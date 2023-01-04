LG at CES 2023 – new OLED ultra-lightweight GRAM line-up for 2023

LG at CES 2023 has announced four new OLED screen, ultra-lightweight, GRAM laptops for 2023.

The Intel EVO-based LG GRAM has been a super success for LG after its introduction in 2021 and refreshes in 2022. Why? It is among the lightest and most durable (MIL-810) ultra-lights (GRAM refers to it coming in at under 1kg). It is nice to see LG as the master of OLED, bringing this superb screen technology to these premium laptops.

OLED for vivid colours and detail

The new 400nit, infinite contrast OLED models are

14” 14Z90-RS, 2880 x 1800, 90Hz

15.6” 15Z90RT, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz

16” 16Z90RS, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz

These join the refreshed IPS panel range, all with Intel 13th Gen Raptor ‘P’ series (28W) processors, ultra-fast NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU

These have a 350nit (400 VRR) IPS screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. Models include:

14” 14Z90R, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz

15.6” 15Z90R, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz

16” 16Z90R, 2560 x 1600 60Hz/31-144Hz VRR

17” 17Z90R, 2560 x 1600, 60Hz/31-144Hz VRR

60Hz Touchscreen, 350nit, IPS models are all two-in-one with the 360° hinge

14” 14T90R, 1920 x 1200, Touch

16” 16T90R, 2560 x 1600, Touch

These come with an LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) and USB-C to HDMI adapter.

Will we see them all here?

LG Australia generally has the full range, but we may not see them for a few months.

Specifications: Where the is only one coloum it applies to all models.

LG gram Ultraslim (15Z90RT) LG gram Style (16Z90RS) LG gram Style (14Z90RS) LG gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90R) Display 15.6-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) OLED WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,

CorningGorilla GlassVictus WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus® Brightness (Typ.) 400nit 400nit 400nit 350nit 350nit Refresh Rate 60Hz 120Hz 90Hz 60Hz 60Hz Weight 998g 1,230g 999g 1,480g 1,250g Size 356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99 -12.55mm 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9mm 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm 314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm Battery 60Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 3.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Durability MIL-810H Military Standard I/O Port 2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix PCmover Professional, OLED Care LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional, Wacom notes, Bamboo Paper LG Pen Settings Webcam FHD IR Camera Accessory – – – LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) USB-C to HDMI adapter

Continued

LG gram 17 (17Z90R) LG gram 16 (16Z90R) LG gram 15 (15Z90R) LG gram 14 (14Z90R) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Brightness (Typ.) 350nit / 400nit (VRR) Refresh Rate 31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal) 60Hz 60Hz Weight 1,350g (iGPU) 1,450g (dGPU) 1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (dGPU) 1,140g 999g Size 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm 356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm Battery 80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU) 80Wh 72Wh CPU Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU) 1.5W x 2 1.5W x 2 Durability MIL-STD-810G I/O Port* 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional Webcam Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor

CyberShack LG News and reviews

LG Global CES 2023 newsroom

LG at CES 2023, LG at CES 2023, LG at CES 2023