LG Ultra PC – laptops with performance and value (first look)

The LG Ultra PC laptop range is performance focused with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors and 16” FHD, 16:10 IPS displays – good work laptops.

They are more budget-friendly than the excellent OLED screen, Intel Evo-based Gram series, and as a traditional laptop style, offer an HDMI 2.0 port, microSD expansion, 2 x USB-A Gen 2×1 and 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×1.

There are two Ultra PC variants:

$1499 16U70R-GAA53A AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB/256GB M2.2280 NVMe Gen3

$1999 16U70R-G.AA76A, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB/512GB M2.2280 NVMe Gen 3

From LG online and JB Hi-Fi.

Screen – Pass for office use

It is a 16” non-touch, matte, IPS, 300 nit/1000:1 contrast, 8-bit/16.7m colours, Standard Dynamic Resolution (SDR) with a 45% NTSC colour gamut (about 60% sRGB). Being 16:10, it offers a little more usable screen space.

It is acceptable for office use, but the colour gamut is not at creator level. The panel is LG Display LP160WU1-SPH1.

Dual M2.2280 SSD slots – Exceed and easy expansion

It has dual standard-size PCI NVME Gen 3 slots (3000MBps), so expansion is easy. A micro-SD slot makes storage expansion easy as well.

Memory – Pass

Both variants have 16GB of LPDDR4x 4266Mhz memory soldered to the motherboard.

Wi-Fi/BT – Pass

Uses an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz with a 160MHz band aggregation for a maximum of 2.4Gbps (combined upload and download) with the right router. BT is 5.1 for Windows fast pair and multipoint.

Battery – Exceed

Long life 72Wh batteries and 65W USB-C charger. It can use a 65W upstream charge via a dongle or USB-C PD 45W+ charger. Tests show a video loop (50% brightness/volume/aeroplane mode) at over 17 hours and around 3 hours under load.

Expansion – 1 x USB-C 3.2 port or charging and data/video/audio

Via the USB-C 3.2 5V/3A/15W Alt DP 1.4 using Dock or dongle and supports a 4K@60Hz external monitor. The HDMI 2.0 port also supports 4K@60Hz.

Speakers – Pass

2 x 1.5W DTS:X Ultra technology with 3D audio rendering via speakers and headphones. It has a 3.5mm 4-pole ear/mic port. Maximum volume is 80dB. It has no bass but balanced mids and highs, making it a bright vocal sound signature.

Keyboard – Pass

Full size 97 key chiclet, not backlit with numeric pad and oversized 13.2 x 8.2cm precision touchpad.

Web camera – Passable

720p with dual mics

Size/Colour/Weight – Pass

356.3 x 248.6 x 16.7 mm x 1.47kg x Charcoal grey over reinforced ABS frame.

Warranty – Pass

1-year ACL

Manual

https://gscs-b2c.lge.com/downloadFile?fileId=ut7p2ssCsdeoO0gaIWaoA and easily removable base for SSD upgrade.

Cybershack’s take – LG Ultra PC laptop is a good workhorse

While we all want fabulous 4K OLED touch screens, Intel Core processors and more, this treads the fine line between performance and value.

We have been impressed with the LG Gram build quality and this shares that pedigree.

As this is not a formal review, we will not rate them. Recommended for business laptop fleet owners, students and general home use.

