JBL 2023 soundbar range – 5 new Bar models with Dolby Atmos

The JBL 2023 soundbar range comprises the Bar 300, 500, 800, 1000 and 1300 in an all-Dolby Atmos line-up with prices ranging from $529 to $1999.

JBL was founded by James Bullough Lansing (1902–1949). He was an American audio engineer and loudspeaker designer best known for establishing two audio companies that bear his name, Altec Lansing and JBL. Harman International, an independent subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, now owns JBL.

It is an American audio equipment manufacturer headquartered in Los Angeles, California. It works in the consumer and professional markets. The consumer market includes Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, soundbars, earphones and headphones. The professional market includes studios, installed/tour/portable sound, cars, music production, DJ, cinema markets, etc.

JBL gear has a distinctive JBL sound signature (neutral with good bass highlights) and occupies the upper-value segment, with parent Harman Kardon taking the premium market. It sells via its online store, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Retravision, Big W, Betta, and Bunnings. Be aware of a high incidence of counterfeit JBL BT speaker products online and at street markets.

JBL 2023 soundbar range, all with Dolby Atmos decide (DA)

Note: JBL’s range has all-in-one soundbars that decode DA metadata and use its Multibeam technology to present virtual DA by bouncing sound off the adjacent walls and ceiling. If your room is not suitable, you will need to use models with discrete rear speakers to achieve the DA 3D spatial effect.

Further reading

Bar 300 all-in-one, no sub-woofer $529.95

260W

4 x front-firing drivers, 2 x side-firing tweeters, and a passive bass radiator. 5.0

50Hz-20kHz

Purevoice dialogue enhancement

Room/sound calibration

HDMI eARC 4K@60Hz

HDMI passthrough for HDR10/Dolby Vision

Optical, BT 5.0, Wi-Fi dual band

Chromecast, AirPlay, Google/Alexa/Siri voice assistance

JBL One App with customisable EQ and settings

820 x 56 x 103.5 mm x 2.5kg with wall brackets

Ideal for <55” TVs and offers front-centric virtual DA with the right room type.

Bar 500 all-in-one with sub-woofer $749

290W speakers and 300W sub-woofers for a total of 590W.

4 x front-firing drivers, centre front-firing tweeter, two side-firing tweeters (essentially the same as Bar 300 plus a sub-woofer. 5.1

1017 x 56 x 103.5 mm x 2.8kg plus 305 square x 440.4 mm x 10kg sub-woofer.

All other specs are as per Bar 300. Adds a sub-woofer for extended low-bass and a centre tweeter to enhance Dialogue.

Bar 800 all-in-one with detachable rear speakers and sub-woofer $999.95

340W speakers and 300W sub-woofer (same as Bar 500)

3 x Left/Centre/Right forward-firing speakers, centre forward-firing tweeter, left/right side-firing surround tweeters, left/right up-firing drivers (5.1.2 soundbar including sub-woofer) plus detachable left/right rear forward-firing speakers.

When detached, the 2 x 40W rears supplement the Bar’s side-firing tweeters – it is still a 5.1.2 system but does not rely on Multibeam for virtual DA.

Main soundbar 884 x 56 x 120 mm x 3.4kg. Detachable speakers each 145 x 56 x 120 mm x .65kg and 305 square x 440.4 mm x 10kg sub-woofer.

1 x HDMI 4K@60Hz and 1 x HDMI eARC

This is a genuine 5.1.2 DA system suitable for larger TVs and rooms. The rear speakers can be battery or USB powered.

Bar 1000 all-in-one with detachable rear speakers and sub-woofer $1499

440W soundbar speakers, 140W speakers, and 300W sub-woofer

5 x front-firing drivers, centre tweeter, left/right side-firing surround tweeters, left/right up-firing drivers and two rear with side-firing tweeters and up-firing drivers for 7.1.4 (including sub-woofer).

When detached, the 2 x 70W rears (side firing and up-firing) supplement the Bar’s side-firing tweeters – it is still a 7.1.4 system but does not rely on Multibeam for virtual DA.

33Hz to 20kHz frequency response

Wi-Fi 6 AX, BT 5.0/5.2 (rears)

Supports DTS:X in addition to DA and Multibeam virtual DA

3 x HDMI inputs, 1 X HDMI eARC 4K@60Hz

884 x 56 x 125 mm x 3.7kg (soundbar), Detachable speaker each : 155 x 56 x 125 mm x .7kg 305 square x 440.4 mm x 10kg sub-woofer.

This is a genuine 7.1.4 DA/DST:X system suitable for larger TVs and rooms. The rear speakers can be battery or USB powered.

Bar 1300 all-in-one with detachable rear speakers and sub-woofer $1999

650W soundbar speakers, 220W rear speakers, and 300W sub-woofer totalling 1170W.

(Soundbar) 6 x front-firing drivers, 5 x tweeters, 4 x up-firing drivers, rear (each) 1 x forward firing driver, 1 x tweeter, 2 x up-firing and passive bass radiators for 11.1.4 (including sub-woofer).

Supports DTS:X in addition to DA and Multibeam virtual DA.

1000 x 60 x 139 mm x 4.3kg (soundbar), 202 x 60 x 139 mm (rears each), 305 square x 440.4 mm x 10kg (sub-woofer).

Same specs as Bar 1000.

The rear speakers use Bluetooth connection to the soundbar and can also be standalone BT stereo speakers. Battery life is claimed at 10-12 hours and can be USB powered.

CyberShack’s view – JBL 2023 soundbar range has Dolby Atmos for everyone.

JBL has reached new heights with its Bar 1300 capable of room-filling, deep bass-shaking sound. In fact, all the sub-woofers are the same, offering a real 10″ 300W sub that starts from a low 33Hz and cuts over about 80Hz – excellent. JBL is excellent value, and the Bar 800, 1000 and 1300 offer real Dolby Atmos via the detachable rear speakers.

JBL 2023 soundbar range, JBL 2023 soundbar range, JBL 2023 soundbar range

Post Horizontal Banner