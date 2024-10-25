Now You Don’t Need A Ride On Lawn Mower – Moebot Acre Eater Review

I love robots. I have one for the pool, another for vacuuming and mopping inside the house and over the past couple weeks I’ve now been using a robot for mowing the lawns. The guys at Robot My Life sent me the Moebot Acre Eater (website). It’s a robot lawnmower that is designed for larger sized yards.

I was hesitant at first to test a robot lawnmower. Historically, the models I had seen required a metal cable to be installed around the edge of the lawn. This would act as the boundary fence and the grass would be cut within. The problem for my place is that I live on half an acre, so I was looking for a solution that would cut small areas of backyard all the way up to large acreages. Moebot claims the Acre Eater is designed for just that, so I thought I’d put to the test.

Setting up is a breeze with the Moebot Acre Eater!

I’ve written initial thoughts as a first look here, but the best place to start is it set up. The lawnmower comes with a positioning pole, charging station and the lawnmower itself. The unit uses a mix of Wi-Fi and GPS to position itself accurately in your backyard at all times. This is the bit I was most keen to test because in many backyards, mine included, obstacles are everywhere. Trees, retaining walls, grass slopes, a trampoline and other objects are all perfectly positioned to get in the way of a robot trying to do its job.

The key part of the set-up is to ensure the positioning pole is not underneath any objects such as trees or blocked at all to allow a clean line of sight to satellites. It took about 20 minutes of repositioning the pole, but eventually I achieved a strong signal. The second part of the set-up is the charging station. This needs to be close to a power source. Both units should have clean access to your Wi-Fi. You will get better overall performance of course, but without a smooth Wi-Fi connection it’s difficult to operate the lawnmower from the app. This is really important during first set up as you need to map your garden, but more on that shortly.

Time to Mow with your Moebot Acre Eater!

Once you’ve pegged in and your charging station, and the app is confirmed you have good Wi-Fi and satellite connection, it’s time to ‘release the beast’ into your backyard! I must say, as a fan of remote control cars, this was the fun bit of the review.

Using the Robotic Mower app you can now enjoy driving your lawnmower around your backyard as you map the lawn area. Think of it like a slow moving remote control car! This is where the fast Wi-Fi connection is needed. Without it, you will notice the lawnmower response to your direction is slow and can be tedious. This doesn’t kill experience, it just takes a bit longer to map your backyard manually. There is no mowing during this process it’s just driving around and you are in control of its direction.

Helpful Tip on Zoning.

The key to this point of the exercise is to think about the areas of your lawn you want mawn, how often you want them mawn and what you’re going to do on that patch of grass. Then you build this into your cutting plan so the robot can cut the different zones based on what you need.

For example, the area of our lawn right next to the pool is where we play. Badminton, cricket, soccer and other sports is played here. So, this could be zone one and the grass could be cut regularly, and to a shorter length so the cricket ball has plenty of bounce!

Zone two could be next to this area, and is a very different space. We have a fire pit, a hammock, an outdoor seating area, there are palm trees and other objects that from time to time are sitting on the grass. This area doesn’t need to bemawn as often and the grass works better when it has a few centimetres more length. A third zone could be down the back of the garden where we have sloped land. That very few of us use unless you’re going to bounce of the trampoline (which sits at the bottom of the hill). This could be a third zone because it doesn’t need to be mawn as often either.

Mapping is key.

Once you map each area and choose the cutting configuration. The lawnmower then now knows where to cut, how often and how short. It is now process of letting the lawnmower go off and do its work.

Now this would be the perfect mapping scenario if I had purchased this device and were planning to use it. However this was a review, so I want to push the limits a little.

As such I decided to create quite an unusual looking map configuration. I want to know whether the Acre Eater would accurately cut based on my map design. You can see from the image the mapped areas are all over the place, they are small, and they are right next to each other in places. So, it would be expected for the Moebot Acre Eater to overshoot the boundaries of what had been set. I was however pleasantly surprised that even cutting multiple times, over the period of a week, the Acre Eater in the same spot. It didn’t matter whether the acre reader was cutting on the flat or on the hill, the cut points were correct each time.

The other thing I noticed was the more the Acre Eater went out into the garden the less relied on GPS locating to position itself. The unit has a mechanism to learn based on its positioning point from the positioning pole. It still will use the GPS if needed, but it’s clear it becomes less reliant on the technology to know where it is.

Downsides

There is always something that threatens to stop good thing from being successful. In the case of a robot lawnmower, it would be the objects left on the lawn by my children. We will have them in our homes, their delightful little things, but they regularly don’t tidy up after themselves. The Moebot Acre Eater has a proximity sensor that tells it where objects are located as it approaches. It does move around them, but I did notice occasions where it bumped a soccer ball first before backing up and driving around. The next time it cut that same spot, it immediately drove around the soccer ball without bumping into it.

During my testing and the Acre Eater reader return to its base and continue charging until after the rain passed. It was late afternoon when it rained and cutting re-commenced first thing the next morning.

The only downside to the mower, and this is the same with most competing models, is the leftover grass. I understand why there is no catcher to pick up the grass, but I would like one. I did notice that unless I was cutting the lawn shorter there was not much cut grass left after each pass. That doesn’t change that I would like a method to catch the grass, but I do understand why can’t. These units are balancing between battery life to maximise cutting area between each charge and managing device weight so not to use too much electricity during the process.

Moebot Acre Eater – Overall Rating – 8.5/10

I managed to clean up my leftover grass using my handy garden blower before we used the main grass area in front of the house. It took about 20 minutes. For the grassed areas further away, I didn’t bother to pick the grass up and it wasn’t really noticeable.

Over the two weeks I tested the Moebot Acre Eater I found it to be a convenient way to cut the lawn. That’s all were looking for, aren’t we? We want somebody to cut our lawn for us or something to cut our lawn for us.

Pros Accurate cutting of lawn zones

Easy enough to set up and get started

Prepare your lawn for friends to visit with literally the push of a button on an app

Super quiet while at work in the garden

NO metal wires needed Cons If you hate leftover grass, you still get leftover grass

Can be hard to find convenient location for charging, that has line of sight to sky

Additional Tips

Put aside an hour to map your lawn properly

You must have line of sight to the sky

Read the operating manual (it’s easy if you can!)

You don’t have to, but it helps if the lawn is kept clear



