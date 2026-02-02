Norton Neo provides free safe and secure AI web browsing

AI web browsers are the hot new topic on the web today, but how safe are they really?

Many AI browsers expose your data to companies like OpenAI, Google, and others who use it to further enhance the models without your knowledge or express consent.

It’s a data security minefield, but AI browsers are growing in popularity despite these issues.

Device security company Norton aims to deliver a security-first web browser that helps you keep control of your data.

Norton Neo

Norton Neo is the company’s vision for AI browsing, aimed at providing safety and privacy when you’re surfing the web.

Unlike the majority of AI browsers, by default your data stays on your device instead of being processed in the cloud.

Dean Williams, Senior Systems Engineer at Norton said, “The way that we built Neo from the ground up is on-device or hybrid AI.” “Everything that it touches, analyses, or creates and provides for you is run and stored locally on the device.”

“Keeping privacy in mind, any of that data that it’s compiling and growing on your behalf is then not exposed publicly out there online.”

If you need a bit more context and power, you can opt-in for cloud-based AI processing.

The browser also allows you to control what data the AI keeps about you. Just select what details you want deleted and the AI forgets them.

Scam Prevention

Norton Neo has Web Shield built in, analysing content of the pages you’re browsing and safeguarding against phishing, malware, and fake content.

For example, if a user was to accidentally click a phishing link that otherwise seemed legitimate, Web Shield would block the connection before it causes any damage.

Where can I get it?

The browser is available on Windows and Mac PCs with mobile browsers in the works. You can check it out on the Neo Browser website for free.

For more information, check out our interview with Dean Williams on the 31st January 2026 edition of the Life & Technology radio show.