LG soundbars for 2023 – new additions

There are three new LG soundbars for 2023 that supplement, rather than replace, the excellent 2022 models.

They include:

SC9 3.1.3 includes an LG C2/C3 OLED TV bracket for a TV stand or mount. It can be expanded to 5.1.3 with SP98Q2 surrounds (no information yet). Total RMS power is 180/220W = 400W. There are three forward-firing Left/Centre/Right and three up-firing (Left/Centre/Right) plus wireless Sub – no L/R surround. AI Sound Pro creates up-firing spatial sound.

SE6 all-in-one sound bar for smaller spaces. It is a compact form factor with a sleek, modern, woofer-less design. It has 100W of power with 3.0 Left/Right/Centre front-firing speakers and four passive bass radiators.

S77 is a mid-range sound bar model with triple up-firing speakers and 3.1.3-channel surround sound. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and provides exclusive LG features such as Triple Level Spatial Sound. It is also equipped with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface for seamless compatibility with selected LG TVs. The HDMI connection supports (VRR, ALLM and 4K @ up to 120Hz), making it an excellent sound solution for gaming.

Features

When paired with most LG 2022 or 2023 models, it enables WOW Orchestra, which utilises all of the two products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth, and power.

The WOW Interface – a new onscreen Home Dashboard on selected LG TVs, enabling users to easily manage the sound bar settings and share sound modes with the TV.

LG Triple Sound Technology, which includes Triple Up-Firing Speakers. New for this year, Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer.

AI Sound Pro analyses audio signals and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

LG sound bars also support VRR to reduce screen tearing and ALLM to eliminate lag while permitting 4K at up to 120Hz pass-through.

Price and availability TBA

