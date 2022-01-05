AMD CES 2022 – a power to be reckoned with

AMD CES 2022 proved, yet again, that it was a serious player in the production of desktop, mobile and Gamers CPU and GPUs. Its new AMD Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ Core mobile processors cover from thin and light to gaming beast laptops. It even had a sneak peek at its forthcoming Zen 4 core architecture.

It all kicked off with seasoned CES keynote giver and AMD President and CEO Dr Lisa Su giving one of her sincere heartfelt presentations – AMD will not only survive but thrive and is at the leading edge of high-performance computing and AI.

But for most consumers, it boils down to the choice of AMD or Intel CPU and GPU. Frankly, you can’t go wrong with either, especially in light of significant COVD-related component shortages.

The world has solidly moved from PC to laptops formats. PC (Window or macOS) desktops now account for 42% and mobile formats 58% (including tablets) compared to an almost 50/50 split one year ago (January 2021). It is no wonder there is so much action in this space where power and battery life are important.

It’s a 41-minute presentation, so we will give you the salient facts.

20 new AMD Ryzen 6000 Series laptop processors

Built on the 6nm “Zen 3+” core architecture and including AMD RDNA 2 on-chip graphics for the fastest Ryzen experience ever, the new line-up includes

Ryzen 6000 U-Series: Performance and battery efficiency for thin and light notebooks

Ryzen 6000 H-Series Mobile Processors for powerful gaming and creator laptops

Model

Series GPU

AMD Radeon Cores Threads Max Clock

Up to Base

Clock GPU

Cores Default

TDP 6980HX 9 680M 8 16 5.0GHz 3.3GHz 12 45W 6980HS 9 680M 8 16 5.0GHz 3.3GHz 12 35W 6900HX 9 680M 8 16 4.9GHz 3.3GHz 12 45W 6900HS​ 9 680M 8 16 4.9GHz 3.3GHz 12 35W 6800H 7 680M 8 16 4.7GHz 3.2GHz 12 45W 6800HS 7 680M 8 16 4.7GHz 3.2GHz 12 35W 6800U​ 7 680M 8 16 4.7GHz 2.7GHz 12 TBA* 6600H 5 660M 6 12 4.5GHz 3.3GHz 6 45W 6600HS​ 5 660M 6 12 4.5GHz 3.3GHz 6 35W 6600U 5 660M 6 12 5GHz 2.9GHz 6 TBA*

* Note the older AMD 5000U series have a 15W TDP so we expect the 6000U series will be similar.

The 6000 series are up to 39% faster CPU and 2x faster GPU than the 5000 and have a projected battery life (U version) of up to 24 hours. GPU performance is due to the new RDNA 2 graphics (which Samsung is reportedly using in some of its new Galaxy S22-series). It supports PCIe 4.0, DDR5 memory and USB 4.0 20/40Gbps (not Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps). It also fully supports Windows 11 “Pluton” chip to cloud security features.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-thread, 105W desktop processor is its first with AMD 3D V-Cache technology for better gaming experiences. Powered by the ‘Zen 3’ core architecture, this desktop processor is one of its fastest gaming processors, delivering an average of 5% faster 1080p gaming across select titles.

Five new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Enthusiasts series and new Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile GPUs

These are discrete GPU chips for laptops that seamlessly work with the AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors. They use AMD Smart Shift to load balance and co-process the CPU resulting in either more power or better battery life.

The expanded Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics line-up delivers epic gaming performance for next-gen premium laptops. The new Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics line-up is optimised for power-efficient, high-performance gaming to thin-and-light laptops.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Compute

units Game MHz

Frequency Infinity

Cache MB Max GDDR6

Memory 6850M XT 40 2463 96 12 6800M 40 2300 96 12 6700M 36 2300 80 10 6650M XT 32 2162 32 8 6650M 28 2222 32 8 6600M 28 2177 32 8 6500M 16 2191 4 6300M 12 1512 2 AMD Radeon RX 6000S 6800S 32 1975 32 8 6700S 28 1890 32 8 6600S 28 1881 32 4

Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 desktop graphics cards

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop graphics cards offer more affordable prices for high-end 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles.

AMD Radeon cards Compute

units Ray

Accelerators Game MHz

Frequency Infinity

Cache MB Max GDDR6

Memory 6500 XT 16 16 2610 16 4 6400 28 12 2049 16 4

Of course, the range goes up to high-end cards like the RX 9600 with 80 Compute Units, 80 Ray Accelerators and 16GB GDDR6.

AMD CES 2022 other

AMD previewed the AMD Adrenalin Edition app offering several new and enhanced capabilities, including AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based upscaling technology that unleashes increased performance levels with high-quality visuals in thousands of games.



AMD Advantage laptops will deliver best-in-class gaming experiences, providing new levels of performance and responsiveness.

AMD Smart technologies will bring faster gaming performance and longer battery life to AMD Advantage laptops, including AMD SmartShift Max technology, AMD SmartShift Ecotechnology and AMD Smart Access Graphics technology.

