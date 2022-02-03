LG Gram – Intel Evo laptops in 14, 16 and 17″

The Intel Evo LG Gram line spans 14, 16, and 17″ in an ultra-light form factor. They have an extra-wide 16:10 high brightness screen too. Add Windows 11 and Mil-STD 810G Compliance – they are great for home, student and business use.

Intel Evo is a standard that certified laptops must reach. it begins with 11th gen Intel Core processors, Thunderbolt 4, M.2 SSD slots for expandable storage, and 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 9 hour+ extended battery life. Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps) is a superset of Thunderbolt 3 that supports at least 2x4K or 1x8K external displays, USB-C 4 (2×2), USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (2×1) and 100W upstream charging.

LG GRAM range overview

Item LG gram 17 (17Z90P) LG gram 16 (16Z90P) LG gram 14 (14Z90P) Display 17” 16” 14” LCD 2560 x 1600 IPS, DCI-P3 99% same 1920 x 1200 IPS, DCI-P3 99% Ratio All 16:10

90% Screen top body ratio Weight 1350g 1190g 999g Size 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm x 1.35kg 355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm x 1.19kg 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm x 999g Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU All 11th Gen Intel Core Processor﻿ GPU All Intel Iris Xe Memory All 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) Storage All M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots Colour White, Silver, Black same same Keyboard All Backlit Port All

Thunderbolt 4

USB-C 4 -Gen3x2 USB PD

USB-C 3.2 Gen2

HDMI

microSD/UFS,

3.5mm combo Extra Fingerprint Reader,

Mil-STD 810G, DTS X Ultra

Wi-Fi 6 same same Website Range Price From $3009 From $2609 From $1809

Post Horizontal Banner