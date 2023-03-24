LG Tone Free T90 buds have Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds and support Dolby Head Tracking

The new LG Tone Free T90 buds are the world’s first Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking. It recalibrates the sound as users move their head for a more natural audio experience and a new level of immersion.

Also new for 2023 is the TF8 fitness model features SwivelGrip technology, ensuring each bud is kept firmly and comfortably in place during exercise.

Since the first iteration of our TONE Free wireless earbuds three years ago, we have continuously innovated to deliver a wireless earbud range made for the Australian lifestyle. The T90 is the world’s first wireless earbud technology with Dolby Head Tracking, and the TF8 is designed to be the ideal workout companion. Add unique features, including UVnano and ‘Plug & Play’; the new TONE Free line-up are premium, user-centric audio products. Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia

LG Tone Free T90

RRP $399

Snow White or Charcoal Black, low-profile, semi-pod style, 5.3g each

Dolby Atmos decode – places Dolby sound objects all around you. Non-Dolby content is presented as stereo.

Dolby Head tracking – sound moves with you. It uses an IMU sensor with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass to track multi-axis motion.

Adaptive ANC, Ambient (whispering/listening) and Conversation modes.

11mm Graphene drivers tuned by Meridian.

Medical grade Silicone Ear Gels and ergonomic design for comfortable wear. Test my best fit in the App.

4 mics per bud (voice, VPU (Voice Pickup unit vibration detection), inner and outer mics (part of ANC).

UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the ear gels in 10 minutes while charging.

ANC On/off – 9/11 hours bud battery and 18/20 hours extra in the fast-charge USB-C/Qi wireless charging case.

LG Tone App with EQ (Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, 3D Sound Stage) and in-built EQ and pre-sets.

Touch controls

Charge case has a DAC and acts as a 3.5mm/USB-C to Bluetooth extender.

Qualcomm Snapdragon sound, 24-bit/96kHz, SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive codec.

IPX5 water resistant

BT 5.3 Multi-point capable with Google Fast Pand Microsoft Swift pair

Voice assistant compatible.

1-year warranty

These are precisely the specs you should look for in a premium bud. But these rise above the rest with additional LG features such as Dolby Atmos/Head tracking, UVnano, 4 mics, Charge case Bluetooth extender and full Qualcomm support. We will be reviewing them soon and look forward to Dolby Atmos’ immersive sound.

LG Tone Free TF8

RRP $369

Black with Lime highlights, in-ear with stabilisation wings, 5.9g

Hybrid ANC (software) and Listening modes.

6mm Drivers

Medical grade Silicone Ear Gels and ergonomic design. Test my best fit in the App.

3 mics per bud (voice, inner and outer mics (part of ANC).

UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the ear gels in 10 minutes while charging.

Hybrid ANC on/off 5/10 and 11/20 hours in the fast-charge USB-C wireless charging case.

Charge case has a DAC and acts as a 3.5mm/USB-C to Bluetooth extender.

LG Tone App with EQ (Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, 3D Sound Stage)

IP67 water-resistant

BT 5.3 Multi-point capable with Google Fast Pand Microsoft Swift pair

SBC and AAC codecs

Voice assistant compatible.

1-year warranty

These are designed for sports and fitness use. It has a Hybrid ANC (software), no Dolby Atmos, slightly shorter battery life and no Qualcomm aptX Codec.

