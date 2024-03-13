LG 2024 TV Range – bigger, brighter, and better (AV)

The LG 2024 TV range is not just bigger and brighter; it is also smarter and cheaper. Offering 4K UHD, QNED, Mini-LED, and OLED TVs from 42” to a massive 98”, each TV has LG’s legendary picture quality and technical prowess, setting it apart from the competition.

The market is flooded with many brands and models. While over 40% of TVs sold in 2023 were 75” or more, it is crucial to remember that the screen size shouldn’t be the sole deciding factor. Opting for the largest screen at the lowest price comes at the expense of image quality, a compromise that may not be worth it in the long run.

CyberShack focuses reviews on image quality, not price. Our research since its first OLED model 11 years ago has consistently shown that LG TVs, regardless of panel technology, stand out for their superior image quality and, importantly, their TV smarts (LG webOS operating system).

For example, over 400 engineers work on making webOS smarter via machine learning and now AI to produce a better image. Side-by-side brand comparisons show LG has far clearer, sharper, and more natural-looking colour images, especially when upscaling from lower-resolution SDR, free-to-air, and streaming TV content.

The good news is that from webOS 2024, LG offers four years of upgrades with most TVs (upgrades depend on the processor and memory) and will backdate upgrades to some of its 2022 and 2023 models. This industry-leading policy gives you a future upgrade path for new features and better security.

And finally, the LG 2024 TV range costs less than the 2023 models. To a degree, that is due to improved currency exchange rates and lower shipping costs, so all manufacturers should be able to reduce 2024 model prices.

LG TV 2024 range models explained

OLED models are B4 (good), C4 evo (better) and G4 evo (best with Alpha (α) 11 AI processor) with a wireless M4 (Zero Connect box using the same panel as the G4) coming in June. Specs all based on 65″ models

B4: α8 processor, 20W 2.0 sound, 4 x HDMI 2.1, 5.5 star energy rating

C4: α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7, 40W 2.2 sound, 4 HDMI 2.1, 5 star energy rating

G4: α11 AI Processor 4K, 60W 4.2 sound, 4 HDMI 2.1, 4 star energy rating

QNED

QNED91 is a mini-LED with Quantum Dot colour and α8 AI Processor 4K with Million Grey Scale feature. Supports Dolby Vision (DV). 40W 2.2 channel, 5 energy star rating.

QNED89 is a 98” Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) with Quantum Dot colour and Alpha (α) 8 AI Processor. No details yet.

QNED86 is edge-lit with Quantum Dot colour α8 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz refresh. supports HDR10 (not DV), 4 x HDMI 2.1, 20W 2.0 Channel, 5 energy star rating.

QNED81 is edge-lit with Quantum dot colour α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7, 60Hz refresh, supports HDR10 (not DV), 3 HDMI 2.0, 20W 2.0 Channel, 5.5 energy star rating.

UHD

UT80 is edge-lit using a standard LED/LCD panel, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7, 60Hz refresh, supports HDR10 (not DV), 3 x HDMI 2.0, 20W 2.0 channels

Lifestyle

OLED Flex is a 42” adjustable curve from flat to 900R gaming monitor. α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz refresh, supports Dolby Vision, 2.0 sound, 4 x HDMI 2.1, 4.5 star energy rating.

LG StandbyMe is a 27” portable monitor on a wheeled stand. A GO version in a travel case is coming in September. See LG StanbyME and OLED Flex

Price

M4 evo OLED 77/83/97” TBA, but expect approximately $2,000 more than a similar-sized G4. It is coming in June.

G4 evo LED 55/65/77/83” $4,199/5,299/7,999/9,999

C4 evo OLED 42/48/55/65/77/83” $2,199/2,499/3,299/4,299/5,999/7,999

B4 OLED 55/65” $2,499/3,299

QNED91 65/75/86” $2,999/3,999/5,499

QNED89 98” $8,999

QNED81 43/50/55/65/75/86” $1,099/1,299/1,499/1,899/2,499/3,699

UT80 43/50/55/65/75/86” $899/999/1,199/1,499/1,899/2,899

OLEX Flex 42: $4,999

StandbyME 27” stand version $1,999 (case version TBA/September)

Participating authorised retailers are offering a Gift Card (redeemable in-store for another item) for OLED or QNED purchases. Valid from Thursday, 14 March to Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

83/86” $300

75/77” $200

65” $100

The full range will be at LG’s Australian website.

Tech explained

OLED and QNED are true 10-bit/1.07 billion colour panels and support Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos.

UT80/StandbyME use edge-lit, IPS/LCD 8-bit/16.7 billion-colour panels that will downmix HDR content to the panel’s capability.

webOS now allows for up to 10 user profiles. You can log in and get your personalised TV experience, including recommendations and where you are up to in series watching.

LG Channels (FAST – free advertisement-supported TV) has over 80 channels. It has a curated selection of news, sports, movies, TV series, and exclusives in an easy-to-browse/use format.

Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 for HD/FHD upscaled to 4K content (as well as Apple TV+ and iTunes)

2024 TVs are Matter Smarthome compatible.

A vast range of Australian and intentional digital streaming apps. It includes all free-to-air digital TV channels and Stan, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, Foxtel, Kayo, Paramount+, and Optus Sport.

Personalised Picture Wizard creates picture quality customised to your preference. By selecting a few images, deep learning algorithms apply settings to suit you for a personalised viewing experience.

AI Brightness Control measures the room’s brightness. It intuitively adjusts the balance in the picture, providing clear viewing at any time of day.

AI Super Upscaling effectively sharpens objects and backgrounds that may appear blurry, delivering a clear and vibrant viewing experience.

continued

Brightness Booster and Brightness Booster Max increase brightness levels up to 30/150%, respectively, for impressive clarity and lifelike pictures.

FILMMAKER mode is now in HDR and Dolby Vision presets.

AI Picture Pro presents a more realistic image through deep learning. It can easily distinguish faces, objects, and background images to enrich texture and fine details.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the picture into blocks, analysing each in real-time to detect the brightest and darkest areas. It can elevate details to provide three-dimensional picture quality.

AI Sound Pro provides up to virtual 11.1.12 surround sound (G4 only) from the TV’s built-in speakers. A soundbar is highly recommended for PCM/Dolby Digital/DTS surround and Dolby Atmos.

AI Voice Remastering effectively separates vocals from the soundtrack. This enhances dialogue clarity and elevates audio as if it were from the centre of the TV screen.

Games Dashboard and new 4K@144Hz refresh (with a suitable PC and GPU)

HDMI 2.1 features include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Compatible LG OLED TVs support NVIDIA GeForce NOW. With a compatible controller (sold separately) and no additional hardware, gamers can access over 35 free-to-play games.

CyberShack’s view – the LG 2024 TV Range is quite a step forward

At the launch, we saw the various panel technologies side-by-side. It allowed us to see the differences that the Alpha processor generations make and the improved AI picture quality difference.

The 2023 G3 evo OLED was groundbreaking for brightness and colour depth. But, the 2024 G4 evo OLED is visibly better and brighter.

The Wireless M4 series is spectacular, offering the convenience of 4K@144Hz wireless transmission (no cables). The panel can be wall-mounted, hung as an architectural feature, or gallery leg stand mounted.

For my money, the C4 stands out for evo OLED value.

The QNED91 mini-LED will be its main competitor at around $1500-2000 less.

The B4 is important because it offers LG’s legendary OLED image quality and saves $1000 over the C4. It is more cost-competitive with 2024 OLED offerings from TCL and Hisense.

If you want a hulking big 98″ TV, the QNED89 is the one. It uses FALD (Full array local dimming) – not quite as bright as mini-LED but perfect for this TV size.

Not to downplay the edge-lit QNED86 and QNED81, as these compete squarely with most Samsung models with the advantage that these offer a Dolby Vision and Atmos experience (Samsung does not support Dolbly Vision on any of its devices). The 86 offers improved brightness.

The UT80 is a terrific value 4K TV that competes squarely with the plethora of cheap, generic brand, Chinese-made TVs. It offers a quality choice and LG heritage.

StandbyMe is a unique product for portability.