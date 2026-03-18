A Beginner’s Guide to Home Security Tech – 3 product categories to check out

Home security tech is a great way to add some peace of mind to your home, and it’s a growing market.

Whether you’re starting fresh with home security or planning on diving in with a full smart home setup, it’s important to be sure of what your needs are.

With so many product categories available, let’s take a look at a few of the most useful types of home security tech to add to your smart home.

Video Doorbells and Cameras

Video doorbells are increasingly popular, allowing users to easily keep an eye on visitors, deliveries, and more. With internet connectivity you can see who’s at the door from anywhere.

They also make it easy to interact with deliveries, instructing couriers where to leave packages and deterring porch pirates.

Alongside them, indoor and outdoor cameras can help to secure your property. Wireless options give you extra flexibility with placement and are simple to set up.

What can I use cameras for?

Video doorbells and smart cameras send an alert to your phone when someone approaches them. That gives you real-time alerts when someone visits no matter where you are.

They record video as well, meaning you have an archive of footage you can view later. This can help to settle disputes with neighbors or insurance, or to view accidents on your property.

Most models today allow for back-and-forth communication, letting you greet visitors remotely. They also often feature night vision – mostly with black-and-white infrared but colour night vision is increasingly common.

Smart Locks

Smart locks are a great addition to your security setup, giving you flexible access to your home.

They come in a range of formats, including keypad, NFC, or biometric access options. Many also include remote access and automatic locking.

That means there’s no chance of getting locked out, and no worries about forgetting to lock the door.

You can even authorise visitors to enter remotely, giving out temporary access codes to visitors like tradespeople or guests.

What are the limitations?

There are a few pitfalls to be aware of with smart locks. They don’t make your door any more secure than a regular lock – just more convenient to access.

You’ll want to ensure your door is compatible before investing, as Australian door standards can vary.

Plus, you’ll have to keep up with changing batteries. If the lock loses power or network access you may have to rely on backup keys.

Motion Sensors

Motion sensors can be a great way to add a bit of security to your smart home setup. Using them to trigger other devices like lighting or cameras can give you a more reliable setup overall.

Automatic lighting triggered by a motion sensor can help you to see your surroundings when you get home with your hands full – or to deter unwanted visitors.

Outdoor sensors can trigger pathway lighting automatically to help prevent trips or falls.

They’re also an effortless way to save a bit of money on your energy bill – you don’t even have to switch off the light yourself.

What can I do with motion sensors?

Motion sensors can be used with other smart home devices to create routines that trigger based on behaviours.

Automatically activating lighting or recording is just the beginning – you could create routines that automatically turn on the news when you get home in the evening, or automatically switch off the coffee machine when you’re about to leave.

You could set time-based triggers to set off alarms if motion is detected late at night in the yard too, beginning recording and alerting you to the issue.

Another use could be monitoring and creating an alert if motion isn’t detected for an extended period, alerting you to a possible issue.