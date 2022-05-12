Google I/O 2022 – Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro, Buds, Watch and Tablet

Google I/O 2022 is a developers’ event, and the faithful were treated to previews of coming tech this year.

Pixel 6a 5G costs $749 and is available from 21 July. It has a 6.2”, 2400 x 1080, AMOLED display and uses the same Google Tensor chip as the current 6 and 6 Pro. It even shares those design cues (dual rear camera bar, alloy frame, IP67) and comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage. You can read more about the 6, and 6 Pro Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro revisited – (after the January 2022 firmware update) as the phone will be very similar. We love Google’s commitment to at least five years of security updates.

See table at the end for tech specs.

Pixel Buds Pro use a new 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. The cost is $299 from 21 July. These feature multi-point connection, IPX4, 7 hours ANC on, and come in Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal. ANC is a hybrid using a passive ‘Silent seal’ and active noise reduction.

Pixel Watch has a circular face, Google Wear (updated version) watch incorporating health and fitness from Google company Fitbit. We don’t have prices, availability or specs yet apart from a Wi-Fi and LTE version, the round face and crown (similar to Apple Watch)

Pixel Tablet – TBA but will be Google Tensor powered and unavailable until 2023.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – TBA but generally in October. These should feature the Tensor Gen 2 chip, 128GB RAM (256GB and 512GB options), and Android 13. The 7 will have a dual-camera and the Pro a tri-camera.

We will keep an eye out for more Google I/O 2022 announcements.

Pixel 6a Specs – Google I/O 2022

Audio

● Stereo Speakers

● 2 microphones

Battery & Charging

Up to 72-hour battery with Extreme Battery Saver

Adaptive & all-day battery designed to last over 24 hours

USB-C charging port

Camera

● Dual Rear Camera

○ Main: 12MP IMX363 DP + OIS

○ UW: 12MP IMX386

● Front Wide Angle Camera

8MP IMX355

84°FOV

Fixed Focus

Face Deblur

Magic Eraser

Real Tone

Display

SDC 6.1” gOLED

FHD+ 20:9

Center HIAA

60 Hz

Dimensions/Bezels

71.8 x 152 .16x 8.85 mm

1.08 mm camera bump

T: 4.27, S: 3.935, B: 5.71

Authentication

● UDFPS

Power

● 4400 mAh typ

● 18W Wired Charging (0.8c)

Performance / Security

Tensor

Titan M2

128GB Storage / 6GB RAM

WiFi 6e / Dual Chain BT 5.2

eSIM / NFC

5G / mmWave supported on select models

GPS L1 only

Haptics

● Z-LRA

● Cirrus IC

Digital Audio

● USB-C (3.0)

Other Features

Made with Google Tensor

Live Translate

Personal safety & car crash detection

Google Tensor Tech Spec Overview

Big CPU Cores: 2x X1 @2.8GHz

Medium CPU Cores: 2x A76 @2.25GHz

Small CPU Cores: 4x A55 @1.8GHz

GPU: ARM Mali G78, MP20 – 20 cores

Process Node Samsung 5LPE

Pixel Buds Pro tech specs

Sweat and water-resistant: IPX4

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Audio:

Each earbud:

Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Volume EQ

Active in-ear pressure relief

Voice:

○ Each earbud:

Three microphones

Voice accelerometer

Wind-blocking mesh covers

Battery:

11 hours without ANC

7 hours with ANC

31 hours with case without ANC

Charging:

USB-C charging port

Wireless charging

Sensors:

Each earbud:

Capacitive touch (tap and swipe) sensors for music, calls, and Assistant

controls

IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection to play and pause automatically

Motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope

Case:

Hall Effect sensor for case open and close detection

Colours:

Charcoal

Fog

Coral

Lemongrass