ASUS at CES 2023 – Seeing an incredible future

ASUS at CES 2023, sub-titled ‘Seeing an incredible future’ with fast OLED displays, military-grade durability, hygiene technology, and sustainability, has produced some incredible laptops.

ASUS is the leader in OLED display laptops with 64.8% of the market – well over 3x its main competitor. 2023 sees a new 120Hz, VESA Certified True Black Display HDR, Pantone validated (colour accuracy), and TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and flicker-free.

US MIL-STD-810H is a durability feature on many models complying with 12 of the more critical standards via 26 gruelling tests, including shock, vibration, freeze/thaw/temperature, sand/dust and many more.

Most ASUS models now come with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus, which inhibits 99% of viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19, Influenza A (H3N2), H1N1, Staphylococcus and E. coli.

Finally, ASUS uses post-consumer plastics, recycled paper packaging, and an e-Waste recovery service.

Note: This information is gleaned from several sources and is intended as a summary only as all devices may not come to Australia – E&OE accepted.

ProArt Creatives laptops

  • Studiobook Pro 16 3D OLED, 3200x 2000, 100% DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, Delta E <2, 120Hz, 1180° lay flat, Dolby Vision decode and 2D/3D switchable. Intel Core HX, GeForce RTX GPU, up to 64GB/8TB, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E/2.5Gbps Ethernet, BT 5.2
  • StudioBook 16 OLED, essentially the same without 3D.

Zenbook – prosumer level

  • Pro 14X OLED (UX3404), Intel I5-13500h/i7-13700h/i9-13900H; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, up to 32GB/1TB. Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2. Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1; 70Wh/100W adapter, 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm x 1.5kg
  • Touch 14.5” 16:10 2880 x 1800, 550nit, 120 Hz OLED HDR display; DisplayHDR True Black 500; PANTONE Validated; 100% DCI-P3 gamut; TÜV-certified eye care
  • Also non-touch: As above with 600nit, DisplayHDR True Black 600.
  • Pro 16X OLED, essentially the same as the 12.5 version,
  • Pro 14 Duo OLED, essentially the same with a full OLED screen and a half OLED supplementary screen.
ASUS at CES 2023

Vivobook – everyday creators

  • Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED, 3000 x 2000, 100% DCI-P3, Delta E <2,  120Hz 2D/3D Display (2.5K 1654Hz IPS also available),
  • Intel Core HX, GeForce RTX Laptop GPU, MUX switch, Up to 64GB/2TB, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E/Ethernet, BT 5.2, Antimicrobial Guard Plus

ExpertBook Business notebooks

  • B1 (14” 1405 and 15.6” 1502, fold flat 180° screen), Intel Core i7 TPM 2.0, up to 48GB/2TB, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows Hello, MIL-STD
  • B9403CVA 16:10 OLED, Executive-class ultra-light. 14” OLED, Intel i7 Core vPro/TPM 2.0, Up to 64GB, magnesium-lithium alloy and MIL-STD
  • B9400 LED/LCD panel
ASUS at CES 2023

Chromebook

Chromebook Vibe CX34 (CX3401) Flip, i3-1215U, i5-1235U, i7-1225U, Up to 16GB/512GB; USB 3.2 Gen 2, Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2, 63Wh/45W charger, 319.5 x 234.9 x 20.9 mm x 1.8kg, MIL-STD. 14” 1920 x 1200, 144Hz, 16:10, 400 nits, touch/stylus screen.

Education notebooks

  • BR1102C: 11.6”, MIL-STD, spill-resistant keyboard, rugged, long-lasting, reliable clamshell laptop series for K 12 students and education environments. ASUS Antimicrobial Guard
  • BR1102F: Fold x360

ProArt Station PC

  • PD500TE. No information, but it looks like a Creators PC Tower

Mini-PC

ASUS makes a range of Mini-PC (Intel NUC-like), including

  • PN series Intel and AMD CPU in 2.5L and 1L capacities for Windows 11.
  • CF series – fanless
  • PL series – durability, fan and fanless. More on PL64 here
  • Chromebox series. The new Chromebox 5 features 12th Gen Intel Core Celeron/i3/i5/i7, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E/2.5GB Ethernet, and PCIe NVMe Gen 4 x4
  • Google Meet series

ProArt monitors

  • OLED PA32DCM, Flat 31.5”, 10-bit/1.07b colours, 700nits, 99% DCI-P3, Delta E <1, full-function Thunderbolt 4 port with 90 W power delivery, HDMI, and USB hub.
  • PA279CRV (also 24 and 32”), 27” 4K, Adobe RGB,  IPS, 99% DCI-P3, Delta E <2, VESA DisplayHDR 400

ZenScreen

  • MB16QHG, 16” 2560 x 1600, 16:10, HDR, 100% DCI-P3, 120Hz IPS designed for USB-C/HDMI laptops. It even has a folding and tripod mount.
  • MB17AHG, 17.3” 144Hz FreeSync Premium. Folda bel L-shaped stand and tripod mount.
  • MB249C, 23.8”, 1920 x 1080, 16:9, 2 x 1W speakers, USB-C with 60 W power delivery, HDMI, and earphone jack.
ASUS at CES 2023

Business monitors

  • BE24ECSBT 23.8” 1920 x 1080, 16:9, 10-point multi-touch, HDMI, DisplayPort, earphone jack, and USB hub.  USB-C connection with 80-watt power delivery
ASUS at CES 2023

ZenBeam L2 mini-projector

  • 600 LED lumens, 19020 x 1080p
  • Short throw 40” image at 1m and 120” at 3 metres
  • Google Android TV
  •  HDMI, USB-C (one with DP Alt mode, one for charging), USB Type-A (5 V/1.5 A), and earphone jack.
  • 10 W Harman Kardon speaker with Movie, Gaming, Music, and Outdoor modes ZenBeam
  • 3-hour battery

This is a Texas Instruments Mini-LED DLP-based projector. Read ASUS ZenBeam E2 – a mini-LED portable projector (review)

ASUS at CES 2023

ASUS Pressroom

CyberShack ASUS news and reviews   

