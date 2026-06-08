Here are the best 2026 EOFY smart home sales

If you’re looking to upgrade an aging old router that’s holding back your network speeds or breathe some life into your standard light fittings, there’s some great deals to be had in the smart home category.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best router deals, a great tablet on clearance, and a few interesting smart home gadgets.

EOFY Smart Home Sales

D-Link Aquila Pro M60 Packages

D-Link’s Aquila Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh router package offers multi-gigabit wired connectivity and stable high-speed Wi-Fi across your whole home.

If you’ve got a large home footprint to cover, you might be wondering whether a Wi-Fi extender or a mesh system is best for you. The short answer is that unless you only need to cover one spare room, mesh is superior.

The Aquila Pro M60 model provides great bandwidth and is expandable with additional Aquila Pro nodes in case you need more coverage.

D-Link is currently offering the Aquila Pro M60 discounted for $100 per unit, making it $149.95 for one unit, $249.95 for two units, or $349.95 for three units.

D-Link Eagle Pro M15 Packages

The D-Link Eagle Pro M15 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system provides fast connectivity across its wired and wireless interfaces, and it’s a great entry-level solution into mesh networking.

It’s not quite as fast as the Aquila Pro M60, but it’s quite a bit more affordable while still offering solid speeds for homes with fewer connected devices.

If you need to cover a large home but aren’t too concerned with speeds, it’s a great option.

D-Link offers this in two discounted packages currently. There’s a three-pack available for $199.95 down from $379.95, and a two-pack for $129.95 down from $199.95.

TP-Link Deco BE25 Packages

TP-Link’s Deco BE25 models are an affordable step into Wi-Fi 7 networking. If you’re having trouble deciding which generation to invest in, check out our guide.

With a simple companion app, the Deco BE25 is easy to set up and manage while providing fast connectivity and a dedicated backhaul for stable wireless.

Its biggest advantage over Wi-Fi 6 solutions is its faster maximum speeds, reaching up to 3.6 Gbps total bandwidth.

It’s available from Harvey Norman with a $70 discount to $378 for the two-unit pack, or with a $170 discount to $428 for the three-unit pack.

TCL NXTPAPER 11

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet is an excellent multimedia tablet companion to have around the house for reading and controlling your smart devices.

Featuring an 11-inch display with NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, this tablet is great for reading books, comics, and articles with minimal eye strain.

It’s equipped with a large 8000 mAh battery that helps it last through multiple days of occasional usage.

Whether you’re using it for casting, gaming, reading, or video calls, the NXTPAPER 11 is up to the task.

It’s currently discounted to just $229 on a clearance sale at Harvey Norman.

Philips Hue Clearance

Philips Hue smart home devices are a great way to add features and convenience to your home, and several items across its ecosystem are discounted.

Philips Hue 9W white-only bulbs are on clearance down to $34 with either Edison screw or bayonet fittings. These are a great option to add convenient functions like remote control and routines within your smart home ecosystem.

Likewise, the Philips Hue 11W RGB bulbs are on clearance down to $98. If you’re looking to add accent colour to an otherwise boring wall, these can be a great option in a standing lamp.

The Philips Hue Tap Dial switch is on clearance down to $78; this is a wireless remote control that helps you use your smart lighting system without your phone or tablet. It’s easy to trigger groups of lights on or off, or dim them.

Philips Hue motion sensors are on clearance down to $68; these make it easy to simply trigger lights on when moving through a room with custom,isable routines to prevent accidental triggering in the daytime when not needed.