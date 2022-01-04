Intel CES 2022 – world’s fastest 12th generation mobile processors and new ARC graphics

You could spend all day with Intel CES 2022 and not begin to scratch the surface of its remarkable transformation, range of processors and graphics tech.

Now, I pride myself on keeping up with tech, particularly Intel tech, as it powers most Windows PCs and laptops. But Intel’s 12th Generation laptop line-up is 28 plus different processors – let’s not even look at desktop Core S and T-series today.

The best way to start is to look at the laptop processor model number.

Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 – assume this is akin to 4, 6, 8 and 12-cylinder engines

Pentium – three-cylinder 5 core, 6 thread, 9-29W and 15-55W

Celeron two-cylinder 5 core, 6 thread, 9-29W and 15-55W

H-series – the most powerful for gamers and creators with 8-14 cores (a mix of performance and efficiency cores), 12-20 threads, 1.8-5GHz, and 45-115W TPD (like fuel consumption)

P-series – performance 10-14 cores, 12-20 threads, 1.1-4.8GHz, 28-64W

U-series – low power draw 15-55W, 6-10- cores, 8-12 thread, .9-4.8GHz

U-series – lowest power draw 9-29W, 6-10 cores, 8 to 12 threads, .7-4.7Ghz

Each has an embedded graphic processor unit (GPU) which has Execution Units (EU) and Graphics frequency.

H-series from 48-96EU and 1.2GHz to 1.45Ghz

P-series from 64-96EU and 1.1GHz to 1.45Ghz

U-series (55W) from 48-96EU and 1.1Ghz to 1.25Ghz

U-series (29W) from 64-96EU and .85 to .95Ghz

Pentium and Celeron 48EU and .8-1.10Ghz

Now there is an awful lot more to a processor

Intel has moved from monolithic wafers to a scalable platform that includes various chips mounted on a high-speed bus (highway). Not every brand and model will implement all features. These building blocks include (most figures are ‘up to’):

Memory (LP4x, LP5 DDR4-4267 and DDR5-4800)

Four Thunderbolt (TB) 4 channels 40Gbps (includes use as TB3, USB 3.1 and USB 4.0)

Ten PCIe Gen 4 channels

12 PCIe Gen 3 channels

Two SATA 3.0 channels

Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+ 6GHz), Gigabit LAN, BT 5.x

HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4b

Up to 10 USB 2.0 and 4 USB 3.0 channels

Got it? The most potent laptop processor is an i9-12900HK with 14 cores, 20 threads, .8-5Ghz, 96EU/1.45GHz and chews 115W maxed out. The least powerful is a Celeron 7300, 5 core, 6 threads, .7-1GHz, 48EU/.8Ghz and chews 29W maxed out.

Other Intel terms

You will see vPro Enterprise and Essentials – most i5, i7 and i9 have this, and it is for device and OS security and management. It is not so much of a consumer thing.

Intel is changing its chips to support multiple screen devices like foldable dual angle and journal styles.

It enhances its camera support to include higher megapixels and AI-based dynamic background noise cancellation.

New Wi-Fi 6E uses 2.4, 5GHz channels (as per Wi-Fi AC) and a new 6GHz channel (needs a 6E compatible router) described as the most significant advance in Wi-Fi ever. It will also prioritise traffic – voice, video, streaming, gaming and productivity.

Intel ARC takes on AMD and NVIDIA discrete graphics cards

Intel ARC offers similar power to high-end AMD Radeon and NVIDIA Ge-Force graphics cards. It features hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS AI-driven upscaling) and Intel Deep Link (to the 12th gen processor). Most games studios will support XeSS.

Evo is the go for always-on, all day laptops

Intel Evo platform incorporates new specification technologies and key experience indicators (KEI), including intelligent collaboration.

More than 100 co-engineered designs with 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors – including new foldable displays and, for the first time, H-series in addition to U- and P will start passing Intel Evo verification. Most will be available for purchase in H1, 2022.

12th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor Family Additions and New Platform Options

Twenty-two new processors join the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family and range from Intel Core i9 to Pentium and Celeron. These processors (base 65-watt and 35-watt) deliver scalable power and great performance for gaming, creation and productivity. Intel also introduced new Intel Laminar Coolers that accompany the new 65-watt processors.

Intel introduced the new Intel H670, H610 and B660 chipsets to support 12th gen processors. The new chipset options deliver many of the great Z-series platform capabilities, like PCIe 4.0 lanes, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Intel Volume Management Device (VMD), and support for memory and processor overclocking.

Intel CES 2022