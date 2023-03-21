LG Objet Posé 55” 4K OLED – a posey TV (review)

The LG Objet Posé 55” 4K OLED is a posey (characteristic of or being a poser, especially in being trendy or fashionable in a superficial way) TV. It’s a lovely 55” Evo OLED with a unique style.

LG calls it the All-Round Entertainer (‘Je ne sais pas pourquoi’), so let’s just accept that. It has a unique design – a cross between furniture and art – no glass slabs here. Its sole competitor, looks-wise, is the Samsung Serif. But Samsung’s QLED (Quantum Dot/edge-lit LED/LCD) picture is no match for LG’s OLED Evo, Dolby Vision IQ support and its terrific sound.



It is floor (stand provided) or wall-mounted (requires unique $269.01 OLW480B 300mm x 200mm mount) and is pretty perfect in the right home. Of course, at $3499, it would want to be. You can get it closer to $2800 if you shop around.

It uses LG Evo Gen 1, the same panel in its fabulous LG C2 OLED Evo – advanced OLED at a more affordable price.

Apart from the stand, it also has cable and accessory organiser behind, and all the connections are hidden under a magnet panel. The legs have a cable management system.

Australian review: LG Objet Posé 55” 4K OLED Model g-55lx1qpua

Consumer Advice

This TV can do many things using webOS 22 – recording, scheduling, casting, special effects (Always Ready), Internet Browsing, Voice Control, Speech recognition (languages), Speech to Text, Games Dashboard, access to a wide range of Apps and more. We can’t cover these, so read the manual first if you intend to purchase the TV.

Similarly, while it covers all digital TV channels and most of the typical Australian streaming service Apps, you should check the Content Store if you use more obscure Apps (use the search feature).

First Impression – stylish TV, no black slabs here

The LG Objet Posé 55” is a stand-mounted TV (or wall mount – see earlier. Note there is no desktop mount) in a Calming Beige Textile fabric with darker caramel highlights.

Because it sits on the floor, it takes up more space – approx. 460mm depth and the TV sits 50cm from the ground. A desktop TV typically sits on a 60cm cabinet height, about 100mm above. It is designed for seated use (unless wall mounted).

The bottom half of the back is covered by a magnetic, fabric-covered panel that conceals all the cables that can then route via the rear legs. There is a slip-on cable/accessory organiser for the rear as well. So, place it against a wall or use it as a room divider.

Base specs LG Objet Posé 55”

4K, 3840 x 2160, Gen 1, OLED Evo panel – individually lit pixels.

Dolby Vision IQ, All HDR and HLG.

Picture Modes: Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room.

Dolby Picture modes: Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser

HDR Picture modes: (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser

Sound modes: AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser. It also supports Sound Mode Share with compatible LG soundbars.

α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K with intelligent upscale, motion smoothing and noise reduction.

4 x 10W front-firing speakers.

3 x HDMI 2.1 4K@120Hz (one eARC).

2 x USB-A 2.0 5V/.5A/2.5W.

Game mode includes VRR/ALLM/FreeSync Premium, G-Sync and dashboard.

Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5, IR Blaster, Ethernet and Optical.

Magic Remote

4.5 Star Energy efficient

1225mm x 1257mm x 495mm x 22.9kg

Setup – Pass+

Connect an RF Antenna for Free-to-Air and HDMI (ARC/eARC) to an optional soundbar, apply power and follow the LG webOS 22 Setup Wizard. You can connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi 5 AC 5Ghz or Ethernet cable (best for 4K streaming). You need at least 25/5Mbps NBN for 1080p and 50/20Mbps for 4K streaming.

You cannot use the smart TV functionality unless you create an LG account, ostensibly to ‘understand you better’. A euphemism for serving you tailored advertising content.

You can’t avoid an LG account when you install steaming or other Apps; you must log in. Then those Apps want you also to log in and give up personal data. Even worse, nothing is sacred if you use Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

It supports LG ThinQ, OK Google, Siri, and Alexa voice assistance.

LG webOS 22 – Pass+

This uses webOS 22, and it is smoother, a little easier to use, and has some significant gaming improvements over webOS 6. It is still more complex (or comprehensive) than the latest Android/Google TV, but there is a lot to say for muscle memory, and after a couple of weeks, it was intuitive enough.

Like most TV OS, future versions have an uncertain upgrade path. LG will provide over-the-air software and security updates at least once a year for two years after the product launch. It will try to provide security updates for up to 5 years if a critical security vulnerability is found.

It features (in addition to the myriad of standard features)

Profiles for each viewer (for customised advertisement streaming and content) and simplified access via NFC Magic Tap.

More integrated Google Assistant and Alexa (it is a giant smart speaker).

Better Picture-in-Picture controls and 21:9 and 32:9 screen ratios.

More game controls, GeForce Now and Stadia cloud gaming.

It will add Matter Standard via ThinQ to control Matter-compatible IoT devices.

Ports

3x HDMI 2.1, HDCP 2.3 4K@120fps (one eARC/ARC) supporting VRR and ALLM

2 x USB-A 2.0 5V/.5A/2/2.5W (Flash drive or webcam only)

Ethernet Port (and Wi-Fi 5 AC)

Optical Out

RF Antenna and second threaded antenna port

Missing 3.5mm headphone jack

Bluetooth 5.0 and supports up to 2 headphones or BT speakers.

It supports WiSA wireless 2.1 speakers with an optional WiSA USB dongle.

Evo OLED Gen 1

The TV was released internationally in late 2022, so it has a similar panel to the LG C2 Evo OLED. In tests, we found it to be very close.

It has a Brightness Booster that gives it about 20% more nits than the last generation LG OLED, and this adds a perceptible depth/dimensionality missing from the mini-LED and QD screens we have seen.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor supports TrueMotion 200 (motion smoothing), 10-bit/1.07 billion colours and the full DCI-P3 colour gamut reaching into Rec 2020 space. It is one of the most powerful TV processors today.

Screen Tests

All tests are in default mode – usually AI, auto or standard mode – but you can choose from many more. My advice – stick to standard or vivid depending on your tastes – sometimes a little choice is too much.

Spoiler Alert: It aced all tests.

Colours and purity – Exceed

It reproduces 1.07 billion 10-bit colours. In our tests, the primary colours red, green, and blue (RGB) were 100% accurate. Secondary and tertiary colours (like skin tones) were accurate and tonally correct. It has about 98% DCI-P3 gamut support and, out of the box, a Delta E of about 2 (<4 is excellent) and <1 with calibration and a 6500° colour temperature.

Brightness – Pass+

HDR content (including Dolby Vision) peaks at 822 nits. This is more than acceptable for an OLED panel.

Real brightness is about 422 nits (you can ramp this to over 500 at the expense of accuracy).

HDR/10/+/HLG – Exceed

This is one of the few that can adequately bring out highlights in dark areas and add details to overbright areas.

Excellent skin tones, details in highlights and shadow – perfect

Blooming- None – Exceed

There is absolutely no blooming around white areas or subtitles – something only OLED can do. In addition, there is no ‘crushing’ of white areas – they are crisp and clear as the black-on-white (and vice versa) text shows.

Uniformity – perfect – Exceed

There are no bright or dark spots – the colour is 100% uniform.

Contrast – infinity – Exceed

You have pure black and white, as OLED can turn pixels on and off.

Motion Smoothing – Pass+

It has a Motion Pro setting using black frame insertion. The panel is a native 100/120Hz. There is some tearing at higher frame rates, but your eyes will not notice it.

Shows good motion control especially on this 24fps content.

Viewing Angle – Pass+

You can almost view it side on (180°), which means the widest usable viewing angle of any TV panel type.

PWM – No – Exceed

This uses DC dimming, so there is no Pulse Width Modulation flicker.

Viewing Angle – Exceed

You can watch it from almost any angle without colour washout and shift. It is ideal when you have spread-out seating – everyone gets a great, saturated image.

Reflection – Pass+

OLED screens are always reflective – it is to ensure maximum brightness. This has good straight-on light rejection (light from behind the viewing position), but you start to see reflections further to the side.

Good reflection handling

Upscale – AI works well – Pass+

All video content is intelligently upscaled to 4K. That means it looks at pre-and-post frames and adds what it thinks the pixels will be. It also uses onboard AI to fill in recognised shapes and objects. This is vastly better than most LCD TVs that wrap the same colour pixels around the original. We tested with old 480p content, and while the image was slightly soft, it was still far better than other TVs. This is courtesy of the new LG α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K.

But more importantly, it now has the processing power to use AI on the image to enhance SDR/HDR highlights (AI brightness) and smooth out the motion (OLED motion) instead of the simple black frame insertion used by most LCD TVs.

Gamers – Exceed

The Dolby Vision 120Hz display supports ALLM, VRR, High Frame Rate, AMD FreeSync Premium and HGiG mode. The Game Optimiser/Console is new and more intuitive to interfere less with gameplay.

Internal speakers – Pass+

LG may want to argue that its 40W system is good (and it is), but it is not the same as a good LG soundbar. The maximum sound is 85dB with imperceptible distortion – quite enough for a large lounge room.

It has no low bass (room shaking), mid-bass cuts in at 65Hz, and high-bass is flat (good). It continues with solid and flat mids and slightly recessed treble giving a sense of sound direction and a feeling of ‘air’ (a reality as though the music were there).

This is excellent and allows the pre-sets to recess any frequencies.

The sound stage is just a little wider than the TV. As far as speakers go, it is a cut above the usual.

If you use BT headphones, you can still use the internal TV speakers and Optical out. This means the hearing impaired can use headphones while others listen to the TV speakers or a soundbar using an Optical connection.

Virtual Dolby Atmos – Passable

As the four speakers are forward-firing, there is little 3D spatial height or sound object movement with Dolby Atmos content. A Dolby Atmos soundbar with dedicated rear speakers would make this TV experience shine.

The TV does not support DTS surround and will present that as 2.0. Otherwise, it can decode PCM and Dolby Digital+ (5.1) and downmix to its speakers. It will upscale 2.0 as well.

Accessibility – Pass+

We have mentioned that you can connect BT headphones and still use the TV speaker or Digital Optical out. There is a specific hard-of-hearing setting.

But there are many accessibility options, including High Contrast, Greyscale, Colour inversion, Subtitles, and more.

Power – Pass

On average, Free-to-Air uses between 70-95W, but with Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos content, it went up to over 100W. Still, it is cheap to run at 30 cents per kWh (1000W for an hour). It has a 4.5-star rating.

Gallery Mode – Pass

It has a range of built-in art pieces to display in Always Ready Mode. You cannot load your content.

CyberShack’s view – LG Objet Posé 55” 4K OLED is a posey TV.

If you were looking at the Samsung Serif (any stand-mounted TV), then know that this has a far better picture and sound and supports Dolby Vision.

The picture is like its C2 sibling – sublime. Sound is good enough not to have a soundbar, too, although great sound is 50% of the viewing experience.

But the stand mount won’t be for everyone, and frankly, the 2022 LG C2 Evo OLED has an RRP of $3199 that is on runout at under $2,000 from Videopro or Appliance Central.

Rating Explanation

It is essentially an LG C2 in trendy clothing.

Features: 9, although it only has 3 x HDMI versus the C2’s 4.

Value: 8 – You pay more for anything ‘Artisan’; comparing its RRP to the C2’s runout price is probably unfair.

Performance: 9 – Can fault any aspect of the image or sound

Ease of Use: 9 – LG webOS is simple to use and has both a simple and advanced mode.

Design: 95 – Let’s give credit for its artisan, double-sided design.

LG Objet Posé 55", LG Objet Posé 55", LG Objet Posé 55"

Pros The Evo panel adds that little extra brightness for use in Aussie lounge rooms

Excellent viewing angles and improved reflectivity

Exceeds every colour test, perfect blacks and no blooming

Decent sound for a TV

Style if that is what you are looking for Cons No DTS decode

Stand too low for bedroom use

Very expensive wall mount

A soundbar would require the TV to be wall-mounted

1-year warranty, but ACL covers defects outside that

