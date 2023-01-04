LG at CES 2023 – new OLED ultra-lightweight GRAM line-up for 2023
LG at CES 2023 has announced four new OLED screen, ultra-lightweight, GRAM laptops for 2023.
The Intel EVO-based LG GRAM has been a super success for LG after its introduction in 2021 and refreshes in 2022. Why? It is among the lightest and most durable (MIL-810) ultra-lights (GRAM refers to it coming in at under 1kg). It is nice to see LG as the master of OLED, bringing this superb screen technology to these premium laptops.
OLED for vivid colours and detail
The new 400nit, infinite contrast OLED models are
- 14” 14Z90-RS, 2880 x 1800, 90Hz
- 15.6” 15Z90RT, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
- 16” 16Z90RS, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz
These join the refreshed IPS panel range, all with Intel 13th Gen Raptor ‘P’ series (28W) processors, ultra-fast NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.
New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU
These have a 350nit (400 VRR) IPS screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. Models include:
- 14” 14Z90R, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
- 15.6” 15Z90R, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
- 16” 16Z90R, 2560 x 1600 60Hz/31-144Hz VRR
- 17” 17Z90R, 2560 x 1600, 60Hz/31-144Hz VRR
60Hz Touchscreen, 350nit, IPS models are all two-in-one with the 360° hinge
- 14” 14T90R, 1920 x 1200, Touch
- 16” 16T90R, 2560 x 1600, Touch
These come with an LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) and USB-C to HDMI adapter.
Will we see them all here?
LG Australia generally has the full range, but we may not see them for a few months.
Specifications: Where the is only one coloum it applies to all models.
|LG gram Ultraslim (15Z90RT)
|LG gram Style (16Z90RS)
|LG gram Style (14Z90RS)
|LG gram 2-in-1 (16T90R)
|LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90R)
|Display
|15.6-inch
|16-inch
|14-inch
|16-inch
|14-inch
|LCD
|FHD (1,920 x 1,080) OLED
|WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED
|WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED
|WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,
CorningGorilla GlassVictus
|WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus®
|Brightness (Typ.)
|400nit
|400nit
|400nit
|350nit
|350nit
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|120Hz
|90Hz
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Weight
|998g
|1,230g
|999g
|1,480g
|1,250g
|Size
|356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99 -12.55mm
|355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9mm
|311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm
|356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm
|314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm
|Battery
|60Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|CPU
|Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Memory
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
|Speakers
|2.0W x 2
|3.0W x 2
|2.0W x 2
|2.0W x 2
|2.0W x 2
|Durability
|MIL-810H Military Standard
|I/O Port
|2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P
|2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P
|2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, Micro SD, H/P
|Software
|LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix PCmover Professional, OLED Care
|LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional
|LG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional, Wacom notes, Bamboo Paper LG Pen Settings
|Webcam
|FHD IR Camera
|Accessory
|–
|–
|–
|LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) USB-C to HDMI adapter
Continued
|LG gram 17 (17Z90R)
|LG gram 16 (16Z90R)
|LG gram 15 (15Z90R)
|LG gram 14 (14Z90R)
|Display Size
|17-inch
|16-inch
|15.6-inch
|14-inch
|LCD
|WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS
|WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS
|FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS
|WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS
|Brightness (Typ.)
|350nit / 400nit (VRR)
|Refresh Rate
|31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal)
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Weight
|1,350g (iGPU) 1,450g (dGPU)
|1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (dGPU)
|1,140g
|999g
|Size
|378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm
|355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm
|356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
|Battery
|80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU)
|80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU)
|80Wh
|72Wh
|CPU
|Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU
|Memory
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
|Speakers
|2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)
|2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)
|1.5W x 2
|1.5W x 2
|Durability
|MIL-STD-810G
|I/O Port*
|2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P
|Software
|LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional
|Webcam
|Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor
CyberShack LG News and reviews
LG Global CES 2023 newsroom
LG at CES 2023, LG at CES 2023, LG at CES 2023