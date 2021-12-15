CyberShack TV S27:Ep7 – Samsung Serif 65″

Samsung’s Serif here is a boldly designed TV with a unique bezel that delivers both form and function. The latest model offers a new 65-inch size, joining the current 43-inch and 55-inch models.

Designed by renowned French furniture maker Ronan & Erwin Bouroullec, the Serif serves as both a smart TV and statement furniture piece.

Functionally, the Serif is much like Samsung’s other high-end TVs. It provides excellent image quality with Q-L-E-D technology, a fast 120-hertz refresh rate for smooth motion, and HDR10+ support. The new 65-inch size is big enough to deliver an excellent home theatre experience while still being easy to place in any size room.

The Serif’s unique bezel isn’t just for show – it functions as an easy-to-use NFC device. With a compatible phone, screen mirroring and wireless music streaming is as simple as tapping the phone to Serif’s frame.

We did a review of The Serif here.