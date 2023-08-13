JBL Epic Soundbar Sale at Harvey Norman

The JBL Epic Soundbar Sale at Harvey Norman has its full range of JBL Bar soundbars on sale until 3 September 2023. These are real bargains for the superb Bar sound and design.

Let’s start with the best.

It is quite extraordinary to hear Dolby Atmos (DA) movies at their very best. The secret to this is a massive number of speakers, including six rear speakers to immerse you in the Dolby Atmos sound envelope. And it is brilliant for up to 8.1 surround sound and stereo music (upscaled). It comes with wall mount brackets as well.

(The number in brackets corresponds to DA terminology 0.0.0, e.g., Front 0. Sub 0. Up .0)

2 x Left 46x90mm racetrack forward-firing paired drivers (1.0.0)

2 x Right as above (1.0.0)

2 x Centre as above (1.0.0)

Centre 20mm Tweeter (1.0.0)

Left side-firing 20mm surround – not used when rears are attached (1.0.0)

Right side-firing 20mm surround – not used when rears are attached (1.0.0)

Left 45° angled 20mm surround (1.0.0)

Right 45° angled 20mm surround (1.0.0)

Left-angled up-firing 70mm – paired to the up-firing channel (0.0.1)

Right-angled up-firing 70mm – pared to the up-firing channel (0.0.1)

Left up-firing 70mm (0.0.1)

Right up-firing 70mm (0.0.1)

2 x Passive bass radiators

The soundbar by itself is 650W, 8.0.2 (8.1.2 with the 300W subwoofer)

Detachable speakers 2 x 110W (right and left)

Forward firing 46x90mm racetrack (1.0.0)

Tweeter 20mm (1.0.0)

Up-firing 70mm (0.0.1)

2 x Passive bass radiators

RRP is $1995.95 – now $1595 at Harvey Norman

The JBL Epic soundbar sale has all the new 2023 models on sale

Read – JBL 2023 soundbar range – 5 new Bar models with Dolby Atmos for full details.

300 (260W, 5.0) – a significant improvement to TV sound and has room calibration and clear sound for the hearing impaired. RRP $525 now $425 Harvey Norman

500 (590W, 5.1) – Room shaking bass and a centre tweeter for clear dialogue. Best for those that don’t have a Dolby Vision/Atmos TV. RRP $745 now $595 at Harvey Norman.

800 (640W, 5.1.2 DA) – Room shaking bass plus two overhead front-centric Dolby Atmos height channels and discrete rear surround channels. Great for smaller apartments. RRP $995 now $795 at Harvey Norman.

1000 (880W, 7.1.4 DA) – Adds two up-firing DA rear height channels and two front side-firing surround channels. Immersive Dolby Atmos uses discrete rear speakers that work in any room. RRP $1495, now $1195 at Harvey Norman.

CyberShack’s view – The JBL Epic Soundbar Sale makes quality soundbars affordable.

We have reviewed the JBL Bar 1300 and were so impressed that our family bought one. Shame it was not on sale at the time. We were impressed with the three HDMI ports (to attach the Blue-Ray, Set-top-box and media centre), its room calibration (brilliant to adapt to different room spaces), and the Bass was room shaking. It has a neutral sound signature (perfect).

We also heard the JBL Bar 800 and 1000 at the launch event, and both performed very well – worthy additions to any TV that supports Dolby Vision.

JBL is a CyberShack supporter, and this is published for reader interest.