LG at CES 2023 – new OLED ultra-lightweight GRAM line-up for 2023

LG at CES 2023 has announced four new OLED screen, ultra-lightweight, GRAM laptops for 2023.

The Intel EVO-based LG GRAM has been a super success for LG after its introduction in 2021 and refreshes in 2022. Why? It is among the lightest and most durable (MIL-810) ultra-lights (GRAM refers to it coming in at under 1kg). It is nice to see LG as the master of OLED, bringing this superb screen technology to these premium laptops.

LG at CES 2023

OLED for vivid colours and detail

The new 400nit, infinite contrast OLED models are

  • 14” 14Z90-RS, 2880 x 1800, 90Hz
  • 15.6” 15Z90RT, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
  • 16” 16Z90RS, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz

These join the refreshed IPS panel range, all with Intel 13th Gen Raptor ‘P’ series (28W) processors, ultra-fast NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU

These have a 350nit (400 VRR) IPS screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. Models include:

  • 14” 14Z90R, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
  • 15.6” 15Z90R, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
  • 16” 16Z90R, 2560 x 1600 60Hz/31-144Hz VRR
  • 17” 17Z90R, 2560 x 1600, 60Hz/31-144Hz VRR

60Hz Touchscreen, 350nit, IPS models are all two-in-one with the 360° hinge

  • 14” 14T90R, 1920 x 1200, Touch
  • 16” 16T90R, 2560 x 1600, Touch

These come with an LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) and USB-C to HDMI adapter.

Will we see them all here?

LG Australia generally has the full range, but we may not see them for a few months.

Specifications: Where the is only one coloum it applies to all models.

　LG gram Ultraslim (15Z90RT)LG gram Style (16Z90RS)LG gram Style (14Z90RS)LG gram 2-in-1 (16T90R)LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90R)
Display15.6-inch16-inch14-inch16-inch14-inch
LCDFHD (1,920 x 1,080) OLEDWQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLEDWQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLEDWQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Touch IPS Display,
CorningGorilla GlassVictus		WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla Glass® Victus®
Brightness (Typ.)400nit400nit400nit350nit350nit
Refresh Rate60Hz120Hz90Hz60Hz60Hz
Weight998g1,230g999g1,480g1,250g
Size356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99 -12.55mm355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9mm311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm
Battery60Wh80Wh72Wh80Wh72Wh
CPUIntel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
GPUIntel Iris Xe Graphics
Memory8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
Speakers2.0W x 23.0W x 22.0W x 22.0W x 22.0W x 2
DurabilityMIL-810H Military Standard
I/O Port2x Type C (TBT4, PD), 1x Type C (PD), H/P2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2, Micro SD, H/P
SoftwareLG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix PCmover Professional, OLED CareLG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover ProfessionalLG Smart Assistant LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional, Wacom notes, Bamboo Paper LG Pen Settings
WebcamFHD IR Camera
AccessoryLG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0 & WGP) USB-C to HDMI adapter
Continued
　LG gram 17 (17Z90R)LG gram 16 (16Z90R)LG gram 15 (15Z90R)LG gram 14 (14Z90R)
Display Size17-inch16-inch15.6-inch14-inch
LCDWQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPSWQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPSFHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPSWUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS
Brightness (Typ.)350nit / 400nit (VRR)
Refresh Rate31-144Hz (VRR), 60Hz (normal)60Hz60Hz
Weight1,350g (iGPU) 1,450g (dGPU)1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (dGPU)1,140g999g
Size378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
Battery80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU)80Wh (iGPU) 90Wh (dGPU)80Wh72Wh
CPUIntel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P(28W) Core
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU
Memory8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™)
Speakers2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)2.0W x 2 (iGPU), 3.0W x 2 (dGPU)1.5W x 21.5W x 2
DurabilityMIL-STD-810G
I/O Port*2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P
SoftwareLG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix, PCmover Professional
WebcamFull HD Webcam with IR Sensor

