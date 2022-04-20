Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robovac/mop is like the best pizza with the lot (first look)

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is like pizza with the lot. ‘You gotta the pepperoni, beef, sausage, capsicum, olives, cheese, and everything cooked to perfection by a master pizza maker’. I can’t find a better description for a more well-equipped robovac/mop and cleaning station.

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni launches on 21 April 2022, and it will set more than a few cats among the pigeons both in its capabilities and sets a new price level for robovac/mops. It costs A$2,499. There is an Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo version at $2099. Are they worth it?

2500 bucks for a robot vacuum and mop! Are they dreamin’?

When you go shopping for a robovac, you may not know what to look for. CyberShack has written Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (that we will be updating to include the Deebot X1 Omni). There are currently more than 20 brands/models on offer, including Generation 1 ‘Dumbots’ (<$500, bump/pattern cleaning, no intelligence), Generation 2 ”Dimbots’ (<$1000 2D LiDAR mapping and some AI) to Generation 3 “Brainybots” ($1000+ 3D Mapping, extra sensors, cameras, higher levels of AI). Then you have those with cleaning stations, better mopping systems and more.

Let’s just say that the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is part of the new breed of Generation 4 robots. The hard part for potential buyers will be to justify spending $2500 – around $1000 more than a Generation 3 robot.

We have the Omni for review, and that takes four weeks of regular cleaning and tests before we can be definitive. This is the first look after set up, its first mapping, then a cleaning run. Like the perfect pizza with the lot, we are impressed and can never go back to cheap home-delivered pizza again!

What does the Deebot X1 Omni do (that others don’t)?

As a Generation 4 robot it has 3 types of mapping to give a 2D and 3D map, 2 types of obstacle avoidance, and an enormous amount of cleaning AI from a company that has been at the leading edge of robo/vacs for the past 25 years!

A dual rotating mop to add ‘elbow grease’ to mopping instead of dragging a flat platten micro-fibre cleaning cloth around

A cleaning station that removes vacummed detritus to a dustbag, as well as recharges clean mop water and washes/drys the mop. Currently no other device does this

Let’s look at a few of the Deebot X1 Omni functions

The cleaning station is large

Not hugely so, but it is about the size of a dual flip-top dustbin.

The best part is that the Deebot X1 garages ‘inside’ the station (hence its deeper than others)

A wash and hot air dry sink to clean the mop pads (while attached to the robot) and protects the floor under the station (no wet mop affecting the floor)

4L clean water and wastewater reservoirs to recharge and clean the mop

Large 2.5L disposable waste bag to clean the Deebot X1 dustbin

Most cleaning stations are simply a means of emptying the robovac – this is so much more, and it and Deebot have an elegant Jacob Jensen design.

Wash Dry

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is unusual

In a good way – it has way more features than most

Oversize drive wheels for 20mm sill climbing

10.9 x 34.5cm round (h x w/d)

Two 180rpm counter rotating Turbo 2.0 mop pads and 6 N (Newtons) downward pressure for extra cleaning (not a static plate)

Up to 5000Pa (Pascals) suction power – two to three times the average robovac. The vacuums can either be set to Quiet, Standard, Max, Max+ mode or it can automatically vary suction. It mops (three water spray levels) at the same time

The rotating brush has soft bristles with silicon fins suitable for hard or soft surfaces

Left and right whisker brushes (important for edge-cleaning)

AIVI 3D forward-camera live video (RGBD/HDR) and mapping

TrueMapping dToF (LiDAR) 2D sensor

TrueDetect onbstacle sensor

Carpet detect sensor for automatic matching suction

Anti-drop sensors

Anti-collision bumper

5200mAh battery, up to 170 minutes run time (quiet mode – less for other modes) and 6-7 hour charge time

400ml dustbin

80ml water tank

Cleans/mops at about 1m2 per minute

12-month warranty, but under ACL rules, this should have at least a five-year life

This is a Generation four super-intelligent bot that uses several mapping and collision avoidance measures over the standard 2D/LDS LiDAR and builds a comprehensive and highly accurate 2D map as well as 3D overlays

The Ecovacs Home app has some superb features

The first time out, it does a quick map in a fraction of the time it takes other robovacs.

The map is very accurate, and each area is colour coded and editable

Three multi-floor maps – a base station not required on each floor

Editing covers cleaning order, mop or not

YIKO voice control with more than 40 commands (Google/Alexa/Siri have only a few)

And it is from Ecovacs – a 25 year veteran with over 20 million users of its robovacs/mops.

Price

Omni or Turbo model? Turbo is the same X1 vacuum and mop. The cleaning station does not have a dustbin (no auto-empty) and only does a cold wash (no heated drying) of the mop pads.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI (Black) is available at Bing Lee, Godfreys, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and ECOVACS.com/au for $2,499

(White) is available at the ECOVACS webshop.

The DEEBOT X1 TURBO is available via Amazon.com.au and eBay.com.au for $2,099.