Why your cheap smart home devices drop off mesh wifi and how to fix it

Mesh wifi has become a solid recommendation for larger homes with complex layouts. Mesh provides serious benefits compared to wifi extenders and bridge systems, but it’s not without issue in every household.

Older and low-cost smart home devices drop off mesh wifi hardware, and connection stability can become an ongoing issue that can be tricky to identify and troubleshoot.

There’s no technical issue with the IoT devices or the mesh systems themselves, but rather in how mesh wifi deals with handoff between bands and nodes.

Why legacy smart home devices drop off mesh wifi

Some of the most popular mesh wifi systems run a single network name (also called an SSID) that merges 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios into one. Software determines which node each device should sit on based on signal strength.

This merged setup allows the system to deliver the best connection available. While near the router, a device can be nudged onto 5GHz for high speed, and handed off to 2.4GHz for range as you move further away.

It works fine for most devices like laptops, mobiles, and consoles with sophisticated wireless chipsets that switch over seamlessly. However, it can become a problem for legacy hardware or inexpensive IoT devices.

Most older and cheaper smart home gear only has a 2.4GHz radio, and the onboard wifi chip may lack connection logic that other devices rely on.

When the mesh system tries to handoff one of these devices to different nodes or bands, the device can lose its connection entirely rather than reconnecting.

What to do about it

If you’ve been dealing with IoT devices that struggle to maintain a connection on your mesh wifi, there are a few things you can try to alleviate the issue for free.

Check your mesh system’s settings for an option to split 2.4GHz and 5GHz into separate network names. Not every platform provides this, but it’s a reliable fix where available.

If you can split the bands, connect your smart home devices to the 2.4GHz network, leaving phones, laptops, and other high performance devices on 5GHz.

If you don’t have an option to split the networks, look for a setting called “Band Steering,” or “Smart Connect” and try disabling it. This is a good way to see if the band switching is the source of your issues.

If you’re still having issues or you can’t split bands, try using an old spare router or extender to create a 2.4GHz network specifically for these devices.

These workarounds will help you diagnose the issue and hopefully resolve it. Giving IoT devices their own 2.4GHz network is one of the most reliable ways to get your gadgets working again and keep them running.

If you’re deciding on a new router, check out our guide here.