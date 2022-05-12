Google I/O 2022 – Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro, Buds, Watch and Tablet
Google I/O 2022 is a developers’ event, and the faithful were treated to previews of coming tech this year.
Pixel 6a 5G costs $749 and is available from 21 July. It has a 6.2”, 2400 x 1080, AMOLED display and uses the same Google Tensor chip as the current 6 and 6 Pro. It even shares those design cues (dual rear camera bar, alloy frame, IP67) and comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage. You can read more about the 6, and 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro revisited – (after the January 2022 firmware update) as the phone will be very similar. We love Google’s commitment to at least five years of security updates.
See table at the end for tech specs.
Pixel Buds Pro use a new 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. The cost is $299 from 21 July. These feature multi-point connection, IPX4, 7 hours ANC on, and come in Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal. ANC is a hybrid using a passive ‘Silent seal’ and active noise reduction.
Pixel Watch has a circular face, Google Wear (updated version) watch incorporating health and fitness from Google company Fitbit. We don’t have prices, availability or specs yet apart from a Wi-Fi and LTE version, the round face and crown (similar to Apple Watch)
Pixel Tablet – TBA but will be Google Tensor powered and unavailable until 2023.
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – TBA but generally in October. These should feature the Tensor Gen 2 chip, 128GB RAM (256GB and 512GB options), and Android 13. The 7 will have a dual-camera and the Pro a tri-camera.
We will keep an eye out for more Google I/O 2022 announcements.
Pixel 6a Specs – Google I/O 2022
Audio
● Stereo Speakers
● 2 microphones
Battery & Charging
Up to 72-hour battery with Extreme Battery Saver
Adaptive & all-day battery designed to last over 24 hours
USB-C charging port
Camera
● Dual Rear Camera
○ Main: 12MP IMX363 DP + OIS
○ UW: 12MP IMX386
● Front Wide Angle Camera
8MP IMX355
84°FOV
Fixed Focus
Face Deblur
Magic Eraser
Real Tone
Display
SDC 6.1” gOLED
FHD+ 20:9
Center HIAA
60 Hz
Dimensions/Bezels
71.8 x 152 .16x 8.85 mm
1.08 mm camera bump
T: 4.27, S: 3.935, B: 5.71
Authentication
● UDFPS
Power
● 4400 mAh typ
● 18W Wired Charging (0.8c)
Performance / Security
Tensor
Titan M2
128GB Storage / 6GB RAM
WiFi 6e / Dual Chain BT 5.2
eSIM / NFC
5G / mmWave supported on select models
GPS L1 only
Haptics
● Z-LRA
● Cirrus IC
Digital Audio
● USB-C (3.0)
Other Features
Made with Google Tensor
Live Translate
Personal safety & car crash detection
Google Tensor Tech Spec Overview
- Big CPU Cores: 2x X1 @2.8GHz
- Medium CPU Cores: 2x A76 @2.25GHz
- Small CPU Cores: 4x A55 @1.8GHz
- GPU: ARM Mali G78, MP20 – 20 cores
- Process Node Samsung 5LPE
Pixel Buds Pro tech specs
Sweat and water-resistant: IPX4
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Audio:
Each earbud:
Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver
Active Noise Cancellation
Transparency mode
Volume EQ
Active in-ear pressure relief
Voice:
○ Each earbud:
Three microphones
Voice accelerometer
Wind-blocking mesh covers
Battery:
11 hours without ANC
7 hours with ANC
31 hours with case without ANC
Charging:
USB-C charging port
Wireless charging
Sensors:
Each earbud:
Capacitive touch (tap and swipe) sensors for music, calls, and Assistant
controls
IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection to play and pause automatically
Motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope
Case:
Hall Effect sensor for case open and close detection
Colours:
Charcoal
Fog
Coral
Lemongrass