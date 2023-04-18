LG 2023 TV range – bigger, better, brighter

The LG 2023 TV range was unveiled today with a massive 33 models/sizes to cover any niche. And it is LG’s 10th year of OLED leadership in Australia.

Not only is there good, better, and best technology (OLED, Mini-LED, LED/LCD) but good, better, and best in each category. It allows you to get the maximum LG TV tech for a price you can afford.

Through our leadership across technology, design, and personalised experiences, we are excited to offer Australians a TV range in various form factors with personalised features and improved functionality. This year marks a milestone moment for us, and we are proud to have provided premium entertainment experiences to Australian homes over the last decade.

Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia

Let’s start with the Best – LG’s 2023 OLED

(2023 OLED models have a ’3’ – Australian website URLs will be added post embargo.

Good: B3 OLED

Replaces A2 and CS series as the entry-level OLED. Excellent OLED blacks, saturated colours, crisp images and Dolby Vision/Atmos capable. Basic specs are a 120Hz panel, a7 Gen 6 processor, 2xHDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5/BT 5, Game console, 2x10W 2.0 sound, LG webOS 23 and ThinQ AI. It is the OLED you buy if you want to step up from Mini-LKED (QNED) but can’t stretch to the C3 or G3.

55/65/77” $3149/4099/6499

Better: C3 Evo OLED

This is the one most OLED buyers choose since it comes with a brighter Evo panel. Basic specs are as per B3 plus α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 processor, 4 x HDMI 2.1, 4x10W 2.2 speakers.

42/48/55/65/77/83” $2599/2899/3299/4299/6799/8999

Best: G3 Evo OLED

There is no better OLED, and LG offers a 5-year panel warranty. It has over 2000 nits peak brightness and a unique low reflectivity screen.

Basic specs as per the C3 with higher brightness, 6x10W 4.2 sound. Wi-Fi 5/BT 5.

QNED (2032 models have ‘R’ in the model number)

QNED refers to Quantum Dot colour.

Good: QNED75

VA, Edge Lit, 50/60Hz, a7 Gen6 AI processor, 8+2bit FRC colour,2x10W 2.0 sound, Wi-Fi 5/BT5.0, 4xHDMI 2.0.

43/50/65/75 $1099/1299/1499/1899/2499

Better: QNED81

VA, Edge-Lit (local dimming), 40-120Hz, 120Hz, 2 X HDMI 2.1, 10-bit colour, as per QNED75

55/65/75/86” $1999/2499/3499/4999

Best: QNED86

Replaces LG QNED85 2022.

Same specs as QNED81 but brighter using a full IPS Mini-LED panel.

65/75/86” $3499/4499/5999

UHD

The 2023 model is UR80

These are all Direct LED, VA 50/60Hz panels, HDMI 2.0b, 2x10W 2.0 sound, HDR10 (Not Dolby Vision)

43/50/55/65/75/86” $899/1199/1499/2999

LG Pose

An interesting lifestyle TV using a C2 Evo OLED panel and smarts. L55LX1QPSA 55/$3499

LG Objet Posé 55” 4K OLED – a posey TV (review)

LG Easel

An easel design with a 65” C2 Evo panel, 80W sound and motorised cover panel. 65ART90ESQA $12,999

LG StanbyME

A moveable stand-mounted mains/battery operated (3 hours), 27” IPS touch screen that works in portrait or landscape mode.

LG OLED Flex

A very interesting 42: TV that changes from flat to 900R (Flex). It is $4999 and is more of a proof of concept at that price.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

It is the world’s first TV with Zero Connect technology using wireless to transmit 4K@120Hz to a 97” OLED Evo panel.

webOS 23

Newly added streaming services and catch-up TV apps in 2023, including Paramount+, 10 Play and TikTok. Returning to 2023, LG TVs are Disney+, Stan, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, Foxtel, BINGE, Kayo and Optus Sport, offering users a plethora of content at their fingertips.12 E

Easily accessed through the new webOS Home interface using the LG Magic Remote, the built-in apps allow users to subscribe to and stream a wide range of available content.

New Quick Cards providing access to content and services within different categories are grouped into Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports.

Home Office Card transforms the LG TV into a workstation by accessing cloud-based virtualisation solutions, such as Windows 365 and Google Drive.

Gaming Card, users have a gateway straight from the home screen to access services such as GeForce NOW, Twitch and YouTube.

Music card provides quick access to a variety of major music streaming services such as TIDAL and Spotify

Sports card serves real-time updates and alerts to help users stay up to date with sports leagues and teams, including Australian sporting codes – AFL and NRL.

WOW Orchestra

When paired, compatible LG TVs and compatible sound bars leverage WOW Orchestra, which utilises every audio channel across both products to create a stronger, more immersive sound. The convenient WOW Interface controls sound bar settings via the TV Home Dashboard.

LG 2023 TV range, LG 2023 TV range

Post Horizontal Banner