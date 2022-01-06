Acer CES 2022 – Sustainable Vero laptop National Geographic Edition and Chromebooks for all

Acer CES 2022 is heavily pushing the sustainability theme. It highlights the National Geographic Edition, a special edition of the Acer Aspire Vero and three new Chrome OS Chromebooks for users working in the cloud.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

We have previously covered Acer Aspire Vero – a green laptop for a more sustainable future, and the National Geographic Edition is an evolution of that concept.

Users will notice several diagonal lines running across approximately half of the top cover. These lines divide the laptop’s surface into land and sea and allude to the impact of global warming on rising sea levels. Opening the laptop reveals the iconic National Geographic yellow border, on the bottom right corner of the keyboard. The message lies in yellow print on the spacebar, “For Planet Earth.”

Tech specs are excellent – Intel 11th Gen Core, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports and 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic throughout its chassis, 50% PCR in its keycap. It is easy to upgrade, repair or recycle.

Acer has taken steps to reduce its ecological footprint. Born from our Earthion platform, the Vero product has strong accolades from users and media alike. We and we hope our efforts will encourage partners and industry colleagues to take similar steps in their capacity.” James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

Acer Chromebooks for those that can work in the cloud

Chrome OS is easy to use, has excellent security, and longer battery life. It supports web-based apps and Chrome and some Android apps on Google Play.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H), 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3:2 (2256×1504) aspect ratio, long battery life and performance. It uses the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor for up to 10 hours of battery life. It has MIL-STD 810H rating.

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) includes 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 anti-glare FHD display (touch optional extra), numeric keypad and an OceanGlass Touchpad.

Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) 14-inch FHD (touch option) display, featuring the latest Intel processors and an OceanGlass Touchpad. It is budget-friendly for students and families with school-age children. It has a MIL-STD 810H rating.

All three Chromebooks deliver the latest audio and video technologies. They are perfect for multi-tasking families, students, and hybrid workers. We won’t see these here until H2, 2022.

Acer PC and laptop announcements

Aspire C27 and C24 All-in-One Desktops with Intel 12 th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Wi-Fi 6E and space-saving cable management. Finished in black with platinum details. Perfect for Work from Home that needs more power and expandability than a laptop.

with Intel 12 Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Wi-Fi 6E and space-saving cable management. Finished in black with platinum details. Perfect for Work from Home that needs more power and expandability than a laptop. Ultra-portable Swift X 14” laptop, weighs 1.4kg, has 12th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU into its 0.7-inch thin aluminium chassis. The larger 16” Swift X model is Intel Evo certified to meet key experience targets for responsiveness, battery life and more. It has an Intel ARC GPU . Both models have 16:10 aspect screens, Windows 11, Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and up to 16GB memory and 2TB SSD storage.

Swift X 14

Swift X 16

Aspire XC27 all-in-one

Refreshes across its lines of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops with new models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5. All of the laptops feature the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs (Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 6000 Series)

Predator laptop models now come with one month of Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers day-one access to popular titles and the ability to play with friends, whether they’re on PC or console.

Predator Orion 5000 series gaming desktops, designed for gamers who require supreme performance and the ability to upgrade.

Predator Orion 3000 series gaming desktops, an OLED Predator monitor, and an additional pair of IPS monitors that combine VESA DisplayHDR1000-level visuals with high refresh rates.

