Keep Your Pool Sparkling with PoolBot Robots

Keeping your pool clean doesn’t have to be a hassle. With PoolBot robots from RobotMyLife, you can maintain a pristine pool with minimal effort. From skimming surface debris to deep-cleaning floors and walls, PoolBot has you covered.

The PoolBot S100 skimmer is perfect for keeping your pool’s surface clear of leaves, twigs, pollen, and other debris. This cordless, solar-powered robot features a 4.5-litre debris basket, so you only need to empty it about once a week. Its USB-C charger provides a full 15-hour charge when needed. Equipped with ultrasonic sensors, it navigates smoothly, avoiding aimless collisions.

For deeper cleaning, the PoolBot B300 is a versatile solution. With powerful suction and dual filtration, it scrubs grime from all types of pool surfaces, including slippery tiles and vinyl. This robot handles sunken debris effortlessly and ensures fine particles stay out of the water for a hygienic clean.

The B300 runs for up to four hours on a single charge and features multiple cleaning modes to suit any job, whether it’s scrubbing the walls near the waterline or cleaning the entire pool. Using the app, you can program its cycle, drop it in, and let it work its magic. Once the job is done, the included hook pole makes retrieval a breeze.

With PoolBot robots, you can enjoy a spotless pool year-round without breaking a sweat. The S100 skimmer robot tackles floating debris, while the B300 deep cleaner ensures every inch of your pool sparkles. It’s the ultimate duo for pool maintenance.

