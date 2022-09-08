Apple September 2022 – iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch SE/8/Ultra and Fitness+ – more evolution
The Apple September 2022 event saw an updated iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch SE/8/Ultra and Fitness+ and were immediately panned for massive cost increases.
- 6.1” iPhone 14 from $1399 to $1899
- 6.7” Plus $1579 to $2099
- 6.1” Pro $1749 to $2599
- 6.7” Pro Max $1899 to $2769
Compared to the 4.7” SE ($719) 5.4” iPhone 13 mini ($1049), 6.1” 13 ($1299) and no more Pro or Max availability.
Me watching the #AppleEvent mentally calculating how many organs I can sell just to afford the new iPhone 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/2hTBOZfUJq — anj (@le_ajn) September 7, 2022
The dreaded and divisive ‘dotch’ (very wide and deep top screen notch) remains on the 14/Plus remains. But the Pro and Pro Max get a ‘dynamic notch’ – a pill-shaped cut-out
I have to give it to Apple — the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 is a clever, elegant way to “hang a lantern” on the necessary top notch. Rather than argue about “full screen”, why not lean into that little black lozenge shape and give it some character? Turn a bug into a feature. — Dave Cobb ðŸ³ï¸â€ðŸŒˆ (he/him) (@davecobb) September 7, 2022
But perhaps the biggest criticism is that it is pretty well a mild evolution to the iPhone 9, X, 11 and 12 – just a faster processor, improved camera, and far steeper pricing.
Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said: “People love iPhone, and it’s an important part of our daily lives. We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar to make it better and even more loved”
Sure, Tim – more loved by the shareholders that you make money from by recycling old designs and tech. It would be nice to see some real innovation.
iPhone 14 base specs
|Item
|14
|14 Plus
|Pro
|Max
|Screen
|6.1” Dotch
2532×1170 OLED 800/1200 nits
|6.7” Dotch 2778×1284 OLED Same
|6.1” Dynamic Island
2556 x 1179 OLED 1600/2000 nits
|6.7” Same
2796 x 1290 OLED Same
|Processor
|A15
|A15
|A16
|A16
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6
BT 5.3
NFC
Dual Frequency GPS
|Same
|Same
|Same
|Battery claim
|20 hours video 125W MagSafe
7.5W Qi
20W capable
|26
|23
|29
|Rear camera
|12
|12+12
|48+12+12+Lidar
|Same
|Optical Zoom
|2
|2
|6
|6
|Front Camera
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Size
|146.7 x 71.5 x 76.8m x 172g
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 x 203g
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm x 206g
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm x 240g
|Extra
|SOS Crash Detection
|Same
|Same
|Same
The 5nm A16 Bionic has 16M transistors (A15 at 15M), GPU Memory bandwidth increased by 50%, 4 TOPS AI photo processing (unknown), 17 TOPS neural engine (unknown) and the chip runs slightly faster.
Apple Watch
Three new models – SE, 8, and Ultra.
|Item
|SE
|8
|Ultra
|Price from (Wi-Fi/LTE)
|$399/479
|$629/789
|$1299
|Chip
|S8 SiP
|S8 64-bit U1 UWB
|Same Same
|Size mm
|40/44
|41/45
|49
|IP etc
|Swim Proof 50m
|50m IP6X
|100m (dive to 40m) IP6X MIL_STD 810H
|Screen
|1000 nits
|1000 nits Always on
|2000 nits Always on
|O2
|no
|Yes
|Same
|ECG
|No
|Yes
|Same
|Heart rate
|Yes 2nd gen
|Yes 3rd gen
|Same
|Temperature Sensing
|No
|No
|Yes
|Depth gauge
|No
|No
|Yes
|GPS
|Single band
|Same
|Dual Band
|Speaker/Mic
|2nd gen
|2nd gen
|Dual speakers and three mics
|Other
|80dB siren
|Battery hours
|18
|18
|36
|Case
|Aluminium
|Aluminium Stainless Steel
|Titanium
|Weight gram
|28/33
|32/39 42/52
|61.3
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
- $399
- H2 audio chip, BT 5.3 using more AI sound processing and lower energy use
- 2X more ANMC than Gen 1
- XS, S, M, and large seals
- Spatial audio and Adaptive EQ
- Touch controls
- MagSafe charge case for up to six hours ANC
- IPX4
- 5.3g each
These are not really comparable with the AirPod 3rd gen as they have ANC.
Fitness+
A subscription service at $14.99 per month for thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga.
