LG Gram – Intel Evo laptops in 14, 16 and 17″
The Intel Evo LG Gram line spans 14, 16, and 17″ in an ultra-light form factor. They have an extra-wide 16:10 high brightness screen too. Add Windows 11 and Mil-STD 810G Compliance – they are great for home, student and business use.
Intel Evo is a standard that certified laptops must reach. it begins with 11th gen Intel Core processors, Thunderbolt 4, M.2 SSD slots for expandable storage, and 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 9 hour+ extended battery life. Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps) is a superset of Thunderbolt 3 that supports at least 2x4K or 1x8K external displays, USB-C 4 (2×2), USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (2×1) and 100W upstream charging.
LG GRAM range overview
|Item
|LG gram 17 (17Z90P)
|LG gram 16 (16Z90P)
|LG gram 14 (14Z90P)
|Display
|17”
|16”
|14”
|LCD
|2560 x 1600 IPS, DCI-P3 99%
|same
|1920 x 1200 IPS, DCI-P3 99%
|Ratio
|All 16:10
90% Screen top body ratio
|Weight
|1350g
|1190g
|999g
|Size
|380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm x 1.35kg
|355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm x 1.19kg
|313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm x 999g
|Battery
|80Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|CPU
|All 11th Gen Intel Core Processor
|GPU
|All Intel Iris Xe
|Memory
|All 8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|All M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots
|Colour
|White, Silver, Black
|same
|same
|Keyboard
|All Backlit
|Port
|All
Thunderbolt 4
USB-C 4 -Gen3x2 USB PD
USB-C 3.2 Gen2
HDMI
microSD/UFS,
3.5mm combo
|Extra
|Fingerprint Reader,
Mil-STD 810G, DTS X Ultra
Wi-Fi 6
|same
|same
|Website
|Range
|Price
|From $3009
|From $2609
|From $1809
