reviews

As we are yet to review this device, the details below are from Microsoft. Note that there are enterprise models that we have not included.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 specs

Display 14.4” PixelSense Flow 120Hz touch

2400 x 1600 (201 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Nits: supports HRD 500

Contrast: 1500:1

Gamut: Not disclosed by supports 100% sRGB

10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision decode/downmix Processor/GPU 10nm 3.1/4.4GHz H35 i5-11300H, Iris Xe graphics (80 EU) GeekBench 5 single/multi 1286/4445

10nm, 3.3/4.4GHz H35 i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory, GeekBench 5 single/multi 1400/4869 Windows Windows 11 Home – Pro at extra cost Size/Weight 323.28 x 228.32 x 18.4 (i5/i7 1.75kg/1.82kg) Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM soldered to the motherboard Storage Removable SSD: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB SSD not user upgradable Battery i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage

i7: Up to 18 hours

Microsoft’s tests are achievable, but real-world use is about 4-5 hours less. Wireless Wi-Fi 6: AX

BT: 5.1 Ports 2 x TB4/USB 4.0

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Ambient light sensor Camera Front 1080p Windows Hello face authentication Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics

Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Decode/downmix Keyboard and Trackpad Backlight Mechanical – QWERTY, full row of F1-F12, Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness

Haptic Touchpad Hinge Dynamic Woven Hinge for frictionless movement In the Box i5 65W and i7 102W charger

CyberShack’s view – nice design and lots to covet

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2022 is the new Surface Book minus a tablet

Instead of a removable Book 3 style tablet screen, this has a cantilever hinge (like the Acer ConceptD Ezel). Book users will lament that, but the tablet suffered from poor battery life and flaky Magnetic Hinge. This offers a more reliable design.

It has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the Surface Connect port to make the best use of the TB4 port. It still has a three-pole 3.5mm port.

Early international reviews comment on the excellent hinge design, bright, colour accurate, 3:2 screen and keyboard/trackpad (now 1.3” throw mechanical with haptic feedback). They also suggest battery life is shorter than claimed and that the H processor is mid-range in performance.