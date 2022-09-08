Apple September 2022 – iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch SE/8/Ultra and Fitness+ – more evolution

The Apple September 2022 event saw an updated iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch SE/8/Ultra and Fitness+ and were immediately panned for massive cost increases.

6.1” iPhone 14 from $1399 to $1899

6.7” Plus $1579 to $2099

6.1” Pro $1749 to $2599

6.7” Pro Max $1899 to $2769

Compared to the 4.7” SE ($719) 5.4” iPhone 13 mini ($1049), 6.1” 13 ($1299) and no more Pro or Max availability.

Me watching the #AppleEvent mentally calculating how many organs I can sell just to afford the new iPhone 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/2hTBOZfUJq — anj (@le_ajn) September 7, 2022

The dreaded and divisive ‘dotch’ (very wide and deep top screen notch) remains on the 14/Plus remains. But the Pro and Pro Max get a ‘dynamic notch’ – a pill-shaped cut-out

I have to give it to Apple — the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 is a clever, elegant way to “hang a lantern” on the necessary top notch. Rather than argue about “full screen”, why not lean into that little black lozenge shape and give it some character? Turn a bug into a feature. — Dave Cobb ðŸ³ï¸â€ðŸŒˆ (he/him) (@davecobb) September 7, 2022

But perhaps the biggest criticism is that it is pretty well a mild evolution to the iPhone 9, X, 11 and 12 – just a faster processor, improved camera, and far steeper pricing.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said: “People love iPhone, and it’s an important part of our daily lives. We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar to make it better and even more loved”

Sure, Tim – more loved by the shareholders that you make money from by recycling old designs and tech. It would be nice to see some real innovation.

Item 14 14 Plus Pro Max Screen 6.1” Dotch

2532×1170 OLED 800/1200 nits 6.7” Dotch 2778×1284 OLED Same 6.1” Dynamic Island

2556 x 1179 OLED 1600/2000 nits 6.7” Same

2796 x 1290 OLED Same Processor A15 A15 A16 A16 Comms Wi-Fi 6

BT 5.3

NFC

Dual Frequency GPS Same Same Same Battery claim 20 hours video 125W MagSafe

7.5W Qi

20W capable 26 23 29 Rear camera 12 12+12 48+12+12+Lidar Same Optical Zoom 2 2 6 6 Front Camera 12 12 12 12 Size 146.7 x 71.5 x 76.8m x 172g 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 x 203g 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm x 206g 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm x 240g Extra SOS Crash Detection Same Same Same

The 5nm A16 Bionic has 16M transistors (A15 at 15M), GPU Memory bandwidth increased by 50%, 4 TOPS AI photo processing (unknown), 17 TOPS neural engine (unknown) and the chip runs slightly faster.

Three new models – SE, 8, and Ultra.

Item SE 8 Ultra Price from (Wi-Fi/LTE) $399/479 $629/789 $1299 Chip S8 SiP S8 64-bit U1 UWB Same Same Size mm 40/44 41/45 49 IP etc Swim Proof 50m 50m IP6X 100m (dive to 40m) IP6X MIL_STD 810H Screen 1000 nits 1000 nits Always on 2000 nits Always on O2 no Yes Same ECG No Yes Same Heart rate Yes 2nd gen Yes 3rd gen Same Temperature Sensing No No Yes Depth gauge No No Yes GPS Single band Same Dual Band Speaker/Mic 2nd gen 2nd gen Dual speakers and three mics Other 80dB siren Battery hours 18 18 36 Case Aluminium Aluminium Stainless Steel Titanium Weight gram 28/33 32/39 42/52 61.3

$399

H2 audio chip, BT 5.3 using more AI sound processing and lower energy use

2X more ANMC than Gen 1

XS, S, M, and large seals

Spatial audio and Adaptive EQ

Touch controls

MagSafe charge case for up to six hours ANC

IPX4

5.3g each

These are not really comparable with the AirPod 3rd gen as they have ANC.

A subscription service at $14.99 per month for thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga.

