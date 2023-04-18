LG 2023 Soundbar range – WoW intelligent sound.

The LG 2023 soundbar range supplements, rather than replace, the excellent 2022 models. When paired with compatible 2022/23 LG TVs, use the WOW Interface – a new onscreen Home Dashboard to manage settings and share TV speaker sound easily.

Many LG soundbars include an additional centre up-firing speaker to enhance clear dialogue and add more directionality.

LG 2023 Soundbar range includes:

Includes an LG C2/C3 OLED TV bracket for a TV stand or mount. It can be expanded to 5.1.3 with SP98Q2 surrounds (no information yet). Total RMS power is 180/220W = 400W. There are three forward-firing Left/Centre/Right and three up-firing (Left/Centre/Right) plus wireless Sub – no L/R surround. AI Sound Pro creates up-firing spatial sound. RRP $1499 (from April).

SE6S 3.0 all-in-one sound bar for smaller spaces.

Its compact form factor has a sleek, modern, woofer-less design. It has 100W of power with 3.0 Left/Right/Centre front-firing speakers and four passive bass radiators. RRP $799 (from May)

S77S 3.1.3 mid-range

It has triple up-firing speakers and 3.1.3-channel surround sound, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and provides exclusive LG features such as Triple Level Spatial Sound. It is also equipped with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface for seamless compatibility with selected LG TVs. The HDMI connection supports (VRR, ALLM and 4K @ up to 120Hz), making it an excellent sound solution for gaming. RRP $999 (from July).

SH7Q 5.1 – improve TV sound

800W, 5.1 includes a 200W wireless subwoofer. It is perfect for free-to-air TV, video streaming and all content with up to 5.1 Dolby Digital or DTS Virtual:X (not Dolby Atmos). RRP $799 (from July).

Features

When paired with most LG 2022 or 2023 models, it enables WOW Orchestra, which utilises the products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth, and power.

The WOW Interface – a new onscreen Home Dashboard on selected LG TVs, enabling users to easily manage the sound bar settings and share sound modes with the TV.

While you can use WoW with LG TVs, these are perfect TV brand-agnostic soundbars. The models with a centre up-firing speaker are a terrific solution for those who can’t clearly hear TV dialogue.

LG Triple Sound Technology, which includes Triple Up-Firing Speakers. New for this year, Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer.

AI Sound Pro analyses audio signals and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

LG sound bars also support VRR to reduce screen tearing and ALLM to eliminate lag while permitting 4K at up to 120Hz pass-through.

All support Bluetooth, USB, Optical, and e-ARC connection.

