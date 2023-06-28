LG gram Style 2023 – latest laptop tech is pricey but nicey (first look)

The LG gram Style 2023 incorporates the latest 13th generation Intel Core, Thunderbolt 4, with a new 16:10, 2880 x 1800, 90Hz, 500nit, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut OLED screen.

The gram range is the lightweight laptop sub 1kg leader (hence the name gram). It has updated specs like dial NVME Gen 4 (6000Mbps) SSD slots, Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.1, Micro-SD slot and full size 97 key backlit keyboard.

The new Dynamic White model does not disappoint with its gorgeous looks and an iridescent Gorilla Glass finish over Magnesium (MIL-STD 810H) that changes colour when viewed from different angles.

Note that a first look is not a full review and is not formally rated.

There are two LG gram Style 2023 variants:

TBA, 14Z90RS-G.AA54A, Intel i5-1340P, 16GB/512GB NVMe Gen 4

$3,399, 14Z90RS-G.AA74A, Intel i7-1360P, 16GB/512GB NVMe Gen 4

From LG online and JB Hi-Fi.

Screen: Exceed

It is a 14”, non-touch, 2880×1800, 16:10, 400/500 (typical/peak nits), 90Hz OLED.

It is a stunning bright screen that should be good for creator use with 100% DCI-P3, 100%+ sRGB and 100% AdobeRGB and a Delta E <1. Or enjoy movies!

Dual M2.2280 NVMe Gen 4 slots – Exceed

Expansion is now easy with dual PCIe M2.2280 (standard size) slots. Theoretically, this can reach 6000MBps sequential read, so it is fast. There is also a micro-SD slot for quick expansion.

Memory – Exceed

16GB of LPPDDR5 6000MHz makes it extremely fast.

Wi-Fi/BT – Exceed

Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E AX and BT 5.1 supports Windows fast pair and multipoint. Theoretically, it supports 2400Mbps full duplex on the 6GHz band and has 160Mhz bandwidth.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 72Wh battery and 65W USB-C charger. It can use a 65W upstream charge via a dock/dongle or USB-C PD 45W+ charger. Tests show a video loop (50% brightness/volume/aeroplane mode) at 15 hours and around 8 hours of office use.

Expansion –Exceed 2 x Thunderbolt 4 charging and data/video/audio

Via either Thunderbolt 4 port (40Gbps each), you can use a Thunderbolt dock or downscale to USB-C 3.2 5V/3A/15W Alt DP 1.4 and use a low-cost dongle. I can support 3 x 4K/60Hz external screens. It has a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps port, micro-SD and a 3.5mm 4-pole ear/mic port.

Speakers – Pass+

2 x 2W (5W smart Amp) with Dolby Atmos 3D audio rendering via speakers and headphones. It has a 3.5mm 4-pole ear/mic port. Maximum volume is 80dB.

Keyboard – Pass+

Full size 97 key chiclet, backlit pad and a hidden haptic precision touchpad under the palm desk.

Web camera – Pass+

FHD 1080p IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition).

Size/Colour/Weight – Exceed

311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm x 999g x Dynamic White Gorilla Glass over Magnesium frame. Mil-STD 810H is rugged.

Warranty – Pass

1-year ACL

Manual

https://gscs-b2c.lge.com/downloadFile?fileId=ak8BUExgUxS4WYpQ0l5AQ and easily removable base for SSD upgrade.

CyberShack’s Take – LG gram Style 2023 – All the good bits in a stylish package

Not to take away from this, but you need to remember two things.

The Intel i5-1340P (Geekbench 6 single/multi 2262/10794) and i7-1360P (2460/10592) are low-energy use, 28W, 10nm processors. These are fine for office use and content consumption. Creators will love the screen but must see if the processor does what they want.

And my favourite gripe is the lack of a touch-screen that I consider mandatory on a device at this price.

Apart from these, it is a highly desirable device with the LG pedigree.

https://www.lg.com/au/images/laptops/Features/pc-gram-14z90rs-02-2-gram-style-design-desktop.mp4 Press play to see a video.