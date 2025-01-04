Uniden Dash View 60+ 5K Starvis dashcam (safety review)

The Uniden Dash View 60+ 5K Starvis dashcam sees what others don’t, and if you are in an accident, that can be the difference between a win and a loss in court.

As Uniden says, ‘Capture crisp and detailed video in bright and low-light road conditions with the release of Uniden’s state-of-the-art voice guidance Dash View 60+ Smart Dash Cam’.

We agree.

Australian Review: Uniden Dash View 60+

Product page Manual Uniden is a Japanese electronics company established in 1966. In Australia, it is a leader in surveillance cameras, CB radios, household cordless phones, and other related products. Price $399.95 (front camera only)

$499.94 plus rear 1080p camera

It includes a 64GB microSD, a cigarette lighter adaptor to USB-C cable (spare USB-A port), and a hard wire kit (HWK-3) to enable parking mode. From Major CE retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee and car accessories like Autobarn Warranty 24 months ACL Made in China About Uniden is a Japanese electronics company established in 1966. In Australia, it is solid in surveillance cameras, CB radio, household cordless phones, etc. More Cybershack Uniden news and reviews

First impression – small and light

It has a stick-on windscreen slide-mount and car utility socket (cigarette lighter) 5V/2.5A/12.5W power adapter. The optional rear camera is 1080p and comes with a 6-metre mini-video cable to attach to the front camera.

The front camera (110 x 35mm) unit is relatively small but has a 50 x 40mm GPS that you slide into the windscreen mount. Uniden thoughtfully includes a spare because it is there to stay once you adhere it to the windshield.

The old debate – screen or no screen

There is the argument of a small screen or no screen. The first is good for ensuring the camera is pointed the right way, while the latter is about eliminating distractions.

Uniden has both models, and I use the Uniden iGO CAM 90 – 4K dashcam with a large GPS speedo readout.

Uniden iGO 90 has a screen and speedo readout.

5K resolution – not quite

It can record a 150° field-of-view in the following resolutions at 25/30 frames per second

5120 x 2160 5K (5K is 5120 x 2880 – this is 5K/2K 21:9 Ultrawide)

5K (5K is 5120 x – this is 5K/2K 21:9 Ultrawide) 3840 x 2160 4K (16:9)

2540 x 1440 2.5K (16:9)

1920 x 1080 1K (16:9)

It uses a 1/1.78” Sony IMX678 2um Starvis 2. The only trouble is that all 1/1.8 sensors are a maximum of 4K/8.2MP. It uses software to interpolate the results for 5K/2K video. Why does Uniden do this? Bragging rights, I expect.

My PC plays HEVCC video bht the app does not.

Setup

Download the Uniden Dash View app for Android or iOS. You will need this to set up the camera and ensure it points in the right direction before you adhere the mount to the glass.

I won’t go through every setting as you usually accept all defaults, e.g., 3840 x 2160p, loop recording, enabling internal mic (to hear what is said), Wide dynamic range, etc.

During setup, you can bind it to your home Wi-Fi – 2.4/5GHz. This enables download footage to your phone.

Alternatively, you can remove the 64GB microSD (supplied, but you can also use 256GB U3 cards) and insert it into a compatible PC/Mac. Over four weeks, it required reformatting twice as it writes video until it is full and then overwrites that again.

Under Camera Alert, you can set a distance from off to 500m.

Single Channel Recording time (Front camera only)

Resolution/minutes 64GB 128GB 256GB 2160P 140 300 700 5K/2K 200 450 700

Park Mode

This uses the permanent wired-in harness (supplied). It records front-on and is activated when there is a g-shock.

Voice control – Pass

Uniden can turn off recording, open recording (no screen), take a picture, or lock the video (won’t be overwritten).

Uniden Player for Windows or Mac – Fail

Hint: But be careful. If you have an incident and want to use the video as evidence, remove the microSD card immediately and don’t attempt to edit, as it will ruin the chain of evidence.

When installed, A player V 1.7 (2022) throws up error messages. It is safe to ignore the error messages (it is not malware), but Windows 11 then has an error message that it cannot play H.265 (HEVC) .MP4 files. I tried buying the codec from the Microsoft Store, but it does not work. You can select Google Maps (defaults to OpenStreetMap), which overlays GPS coordinates on the map.

Disappointing – this needs to be updated.

CyberShack view – Uniden Dash View 60+ is one of the best for clear video day and night, but I still like the iGO 90 for its screen and speedo readout

The video image has improved slightly, but not enough to convince me to forego the iGO 90 screen and the speedo readout.

Uniden Dash View 60+ rating

Features: 80 – it does everything you expect

Value: 80 – It is a premium device at a premium price

Performance: 85 – If the Uniden Player were working for Windows 11, it would have scored higher.

Ease of Use: 80–It has a two–year warranty and comes with a 64GB microSD. However, setup requires the app and any attendant privacy implications (we could not download the policy).

Design: 80 – Well made.

Pros 5K/4K video resolution helps pick out details like number plates

Good low-light video

Supports rear camera if needed

It comes with a hardwire kit for Park mode

Uniden support and reputation Cons Uniden Player needs to work!

The app needs to be updated to format properly under Android 14 or 15

Cable hangs down

