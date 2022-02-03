LG Gram – Intel Evo laptops in 14, 16 and 17″

The Intel Evo LG Gram line spans 14, 16, and 17″ in an ultra-light form factor. They have an extra-wide 16:10 high brightness screen too. Add Windows 11 and Mil-STD 810G Compliance – they are great for home, student and business use.

Intel Evo is a standard that certified laptops must reach. it begins with 11th gen Intel Core processors, Thunderbolt 4, M.2 SSD slots for expandable storage, and 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 9 hour+ extended battery life. Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps) is a superset of Thunderbolt 3 that supports at least 2x4K or 1x8K external displays, USB-C 4 (2×2), USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (2×1) and 100W upstream charging.

LG GRAM range overview

ItemLG gram 17 (17Z90P)LG gram 16 (16Z90P)LG gram 14 (14Z90P)
Display17”16”14”
LCD2560 x 1600 IPS, DCI-P3 99%same1920 x 1200 IPS, DCI-P3 99%
RatioAll 16:10
90% Screen top body ratio		  
Weight1350g1190g999g
Size380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm x 1.35kg355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm x 1.19kg313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm x 999g
Battery80Wh80Wh72Wh
CPUAll 11th Gen Intel Core Processor﻿  
GPUAll Intel Iris Xe  
MemoryAll 8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)		  
StorageAll M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots  
ColourWhite, Silver, Blacksamesame
KeyboardAll Backlit  
PortAll
Thunderbolt 4
USB-C 4 -Gen3x2 USB PD
USB-C 3.2 Gen2
HDMI
microSD/UFS,
3.5mm combo		  
ExtraFingerprint Reader,
Mil-STD 810G, DTS X Ultra
Wi-Fi 6		samesame
WebsiteRange
PriceFrom $3009From $2609From $1809


