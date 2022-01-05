AMD CES 2022 – a power to be reckoned with

AMD CES 2022 proved, yet again, that it was a serious player in the production of desktop, mobile and Gamers CPU and GPUs. Its new AMD Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ Core mobile processors cover from thin and light to gaming beast laptops. It even had a sneak peek at its forthcoming Zen 4 core architecture.

It all kicked off with seasoned CES keynote giver and AMD President and CEO Dr Lisa Su giving one of her sincere heartfelt presentations – AMD will not only survive but thrive and is at the leading edge of high-performance computing and AI.

But for most consumers, it boils down to the choice of AMD or Intel CPU and GPU. Frankly, you can’t go wrong with either, especially in light of significant COVD-related component shortages.

The world has solidly moved from PC to laptops formats. PC (Window or macOS) desktops now account for 42% and mobile formats 58% (including tablets) compared to an almost 50/50 split one year ago (January 2021). It is no wonder there is so much action in this space where power and battery life are important.

It’s a 41-minute presentation, so we will give you the salient facts.

20 new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series laptop processors

Built on the 6nm “Zen 3+” core architecture and including AMD RDNA 2 on-chip graphics for the fastest Ryzen experience ever, the new line-up includes

  • Ryzen 6000 U-Series: Performance and battery efficiency for thin and light notebooks
  • Ryzen 6000 H-Series Mobile Processors for powerful gaming and creator laptops
Model
Series		GPU
AMD Radeon		CoresThreadsMax Clock
 Up to		Base
 Clock		GPU
 Cores		Default
TDP
6980HX 9680M8165.0GHz3.3GHz1245W
6980HS 9680M8165.0GHz3.3GHz1235W
6900HX 9680M8164.9GHz3.3GHz1245W
6900HS​ 9680M8164.9GHz3.3GHz1235W
6800H 7680M8164.7GHz3.2GHz1245W
6800HS 7680M8164.7GHz3.2GHz1235W
6800U 7680M8164.7GHz2.7GHz12TBA*
6600H 5660M6124.5GHz3.3GHz645W
6600HS​ 5660M6124.5GHz3.3GHz635W
6600U 5660M6125GHz2.9GHz6TBA*

* Note the older AMD 5000U series have a 15W TDP so we expect the 6000U series will be similar.

The 6000 series are up to 39% faster CPU and 2x faster GPU than the 5000 and have a projected battery life (U version) of up to 24 hours. GPU performance is due to the new RDNA 2 graphics (which Samsung is reportedly using in some of its new Galaxy S22-series). It supports PCIe 4.0, DDR5 memory and USB 4.0 20/40Gbps (not Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps). It also fully supports Windows 11 “Pluton” chip to cloud security features.

  • AMD CES 2022

Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-thread, 105W desktop processor is its first with AMD 3D V-Cache technology for better gaming experiences. Powered by the ‘Zen 3’ core architecture, this desktop processor is one of its fastest gaming processors, delivering an average of 5% faster 1080p gaming across select titles.

  • AMD CES 2022

Five new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Enthusiasts series and new Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile GPUs

These are discrete GPU chips for laptops that seamlessly work with the AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors. They use AMD Smart Shift to load balance and co-process the CPU resulting in either more power or better battery life.

The expanded Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics line-up delivers epic gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops. The new Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics line-up is optimised for power-efficient, high-performance gaming to thin-and-light laptops.

AMD Radeon RX 6000MCompute
units		Game MHz
Frequency		Infinity
Cache MB		Max GDDR6
Memory
6850M XT4024639612
6800M4023009612
6700M3623008010
6650M XT322162328
6650M282222328
6600M282177328
6500M1621914
6300M1215122
AMD Radeon RX 6000S    
6800S321975328
6700S281890328
6600S281881324
  • AMD RX 6000M

Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 desktop graphics cards

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop graphics cards offer more affordable prices for high-end 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles.

AMD Radeon cardsCompute
units		Ray
Accelerators		Game MHz
Frequency		Infinity
Cache MB		Max GDDR6
Memory
6500 XT16162610164
640028122049164

Of course, the range goes up to high-end cards like the RX 9600 with 80 Compute Units, 80 Ray Accelerators and 16GB GDDR6.

  • AMD RX 6000

AMD CES 2022 other

AMD previewed the AMD Adrenalin Edition app offering several new and enhanced capabilities, including AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based upscaling technology that unleashes increased performance levels with high-quality visuals in thousands of games.

AMD Advantage laptops will deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, providing new levels of performance and responsiveness.

AMD Smart technologies will bring faster gaming performance and longer battery life to AMD Advantage laptops, including AMD SmartShift Max technology, AMD SmartShift Ecotechnology and AMD Smart Access Graphics technology.

  • AMD Smart

AMD CES 2022 newsroom

Cybershack AMD news and reviews

Cybershack CES 2022 news



Post Horizontal Banner

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *