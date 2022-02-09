Vissles LP85 Mac Style Keyboard does Windows too (review)
The Vissles LP85 MAC Style Keyboard is like one of those flat, compact, space grey Mac-like keyboards with one crucial difference. Its optical-mechanical keys beat membrane or scissor laptop-style key any day. It is a pleasure to type on.
This connects via USB-C (cable supplied) or Bluetooth, but you have to charge the 2000mAh battery first if using Bluetooth. It has an adjustable RGB backlight.
Vissles LP85 Mac Style Keyboard
|Website
|Homepage and product page
|Price
|US$139 in Mac OS-White or Black and Windows OS – white or black
|From
|Vissles online
|Warranty
|12 months but not covered by ACL unless bought in Australia
|Company
|Vissles (Est 2018) was a start-up focused on innovative and portable gadgets.
|More
|CyberShack keyboard news and reviews
First impression – well made
It is a small (307.6 x 118.1 x 17.85-12mm), 85-key style (no numeric keypad) with a very Mac-like look and feel, although it has a dedicated Windows button.
Solid at 547g – beautifully machined space grey alloy case (the bottom panel is removable if you remove the non-slip grips). It won’t slide around on a table.
It is angled at 2°. Lacking a numeric keyboard it can’t type ASCII characters like °. It appears that the lettering is injection moulded through the keycap (if so great as it won’t wear off quickly), but it could be reverse-painted – time will tell.
Make sure that you select Windows or Mac mode first, or you may experience some odd key placements. It has a switch for cabled or BT 5.0 use. But being BT, it is fine with Chrome OS, Android, iOS and Linux.
Typing experience – very good for a 2.5mm throw
If you like an 85 keyboard, you will love the 2.5mm throw, 1.2mm x 50g actuation and .2ms response that only optical-mechanical can provide – the switches use light to activate. They are quiet, not too clicky, and have a 50m keystroke rating.
I touch type at approx. 100 words per minute on a Logitech G mechanical keyboard (6mm throw and 50g), and once I found the correct position (it is smaller, remember), speeds were commensurate.
My only gripe was that backspace is usually above the enter key, but there is a \| key there. The Delete key is in the top row with function keys.
Battery – 100 hours but depends on lights
The 2000mAh battery should last 100 hours, but the light show reduces that. USB-C charging at 5V/.2A/1W, takes several hours to charge.
RGB Backlight adjustment – no App
There are 19 dynamic patterns, eight mono modes, and several speed variations. Would you believe – it has every other combination except plain white?
CyberShack view – Vissles LP85 Mac Style Keyboard is cute and colourful
After typing a few reviews using the mini-keyboard, I came to like it. If you already use a 75% keyboard, this is an excellent purchase for typing efficiency and pleasure you did not know existed on Apple Mac keyboards.
While it is for Mac, it has a Windows setting too. Its purpose is to overcome those horrible MacBook and other laptop keyboards that make you feel like you are typing on glass – no feedback.
Gamers may like it, but I am guessing they may prefer a longer throw.
Vissles LP85 Keyboard for Mac and WindowsUS$139
Pros
- Very well made
- Good laptop keyboard replacement
- Good clicky optomechanical switched
- It’s the keyboard Apple should have made!
- Backlit (Apple Magic is not)
Cons
- No adjustable height/slant
- No App to customise RGB
- Compact 75% - you need to like this style