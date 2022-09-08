Apple September 2022 – iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch SE/8/Ultra and Fitness+ – more evolution

The Apple September 2022 event saw an updated iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch SE/8/Ultra and Fitness+ and were immediately panned for massive cost increases.

  • 6.1” iPhone 14 from $1399 to $1899
  • 6.7” Plus $1579 to $2099
  • 6.1” Pro $1749 to $2599
  • 6.7” Pro Max $1899 to $2769

Compared to the 4.7” SE ($719) 5.4” iPhone 13 mini ($1049), 6.1” 13 ($1299) and no more Pro or Max availability.

Me watching the #AppleEvent mentally calculating how many organs I can sell just to afford the new iPhone 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/2hTBOZfUJq — anj (@le_ajn) September 7, 2022

The dreaded and divisive ‘dotch’ (very wide and deep top screen notch) remains on the 14/Plus remains. But the Pro and Pro Max get a ‘dynamic notch’ – a pill-shaped cut-out

I have to give it to Apple — the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 is a clever, elegant way to “hang a lantern” on the necessary top notch. Rather than argue about “full screen”, why not lean into that little black lozenge shape and give it some character? Turn a bug into a feature. — Dave Cobb ðŸ³ï¸â€ðŸŒˆ (he/him) (@davecobb) September 7, 2022

But perhaps the biggest criticism is that it is pretty well a mild evolution to the iPhone 9, X, 11 and 12 – just a faster processor, improved camera, and far steeper pricing.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said: “People love iPhone, and it’s an important part of our daily lives. We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar to make it better and even more loved”

Sure, Tim – more loved by the shareholders that you make money from by recycling old designs and tech. It would be nice to see some real innovation.

iPhone 14 base specs

Item1414 PlusProMax
Screen6.1” Dotch
2532×1170 OLED 800/1200 nits		6.7” Dotch 2778×1284 OLED Same6.1” Dynamic Island
2556 x 1179 OLED 1600/2000 nits		6.7” Same
2796  x 1290 OLED Same
ProcessorA15A15A16A16
CommsWi-Fi 6
BT 5.3
NFC
Dual Frequency GPS		SameSameSame
Battery claim20 hours video 125W MagSafe
7.5W Qi
20W capable		262329
Rear camera1212+1248+12+12+LidarSame
Optical Zoom2266
Front Camera12121212
Size146.7 x 71.5 x 76.8m x 172g160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 x 203g147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm x 206g160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm x 240g
ExtraSOS Crash DetectionSameSameSame

The 5nm A16 Bionic has 16M transistors (A15 at 15M), GPU Memory bandwidth increased by 50%, 4 TOPS AI photo processing (unknown), 17 TOPS neural engine (unknown) and the chip runs slightly faster.

Apple Watch

Three new models – SE, 8, and Ultra.

ItemSE8Ultra
Price from (Wi-Fi/LTE)$399/479$629/789$1299
ChipS8 SiPS8 64-bit U1 UWBSame Same
Size mm40/4441/4549
IP etcSwim Proof 50m50m IP6X100m (dive to 40m) IP6X MIL_STD 810H
Screen1000 nits1000 nits Always on2000 nits Always on
O2noYesSame
ECGNoYesSame
Heart rateYes 2nd genYes 3rd genSame
Temperature SensingNoNoYes
Depth gaugeNoNoYes
GPSSingle bandSameDual Band
Speaker/Mic2nd gen2nd genDual speakers and three mics
Other  80dB siren
Battery hours181836
CaseAluminiumAluminium Stainless SteelTitanium
Weight gram28/3332/39 42/5261.3
Apple September 2022

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

  • $399
  • H2 audio chip, BT 5.3 using more AI sound processing and lower energy use
  • 2X more ANMC than Gen 1
  • XS, S, M, and large seals
  • Spatial audio and Adaptive EQ
  • Touch controls
  • MagSafe charge case for up to six hours ANC
  • IPX4
  • 5.3g each

These are not really comparable with the AirPod 3rd gen as they have ANC.

Fitness+

A subscription service at $14.99 per month for thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga.

Apple September 2022

Apple September 2022, Apple September 2022,

CyberShack Apple news

Mo September 2022,



Post Horizontal Banner

 

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.