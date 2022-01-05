DELL CES 2022 – the role of the PC is for work, play and everything

Dell CES 2022 showed us what could be – several Concepts for the future. It also highlighted its new minimalist XPS 13 Plus and a fabulous Alienware 32” 4K 1000R curved gaming monitor.

Dell CES 2022 Concept Announcements

Concept Luna – use and reuse and easy for end-user repair

Explored design ideas to make it easy to repair, upgrade and recycle, resulting in up to 50% carbon footprint. Easy replacement of display, keyboard deck, and more. Use of deep cycle batteries to extend their usable life. More bio-based components to make recycling easier.

Concept Flow – full wireless connectivity and charging for a full PC

Dell vision for a seamless transition from work to home using Wi-Fi 6E and far-field wireless charging

Concept Stanza – PC tablet device to act as PC extension

A port-less 11” portless tablet for notetaking (stylus) and content consumption that seamlessly works with your PC

Concept Pari – wireless webcam and digital camera scanner

The Pari camera can sit on top of the monitor or even on it to make the conversation more natural. Or it can be used as a camera ‘scanner’ to overhead projector images.

DELL CES 2022 hardware announcements

XPS 13 Plus Simplicity Sensorial and Serenity US$1199.99

Minimal design, feature bar, large 100% keycap (zero lattice), capacitive touch function bar, seamless glass touch

Designed to 28W TDP using Intel 12 th Gen Core (i5-1240P, i5-1260Pm i7-1270P or i7-1280P)

Gen Core (i5-1240P, i5-1260Pm i7-1270P or i7-1280P) 8-32GB onboard and 256GB to 2TB PCIe 4×4 SSD

1.24kg CNC machined low carbon aluminium

80% charge in under 1-hour – 55WHr battery and 60W adapter

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one on each side)

Light Platinum or dark graphite finish

13.4” choice of 1080p or 4K IPS(touch option) or 3.5K OLED touch screen with infinity edge (small bezels)

Options for webcam and Windows Hello camera and fingerprint reader

Recommended – use with a Thunderbolt dock

1-year standard warranty and up to 4-years’ service plans

4K Ultrasharp 32” video conf monitor U3223QZ

31.5” 1 billion colours, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3, 400 nits, 2000:1 contrast, Display HDR400

4K@30fps Sony Starvis sensor for low light

Windows Hello IR sign-in

Camera and mic shutter buttons

2 x 14W echo-cancelling speakers

USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps interface and 90W downstream charging

HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 (plus DSC daisy chain two monitors)

Gigabit Ethernet, 4x USB-A and 1xUSB-C 15W PD

Height, tilt and swivel stand and VESA 100×100.

Single dead pixel replacement warranty and up to three years Advanced exchange service

Alienware gaming (US$ estimate from only)

x14 US$1799

x12 R2 US$2199

x17 R2 $2299

m15 (Intel) $2099

34” Curved QD OLED gaming monitor AW3423DW (Samsung Odyssey G8 panel)

